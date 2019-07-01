Log in
Moneta Money Bank : Online savings account from MONETA Money Bank with 2% p.a. for everyone and with no conditions

07/01/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

Online savings account from MONETA Money Bank with 2% p.a. for everyone and with no conditions

Prague, 1 July 2019

MONETA Money Bank now offers quick and convenient online opening of a savings account with no need to visit a branch and with premium interest rate of 2% p.a. for everyone. Savings up to one million CZK can increase their value without any additional conditions or fees.

Who else than a digital market leader should stir the waters of classic deposit products. MONETA Money Bank now brings premium two-percent interest rate on a savings account for everyone, without any fees and conditions. It can be opened online at www.moneta.cz/sporici-ucetor in internet banking for existing MONETA Money Bank clients. No conditions or further limits apply to balances up to CZK 1 million.

The annual interest rate for higher amounts is 0.5%. If, for some reason, clients do not want to use digital online channels, they can open the savings account at any MONETA branch office where they will receive a 1.2% interest rate.

More information:

Spoříto savings account can be opened without a current account, minimum monthly deposit or certain number of card payments. Clients will get a 2% premium interest rate if they open the savings account via the website www.moneta.cz/sporici-ucetor via Internet Banking. The account is available both for existing and new clients. Clients can then manage their funds in Internet Banka or Smart Banka, the best-rated mobile application in the Czech market.

Martina Lambert, mob.: +420 602 333 682, martina.lambert@moneta.cz

Lenka Míčková, mob. +420 731 613 622, lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 20:47:01 UTC
