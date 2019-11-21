Log in
Mondelez International : CWAers Protest Paul Singer and Call for Billionaires to Pay Taxes

11/21/2019 | 05:07pm EST

CWAers joined progressive activists on Wednesday in Manhattan to expose the role of vulture capitalist Paul Singer and the Manhattan Institute in blocking stronger protections for tenants and promoting corporate stock buybacks at the expense of investment in jobs and our communities.

The protest took place ahead of a Manhattan Institute panel discussion Wednesday at noon on how the richest New Yorkers can fight new laws which would expand tenant protections. The protesters' message was simple: It's time to #MakeBillionairesPay.

Singer's Elliott Management recently announced that it had taken a small stake in AT&T. The hedge fund made proposals that put 30,000 family-supporting jobs at risk in order to further enrich Singer and other wealthy corporate shareholders. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson capitulated to some of Singer's demands, announcing a massive stock buyback and the addition of two additional Singer-approved seats to the AT&T Board of Directors.

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 22:06:01 UTC
