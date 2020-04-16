Monetary Board Cuts Policy Rate by 50 Basis Points, Approves Package of Measures to Support MSMEs

04.16.2020

In its meeting on 16 April 2020, the Monetary Board assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Philippine economy. During the meeting, the Monetary Board decided to cut the interest rate on the BSP's overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.75 percent, effective Friday, 17 April 2020. The interest rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities were reduced to 3.25 percent and 2.25 percent, respectively.

This Monetary Board decision substitutes for the scheduled monetary policy meeting on 21 May 2020.

According to BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno, 'The off-cycle rate cut is meant to strongly encourage lending to various sectors, especially the most vulnerable, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.'

'Knowing that monetary policy works with a lag, it is better for the Monetary Board to act now rather than later,' BSP Governor Diokno said.

In addition, the Monetary Board approved a package of measures to further reduce the financial burden on loans to micro-, small-, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs). In particular, loans granted to MSMEs shall be counted as part of banks' compliance with reserve requirements. The BSP will subsequently issue the detailed guidelines on this and other related measures.

The Monetary Board observed that the COVID-19 health crisis has severely disrupted economic activity across the country. Meanwhile, the outbreak continues to worsen overseas, thus, sharply reducing prospects for global economic growth for the rest of the year. The Monetary Board also assessed that it would take time before the situation stabilizes.

Given these developments, the Monetary Board believes that a further reduction in the policy interest rate as well as increased support for lending to MSMEs would ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system and help reduce borrowing costs. These measures should thus mitigate the adverse impact of the outbreak on the economy by reinforcing the health and fiscal measures already being rolled out by the National Government. The monetary initiatives will also quicken economic recovery as the pandemic fades.

Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to support urgent and carefully coordinated measures with other government agencies in responding to the needs of Filipino households and businesses amid these challenging times. Going forward, the BSP stands prepared to use its full range of monetary instruments and to deploy regulatory relief measures as needed in line with its price and financial stability mandates.