Monetary Board approved US$2.38 billion funding for National Government development projects and programs in the first quarter of 2020

04.20.2020

The Monetary Board (MB) approved an aggregate of US$2.38 billion foreign borrowings of the National Government (NG) in the first quarter of 2020, lower by US$1.04 billion (or by 30 percent) from the first quarter 2019 approvals of US$3.42 billion. These public sector borrowings consist of: (a) one [1] bond issuance in Euro amounting to EUR1.2 billion; (b) four [4] project loans totalling to US$493 million; and (c) two [2] program loans totalling to US$800 million.

These foreign borrowings will fund the NG's: (a) general financing requirements; (b) projects to support infrastructure development and transport connectivity, and the implementation of Philippine Competition Act; and (c) programs to develop youth employment opportunities and resilience to natural disasters. Of the total approved borrowings, about 9.23 percent or US$219.8 million will fund an infrastructure flagship project (IFP) under the 'Build, Build, Build' program particularly the undertakings of the Project Management Consultancy of the Philippine National Railways South Long Haul Project.

Under Section 20, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, prior approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through its MB, is required for all foreign loans to be contracted or guaranteed by the Republic of the Philippines. Similarly, Letter of Instructions No. 158 dated 21 January 1974 also requires all foreign borrowing proposals by the NG, government agencies and government financial institutions to be submitted for approval-in-principle by the MB before commencement of actual negotiations. The BSP promotes the judicious use of the resources and ensures that external debt requirements are at manageable levels, to ensure external debt sustainability.