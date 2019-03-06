MondoBrain : Appoints Wall Street Veteran Noreen Harrington As Company President

Enterprise Augmented Intelligence leader, MondoBrain, today announced
the appointment of Noreen Harrington to the role of President.
Harrington first joined the company’s board of directors in 2018 and is
now moving into her first operational role with the fast-growing
startup. This appointment is one of many steps the company has taken to
expand the team’s reach and vertical market expertise since finalizing
its $13.3M series A funding round last year.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005484/en/
Noreen Harrington, MondoBrain Company President (Photo: MondoBrain)
According to MondoBrain Founder and CEO, Augustin Huret, this move is
simply the logical next step in a highly rewarding relationship that
began in early 2018. “Noreen’s council and leadership have proven
indispensable over the last 10+ months. She has already been
instrumental in translating our momentum as a leader in Europe into
rapid successes in the US,” said Huret. “We are honored to have a
professional of her reputation and experience commit even further
towards our growth in the US and internationally.”
Noreen will continue to serve on MondoBrain’s board of directors while
her new role will enable her to provide her expertise across more areas
of the business. Over the last year, the company has nearly doubled in
size and expects continued acceleration over the coming 24 months.
“Since first joining the MondoBrain team, I’ve been inspired by the
vision of Enterprise Augmented Intelligence,” said Noreen Harrington.
“The pairing of artificial intelligence with human and collective
intelligence has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in
ROI for organizations around the world. I’m proud to be a part of what
MondoBrain is doing to make this possible.”
For further information about MondoBrain and Enterprise Augmented
Intelligence, visit www.mondobrain.com.
About Noreen Harrington
Noreen served as Trustee of Adelphi
University from October 2008- 2015. Ms. Harrington served as a Managing
Director at Goldman Sachs, head of hedge funds and non-dollar sales in
the Fixed Income Division on the global scale; co-head of Barclays
Capital Fixed Income, and a member of its management committee. She is a
founding member of 85Broads, the Goldman Sachs Alumni Women's Network,
and 100 Women in Hedge Funds. She received various industry awards,
including Titan of the Year 2003, Top Fifty Women in Finance (1997),
Compliance Person of the Year 2003, and Truthsayer Award.
About MondoBrain
MondoBrain is the global leader in
Enterprise Augmented Intelligence. The company’s advanced AI-enabled
decision support suite is the first to integrate human, collective and
artificial intelligence. The solution leverages a unique approach to
human-centric and explainable AI to optimize performance decisions
across the organization with consensus and transparency. MondoBrain
clients range from manufacturing and finance to healthcare and retail
and include top global brands such as BNP Paribas, Airbus,
Johnson&Johnson, and Sanofi. With 50 employees in the US and Europe,
MondoBrain is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in
Washington DC, Paris, the Hague, and London.
www.mondobrain.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005484/en/