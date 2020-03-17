Monetary Policy Announcement - March 2020

CENTRAL BANK OF

MONETARY POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT

March 17, 2020

CENTRAL BANK REDUCES REPO RATE BY 150 BASIS POINTS; LOWERS RESERVE

REQUIREMENT BY 3 PER CENT

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago held a special sitting on March 17, 2020, bringing forward the meeting previously scheduled for March 27, 2020.

The major preoccupation globally is the impact of the Covid-19 virus on lives and economies. This coronavirus outbreak has already upturned financial markets, created supply chain disruptions, driven energy prices to very low levels and led to the increasing s elf-isolation of several countries. A compounding factor is the tremendous uncertainty regarding the path of future infections, the timing of the turning point, and the extent of the ripple effects. In response, many central banks have already lowered their policy rates, expanded quantitative easing, and added new financing programs in an effort to stimulate economic activity at a time when many businesses have been forced to cease operations. For example, the US Federal Reserve, in two extraordinary meetings on March 3 and 15, 2020, lowered the Federal Funds Rate to 0-0.25 per cent. Complementary fiscal actions are also underway to shore up health care systems and support incomes in many countries.

One significant fallout of the pandemic has been the dramatic drop in energy prices as the demand for fuel declined on account of the slowdown of industrial production and sharp reduction in airline carriage. This coupled with discord among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non -OPEC countries has resulted in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price hovering around the US$30 price point in March 2020 compared to US$50-US$60 earlier in the year.