Monetary Financial Institutions (MFIs) Deposits and Loans Statistics

The Central Bank of Cyprus has today released the MFIs deposits and loans statistics for the reference month of March 2020, which are included in the April 2020 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics.

Total deposits in March 2020 recorded a net decrease of €452,4 million, compared with a net decrease of €117,2 million in February 2020. The annual growth rate reached 1,2%, compared with 1,5% in February 2020. The outstanding amount of deposits reached €47,9 billion in March 2020.

Total loans in March 2020 exhibited a net increase of €62,5 million, compared with a net increase of €8,0 million in February 2020. The annual growth rate stood at -4,9%, remaining unchanged compared with February 2020. The outstanding amount of total loans reached €33,6 billion in March 2020.

