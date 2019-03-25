Monarch Medical Technologies : Appoints Bruce Lisanti as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Monarch
Medical Technologies, the leader in precision insulin dosing
technology for optimized glycemic management, today announced that Bruce
Lisanti has been named president and chief executive officer, effective
immediately. Lisanti succeeds Linda Beneze who retired from her role as
Monarch CEO.
“On behalf of the board, we first would like to thank Linda Beneze for
her contributions while leading Monarch and wish her all the best in her
retirement,” said Christophe Mallard, managing member of private
investment firm Eigen Capital Holdings LLC, which owns Monarch Medical
Technologies. “To continue the execution of the company’s vision, we are
pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Lisanti. With his extensive
experience leading high-growth healthcare technology companies, Bruce is
well-equipped to take the helm of Monarch and drive the continued
advancement of the EndoTool® Glucose Management System to help providers
improve their clinical and financial outcomes through effective glycemic
management.”
Lisanti, an experienced senior level executive in healthcare, technology
and services industries, is well-versed in strategic planning, M&A,
operations, business development and finance. Throughout his career, he
has been the principle at several high-growth technology companies,
leading the companies from early state development to generating more
than $500 million in revenue. Prior to these achievements, Lisanti
worked for General Electric Company (GE), where he helped grow a new
division from a startup to over $1.2B in revenue.
“I’m very excited to be joining Monarch at this moment in the healthcare
industry and work with this phenomenal team to advance inpatient
diabetes care,” said Lisanti. “As more hospitals face financial
pressures under value-based care payment models and increased
competition with the rise of healthcare consumerism, the need to improve
inpatient diabetes care is no longer just what is in the best interest
of the patient, but also the provider’s bottom-line. EndoTool is well
positioned as a proven solution to enhance the safety of insulin dosing,
improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care, benefiting both
patients and providers.”
To learn more about Monarch Medical Technologies, please contact info@monarcmedtech.com.
About Monarch Medical Technologies
Monarch Medical
Technologies is the leading provider of electronic systems for inpatient
glycemic management. Monarch’s EndoTool® Glucose Management System
offers personalized dosing recommendations for intravenous and
subcutaneous insulin therapy. As a Class II FDA-cleared, patented
software suite, EndoTool has enabled more than 260 hospitals to provide
unsurpassed patient-specific glycemic control across a broad population
of patients, and ultimately deliver better, safer care. For more
information, please visit monarchmedtech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005459/en/