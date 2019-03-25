MONETA Money Bank is the First in the Czech Republic to Enable New-to-Bank Tradesmen to Arrange a Loan up to CZK 500 000 Fully Online and without a Tax Statement

Prague 28 February 2019

A significant time-saving opportunity for entrepreneurs of all banks is brought by a revolutionary innovation by MONETA Money Bank. This commercial loan can be arranged quickly and conveniently online atwww.monetazivnostnikum.cz.The application for a non-purpose Express Business loan is processed end-to-end fully online within just 15 minutes and the loan is completely free of charge. Moreover, with the campaign taking place until this May, the first three months are with zero interest and the interest rate starts at 5.9 % p. a. Clients of other banks may apply for a loan up to CZK 500 000 without providing a tax statement. MONETA Money Bank with one million clients is the fourth largest Czech bank and this innovation strengthens its position as the Czech digital banking leader and champion in financing the needs of tradesmen, independent professional and small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Everyone is able to arrange a loan fully online. They need only a computer, tablet or smartphone with a camera and then set the required amount in the online calculator atwww.monetazivnostnikum.czand press the 'Get itonline' button. Then enter your Company ID and scan two identity documents, typically an identity card and adriver's license. Next, we will verify your identity with a camera and evaluate the application. If the application isapproved, you just sign the contract online by a bank transfer of min.1CZK from your account at another bank. You will then receive the funds to your business account at MONETA Money Bank, typically within just fiveminutes,"explains Erik Howell, Senior r Small Business & Transactional Banking Manager, MONETA Money Bank.

Arranging an unsecured non-purpose instalment loan Express Business up to CZK 500 000 does not require a tax statement or consent of a spouse. The bank provides loans up to CZK 1,5mil. without the need to bring in the tax statement for selected professional groups, such doctors, notaries, advocates or court expert witnesses.

Tradesmen can also arrange the unsecured non-purpose loan Express Business with advantageous conditions at 200 MONETA Money Bank branches all over the country. The maximum loan amount is CZK 2.5 million.

The existing clients may get the loan fully online via Smart Banka mobile banking or internet banking.

More information is available (in Czech) atwww.monetazivnostnikum.cz.

Jakub Švestka, mob.: +420 702 209 386,jakub.svestka@moneta.cz

Lenka Míčková, mob. +420731 613 622,lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420602 447 324,jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Servicemedia@moneta.czand www.monetabank.cz