Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monarch Magazine Features Popular R&B Crooner Robin Thicke on the Cover of Its 2019 Summer Music Edition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch magazine, a national publication dedicated to highlighting affluent African-American lifestyles, will feature Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Robin Thicke on the cover the 2019 Summer Music edition. The singer-songwriter and record producer, who is returning to the music scene with a new single and highly-anticipated album, discusses his renewed outlook on his life, family, and career.

“We are thrilled to have Robin on our latest issue focusing on the new trends in Summer music,” said Will Walter, Founder and CEO of Monarch. “With a new album on the horizon, Robin graciously sat down with us to openly discuss the progress he has made in rebuilding his career after the painful loss of his father and the destruction of his Malibu home during the 2018 Southern California wildfires. Despite these terrible setbacks, Robin is optimistic that there is joy around the corner with the welcoming of his second child with his new love.”

Thicke’s soulful new single and album titled, “That’s What Love Can Do,” his comeback after a five-year hiatus. In the Monarch article, “A Testament to Soul,” Thicke dug deep to reveal how his personal challenges influenced his music and his life journey.

“It’s not a new outlook,” Thicke told Monarch. “If you listen to the songs on the first three albums, the sentiments are the same. I am still a hippie at heart—I am still Mr. Peace and Love. I love family and music; they are the most important to me. My son influenced that song the most. My daughters weren’t born yet when I wrote it. Some of the words are being spoken to him. At this time my father had passed, and it was me and my son, and he was just looking at me like ‘Well, what are we going to do?’ Having my son there, and the love we have for one another, made me be my best self. That song, “That’s What Love Can Do,” embodies all the people I love, including God.”

Thicke has collaborated with numerous artists, such as Christina Aguilera, 3T, T.I., Nicki Minaj, K. Michelle, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi and Mary J. Blige. He has worked on albums such as Usher's “Confessions” and Lil Wayne's “Tha Carter III,” while releasing his own R&B singles in the U.S. including "Lost Without U," "Magic," and "Sex Therapy.” He is a son of late actor Alan Thicke and actress Gloria Loring.

Thicke told Monarch that his outlook on the future remains positive.

“I have some business endeavors,” he added. “I’m filming two seasons of the Masked Singer (Fox television series) back to back. I have the number-one single out right now, and I have a new single coming out next month. There is plenty on my plate right now!”

To read the full article online, please visit: www.monarchmagazine.com

For a behind-the-scenes look at Thicke’s cover shoot with Monarch, visit:
http://monarchmagazine.com/robin-thicke-behind-the-scenes/

About Monarch Magazine

Serving as “The Voice Of The Affluent,” Monarch is the authoritative voice that influencers and tastemakers rely upon to discover the finest products, services, and luxury experiences. The forum brings its sophisticated readership detailed insight into a range of subjects, including automobiles, real estate, travel, private aircraft, fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, wine, state-of-the-art home electronics and much more.

Follow us on social media:
Twitter:@MonarchMag
Facebook: https:/www/facebook.com/monarchmagazine
Instagram: @Monarchmagazine 

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c385c1f0-16e7-4ead-aad0-ce05c2ee9a42

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3540919c-fec2-46e6-bc0c-6edd73fb4ddf

Primary Logo

Monarch Magazine - Robin Thicke Cover

Monarch Magazine Features Popular R&B Crooner Robin Thicke on the Cover of Its 2019 Summer Music Edition
Robin Thicke - Monarch Magazine Interview

Robin Thicke discusses his return to music with Monarch magazine. The interview appeared in the 2019 Summer Music issue.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pUS ECOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pChart Industries and Stabilis Energy Invest in Small-Scale LNG North American Growth
GL
02:08pCHART INDUSTRIES : and Stabilis Energy Invest in Small-Scale LNG North American Growth
AQ
02:06pNASDAQ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:06pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of LB and EGBN of Upcoming Deadlines
GL
02:05pDUKE REALTY : Leases Remaining 83,720 SF at 16508 S. John Lane Crossing in Lockport
PU
02:05pINVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:04pMARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC Settles Martinez Refinery Emissions Violations for $6.5 Million
DJ
02:03pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of DD3 Acquisition Corp. with Betterware de Mexico is Fair to DDMX Shareholders
GL
02:01pFirst Patient Enrolled in RGN-137 Trial for Epidermolysis Bullosa Experiences Complete Wound Healing
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group