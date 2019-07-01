Moneta Money Bank : Online savings account from MONETA Money Bank with 2% p.a. for everyone and with no conditions

Online savings account from MONETA Money Bank with 2% p.a. for everyone and with no conditions
Prague, 1 July 2019
MONETA Money Bank now offers quick and convenient online opening of a savings account with no need to visit a branch and with premium interest rate of 2% p.a. for everyone. Savings up to one million CZK can increase their value without any additional conditions or fees.
Who else than a digital market leader should stir the waters of classic deposit products. MONETA Money Bank now brings premium two-percent interest rate on a savings account for everyone, without any fees and conditions. It can be opened online at www.moneta.cz/sporici-ucetor in internet banking for existing MONETA Money Bank clients. No conditions or further limits apply to balances up to CZK 1 million.
The annual interest rate for higher amounts is 0.5%. If, for some reason, clients do not want to use digital online channels, they can open the savings account at any MONETA branch office where they will receive a 1.2% interest rate.
More information:
Spoříto savings account can be opened without a current account, minimum monthly deposit or certain number of card payments. Clients will get a 2% premium interest rate if they open the savings account via the website www.moneta.cz/sporici-ucetor via Internet Banking. The account is available both for existing and new clients. Clients can then manage their funds in Internet Banka or Smart Banka, the best-rated mobile application in the Czech market.
