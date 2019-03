INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPANTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S. TO BE HELD ON 24 APRIL2019 AT 10:00 A.M. IN THE BUILDING OF SOCIAL CENTER BETHANY (SPOLEČENSKÉ CENTRUM BETHANY) AT ZA BRUMLOVKOU1519/4, 140 00 PRAGUE 4

Additional information on participation at the Annual General Meeting (the "General Meeting") of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA Money Bank") is set out in this note. This note also includes description of the procedure that will enableshareholders, whose shares are held on their behalf by a broker, bank, custodian or nominee (each a "Custodian"), to participateand exercise their shareholder rights at the General Meeting (including right to vote).

Any questions concerning formal steps to be taken by a shareholder or his representative in order to be eligible to participate at the General Meeting may be submitted in the Czech, Slovak or English language by e‐mail addressed tovalnahromada@moneta.cz.

1.

Persons which are as at the Record Date recorded as shareholders in the registry of book‐entry shares of MONETAMoney Bank maintained by Central Securities Depository Prague (the "CSDP Registry")

Persons, which are as at 17 April 2019 (the "Record Date") recorded as shareholders in the CSDP Registry (the "Recorded Shareholders"), may participate and exercise shareholder rights at the General Meeting (i) in person, or (ii) through aproxy holder on the basis of a power of attorney, or (iii) through a person registered in the CSDP Registry as an administrator (správce) or as a person authorised to exercise shareholder rights (the "Shares Administrator").

2.

Beneficial Shareholders which are not as at the Record Date recorded in the CSDP Registry and whose shares are held by the Custodians on their behalf

Beneficial shareholders, which are not as at the Record Date recorded in the CSDP Registry and whose shares are as at the RecordDate held by the Custodians on their behalf (the "Beneficial Shareholders"), may participate and exercise their shareholder rightsat the General Meeting as follows:

(a)If the Beneficial Shareholder wishes to participate at the General Meetingin person

The Beneficial Shareholder may request the Custodian, which as at the Record Date (i) is recorded as a shareholder of MONETAMoney Bank in the CSDP Registry and (ii) holds in custody the Beneficial Shareholder's shares, to grant to such BeneficialShareholder a power of attorney. Pursuant to this power of attorney, the Custodian will formally authorise the Beneficial Shareholder to participate and exercise rights attached to shares of the Beneficial Shareholder at the General Meeting (including right to vote).

When granting the power of attorney by the Custodian to the Beneficial Shareholder, a form of the power of attorney available on the website of MONETA Money Bank (https://investors.moneta.cz/general‐meeting) may be used. For further information on grating the power of attorney, please see sections 3 and 5 below.

Given the foregoing, the Beneficial Shareholders are encouraged to contact their Custodians as soon as possible and consult with them what instructions (and other documents) will be required by the Custodians from the Beneficial Shareholders for these purposes.

(b)If the Beneficial Shareholder wishes to participate at the General Meeting through athird party

The Beneficial Shareholder may instruct the Custodian, which as at the Record Date (i) is recorded as a shareholder of MONETA Money Bank in the CSDP Registry and (ii) holds in custody the Beneficial Shareholder's shares, to participate and exercise rightsattached to shares of the Beneficial Shareholder at the General Meeting (including right to vote).

In this case, the Custodian may participate and exercise shareholder rights at the General Meeting (i) in person, or (ii) through a proxy holder on the basis of a power of attorney (for details see sections 3 and 5 below), or (iii) through the Shares Administrator (for details see sections 4 and 5 below).

Given the foregoing, the Beneficial Shareholders are encouraged to contact their Custodians as soon as possible and consult with them what instructions (and other documents) will be required by the Custodians from the Beneficial Shareholders for these purposes.

3.

Representation by a proxy holder on the basis of a power of attorney

Each Recorded Shareholder or Custodian, which is as at the Record Date recorded as a shareholder in the CSDP Registry, may grant a power of attorney to an individual or legal entity to represent the Recorded Shareholder or Custodian at the General Meeting as a proxy holder. The power of attorney must be in writing with a notarised signature of the Recorded Shareholder or Custodian-principal. The power of attorney must show whether it may be used by the proxy holder to represent the principal at one or more General Meetings.

A form of a power of attorney is available on the website of MONETA Money Bank (https://investors.moneta.cz/general‐meeting). The form of power of attorney is also available in a paper form at the registered office of MONETA Money Bank on business days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each Registered Shareholder or Custodian may request the sending of the form of power of attorney at his expense in a paper form or by electronic means; the request must be submitted by e‐mail addressed tovalnahromada@moneta.czor by mail addressed to the registered office of MONETA Money Bank.

If the Recorded Shareholder or Custodian, which is as at the Record Date recorded as a shareholder in the CSDP Registry, is a legal entity, the power of attorney must be accompanied by an original or a certified copy of an excerpt from the relevant public register (not older than three (3) months) or another document (not older than three (3) months) confirming the right of the persons signing the power of attorney to act on behalf of the Recorded Shareholder or Custodian-legal entity.

A person entitled to act on behalf of a proxy holder-legal entity must enclose with the power of attorney an original or a certified copy of an excerpt from the relevant public register (not older than three (3) months) and power of attorney certifying the right of the person to act on behalf of the proxy holder‐legal entity (not older than three (3) months).

4.

Representation by the Shares Administrator

At the General meeting, the Shares Administrator representing Recorded Shareholder or Custodian, which is as at the Record Date recorded as a shareholder in the CSDP Registry, is not required to submit a power of attorney. A person entitled to act on behalf of the Shares Administrator-legal entity shall submit at the General Meeting an original or a certified copy of an excerpt from the relevant public register (not older than three (3) months) and power of attorney certifying the right of the person to act on behalf of the Shares Administrator‐legal entity (not older than three (3) months).

5.

Requirements for non‐Czech documents

Documents issued by foreign authorities or institutions, or furnished with their verification, which are presented by a non‐Czech legal entity or its proxy holder, as well as powers of attorney on which the signature was notarised abroad, must be superlegalised or authenticated (by an Apostille), unless the Czech Republic has concluded a mutual legal assistance treaty with the country where the non‐Czech legal entity or its proxy holder has its permanent registered office or residence, or, as the case may be, where the signature on the power of attorney was notarised.

Along with any documents in a non‐Czech language other than English or Slovak, the person submitting these documents is also required to submit official translations of these documents into the Czech language.

6.

Voting prior to the General Meeting

Pursuant to the Articles of Association and proposal of the Rules of Procedure of the General Meeting published on the website of MONETA Money Bank (https://investors.moneta.cz/general‐meeting), voting on resolutions of the General Meeting is not possible prior to the General Meeting and voting shall take place at the General Meeting by ballot cards.

7.

Persons attending the General Meeting

Only the persons authorised to exercise shareholder rights at the General Meeting may attend the General Meeting.

*

*

*For the avoidance of doubt, this note is not a notice of the General Meeting and does not amend, supplement or supersede the notice of the General Meeting of MONETA Money Bank to be held on 24 April 2019 and, in the event of any discrepancy between this note and the notice of the General Meeting, the notice of the General Meeting shall prevail.