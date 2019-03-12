Mondo Globo Selects Eutelsat CIRRUS to Launch New Arabic TV Offer

Regulatory News:
Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) has
secured the first customer for its recently launched Eutelsat CIRRUS
delivery solution, with rapidly-growing video distributor, Mondo
Globo/MCNC.
Telearabia
PRO, Mondo Globo’s new TV platform of Arabic-language SD channels,
specifically targets the European hospitality sector. It comprises six
premium Arabic lifestyle and entertainment channels, including three MBC
Group channels. Fully-assembled through Eutelsat CIRRUS, the platform is
available on Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD neighbourhood located at 13° East and
features live channel broadcasting, channel numbering, programme
information and content security.
This offer has been confirmed by the luxury hotel brand Edwardian Hotels
London and will be made available to guests who want to enjoy their
favourite MENA channels while staying in the UK.
Gerry O’Sullivan, Eutelsat’s Executive Vice President, Global TV and
Video: “I am very pleased that our new TV solution has already found
its first home with Mondo Globo. The selection of Eutelsat CIRRUS by
Mondo Globo illustrates its benefits as a one-stop shop solution for
greenfield platforms looking to take a fully-integrated solution to
market.”
Cedric Aoun, President of Mondo Globo/MCNC: “Eutelsat CIRRUS is the
ideal delivery system for our new Telearabia PRO offer, combining the
strengths of traditional DTH with next-generation features, which will
greatly benefit from the reach of Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD neighbourhood. By
adopting this turnkey assembly solution, we have been able to offer the
first comprehensive Arabic TV offer to the hospitality market in Europe.”
Nick Kalsi of Edwardian Hotels London: “Edwardian Hotels London is
delighted to have partnered with Mondo Globo/MCNC and Eutelsat to
provide a true “home away from home” experience for our guests from the
MENA region. This partnership is an innovative response to feedback from
our Middle Eastern guests who regularly express to us a desire to catch
up with their favourite Arabic programmes while staying in our hotels.”
Eutelsat is exhibiting at CABSAT 2019, 12-14 March, stand C6-10.
About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading
satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated
ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data,
Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate
effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over
7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast
by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or
connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices
and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women
from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of
service.
Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange
(ticker: ETL).
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com
About Mondo Globo/MCNC
Mondo Globo/ MCNC helps content creators and broadcasters expand their
reach beyond their traditional market. Mondo Globo / MCNC portfolio of
channels consist of more than 50+ channels ranging from Arabic, Spanish
and Portuguese languages. Mondo Globo/ MCNC’s distribution’s network
covers all technologies and focus mainly on European. North American and
African markets. Founded in 2012, and having offices in Paris and Ottawa.
For more info about:
Edwardian Hotels London
Edwardian Hotels London is a privately-owned hotel group, which has been
operating and developing an upscale and luxury hotel and hospitality
portfolio since Jasminder Singh OBE began his career within the
hospitality industry in 1977; forming the beginnings of what would
become Edwardian Hotels London. Today, Edwardian Hotels London owns and
operates 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian, London hotels in London and central
Manchester, The May Fair Hotel and a collection of restaurant and bar
brands, including the May Fair Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and May Fair
Bar. EHL are also engaged in a major development in Leicester Square,
The Londoner, incorporating a luxury lifestyle hotel, restaurants, bars,
spa and cinemas.
For more information visit our website at www.edwardian.com
