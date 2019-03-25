Monarch Medical Technologies : Appoints Bruce Lisanti as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Monarch Medical Technologies, the leader in precision insulin dosing technology for optimized glycemic management, today announced that Bruce Lisanti has been named president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Lisanti succeeds Linda Beneze who retired from her role as Monarch CEO.

“On behalf of the board, we first would like to thank Linda Beneze for her contributions while leading Monarch and wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Christophe Mallard, managing member of private investment firm Eigen Capital Holdings LLC, which owns Monarch Medical Technologies. “To continue the execution of the company’s vision, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Lisanti. With his extensive experience leading high-growth healthcare technology companies, Bruce is well-equipped to take the helm of Monarch and drive the continued advancement of the EndoTool® Glucose Management System to help providers improve their clinical and financial outcomes through effective glycemic management.”

Lisanti, an experienced senior level executive in healthcare, technology and services industries, is well-versed in strategic planning, M&A, operations, business development and finance. Throughout his career, he has been the principle at several high-growth technology companies, leading the companies from early state development to generating more than $500 million in revenue. Prior to these achievements, Lisanti worked for General Electric Company (GE), where he helped grow a new division from a startup to over $1.2B in revenue.

“I’m very excited to be joining Monarch at this moment in the healthcare industry and work with this phenomenal team to advance inpatient diabetes care,” said Lisanti. “As more hospitals face financial pressures under value-based care payment models and increased competition with the rise of healthcare consumerism, the need to improve inpatient diabetes care is no longer just what is in the best interest of the patient, but also the provider’s bottom-line. EndoTool is well positioned as a proven solution to enhance the safety of insulin dosing, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care, benefiting both patients and providers.”

Monarch Medical Technologies is the leading provider of electronic systems for inpatient glycemic management. Monarch’s EndoTool® Glucose Management System offers personalized dosing recommendations for intravenous and subcutaneous insulin therapy. As a Class II FDA-cleared, patented software suite, EndoTool has enabled more than 260 hospitals to provide unsurpassed patient-specific glycemic control across a broad population of patients, and ultimately deliver better, safer care. For more information, please visit monarchmedtech.com.

