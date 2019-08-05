Monarch Magazine Features Popular R&B Crooner Robin Thicke on the Cover of Its 2019 Summer Music Edition

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch magazine, a national publication dedicated to highlighting affluent African-American lifestyles, will feature Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Robin Thicke on the cover the 2019 Summer Music edition. The singer-songwriter and record producer, who is returning to the music scene with a new single and highly-anticipated album, discusses his renewed outlook on his life, family, and career.



“We are thrilled to have Robin on our latest issue focusing on the new trends in Summer music,” said Will Walter, Founder and CEO of Monarch. “With a new album on the horizon, Robin graciously sat down with us to openly discuss the progress he has made in rebuilding his career after the painful loss of his father and the destruction of his Malibu home during the 2018 Southern California wildfires. Despite these terrible setbacks, Robin is optimistic that there is joy around the corner with the welcoming of his second child with his new love.”

Thicke’s soulful new single and album titled, “That’s What Love Can Do,” his comeback after a five-year hiatus. In the Monarch article, “A Testament to Soul,” Thicke dug deep to reveal how his personal challenges influenced his music and his life journey.

“It’s not a new outlook,” Thicke told Monarch. “If you listen to the songs on the first three albums, the sentiments are the same. I am still a hippie at heart—I am still Mr. Peace and Love. I love family and music; they are the most important to me. My son influenced that song the most. My daughters weren’t born yet when I wrote it. Some of the words are being spoken to him. At this time my father had passed, and it was me and my son, and he was just looking at me like ‘Well, what are we going to do?’ Having my son there, and the love we have for one another, made me be my best self. That song, “That’s What Love Can Do,” embodies all the people I love, including God.”

Thicke has collaborated with numerous artists, such as Christina Aguilera, 3T, T.I., Nicki Minaj, K. Michelle, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi and Mary J. Blige. He has worked on albums such as Usher's “Confessions” and Lil Wayne's “Tha Carter III,” while releasing his own R&B singles in the U.S. including "Lost Without U," "Magic," and "Sex Therapy.” He is a son of late actor Alan Thicke and actress Gloria Loring.

Thicke told Monarch that his outlook on the future remains positive.

“I have some business endeavors,” he added. “I’m filming two seasons of the Masked Singer (Fox television series) back to back. I have the number-one single out right now, and I have a new single coming out next month. There is plenty on my plate right now!”

