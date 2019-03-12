Mondo Globo Selects Eutelsat CIRRUS to Launch New Arabic TV Offer

Hybrid satellite-OTT solution Eutelsat CIRRUS enables delivery of Telearabia PRO; an engaging platform of sought-after Arabic TV channels

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) has secured the first customer for its recently launched Eutelsat CIRRUS delivery solution, with rapidly-growing video distributor, Mondo Globo/MCNC.

Telearabia PRO, Mondo Globo’s new TV platform of Arabic-language SD channels, specifically targets the European hospitality sector. It comprises six premium Arabic lifestyle and entertainment channels, including three MBC Group channels. Fully-assembled through Eutelsat CIRRUS, the platform is available on Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD neighbourhood located at 13° East and features live channel broadcasting, channel numbering, programme information and content security.

This offer has been confirmed by the luxury hotel brand Edwardian Hotels London and will be made available to guests who want to enjoy their favourite MENA channels while staying in the UK.

Gerry O’Sullivan, Eutelsat’s Executive Vice President, Global TV and Video: “I am very pleased that our new TV solution has already found its first home with Mondo Globo. The selection of Eutelsat CIRRUS by Mondo Globo illustrates its benefits as a one-stop shop solution for greenfield platforms looking to take a fully-integrated solution to market.”

Cedric Aoun, President of Mondo Globo/MCNC: “Eutelsat CIRRUS is the ideal delivery system for our new Telearabia PRO offer, combining the strengths of traditional DTH with next-generation features, which will greatly benefit from the reach of Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD neighbourhood. By adopting this turnkey assembly solution, we have been able to offer the first comprehensive Arabic TV offer to the hospitality market in Europe.”

Nick Kalsi of Edwardian Hotels London: “Edwardian Hotels London is delighted to have partnered with Mondo Globo/MCNC and Eutelsat to provide a true “home away from home” experience for our guests from the MENA region. This partnership is an innovative response to feedback from our Middle Eastern guests who regularly express to us a desire to catch up with their favourite Arabic programmes while staying in our hotels.”

Eutelsat is exhibiting at CABSAT 2019, 12-14 March, stand C6-10.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About Mondo Globo/MCNC

Mondo Globo/ MCNC helps content creators and broadcasters expand their reach beyond their traditional market. Mondo Globo / MCNC portfolio of channels consist of more than 50+ channels ranging from Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese languages. Mondo Globo/ MCNC’s distribution’s network covers all technologies and focus mainly on European. North American and African markets. Founded in 2012, and having offices in Paris and Ottawa.

For more info about:

Edwardian Hotels London

Edwardian Hotels London is a privately-owned hotel group, which has been operating and developing an upscale and luxury hotel and hospitality portfolio since Jasminder Singh OBE began his career within the hospitality industry in 1977; forming the beginnings of what would become Edwardian Hotels London. Today, Edwardian Hotels London owns and operates 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian, London hotels in London and central Manchester, The May Fair Hotel and a collection of restaurant and bar brands, including the May Fair Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and May Fair Bar. EHL are also engaged in a major development in Leicester Square, The Londoner, incorporating a luxury lifestyle hotel, restaurants, bars, spa and cinemas.

For more information visit our website at www.edwardian.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005377/en/