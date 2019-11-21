Mondelez International : CWA President Chris Shelton Calls for Stronger Labor Standards in Trump's New NAFTA

CWA President Chris Shelton joined Congressman Chuy García at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol to call for stronger labor standards in President Trump's revised NAFTA bill, and to demand justice for the Media Luna gold mine unionists in Mexico who were assassinated or disappeared.

Quintin Salgado, Marcelino Sahuanitla Peña, and Víctor Sahuanitla Peña were murdered by anti-union vigilantes last year and the crimes remain unsolved. Their colleague, labor and environmental activist Oscar Hernández Romero, has been missing since September 23.

'As we are negotiating a deal to replace NAFTA, we must use this opportunity to secure rights and justice for our brothers and sisters in Mexico,' said Shelton. He also called for a strong enforcement mechanism in the new NAFTA that covers all workers, works quickly, and includes strong penalties for violators.

CWA President Chris Shelton joined Congressman Chuy García at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol to call for stronger labor standards in President Trump's revised NAFTA bill.