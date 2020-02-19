Log in
Monetary Policy Committee Presentation February 2020

02/19/2020 | 06:40am EST

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE STATEMENT FOR THE

FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

Governor's Presentation to the Media

February 19, 2020

1

2/19/2020

OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION

  1. Decision of the Monetary Policy Committee
  2. Inflation Outturn and Outlook
  3. GDP Growth Prospects
  4. Monetary Operations
  5. Government Securities Market
  6. Interest Rates
  7. Domestic Credit
  8. Money Supply
  9. Fiscal Policy
  10. Foreign Exchange Market
  11. Global Economic Growth
  12. Selected Commodity Prices
  13. Current Account
  14. Gross International Reserves
  15. Conclusion

2

2/19/2020

DECISION OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

At its Meeting held on February 17-18, 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain the Policy Rate at 11.50%.

The Committee took into account the following factors in arriving at its decision:

  • Inflation is expected to remain high in the earlier part of the forecast period, but decline towards the upper bound of the target range thereafter as food supply improves;
  • Inflation could decline faster than currently projected on account of the anticipated improvement in agricultural output due to the favourable rainfall pattern observed so far during the 2019/2020 crop season;
  • Subdued economic activity with growth prospects remaining weak over the period 2020-2021;
  • Persistent liquidity challenges; and,
  • Risks to financial stability.

3

2/19/2020

INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK

Inflationary pressures heightened further in Q4 2019, driven by a sharp increase in the prices of maize grain and its products and the depreciation of the Kwacha.

Figure 1: Inflation projections and outcomes (%)

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q3

Outcome

Outcome

End-period

End-period

(Quarterly

(Quarterly

Averages)

Averages)

Overall Inflation

11.1

9.5

11.7

10.5

Food Inflation

14.0

10.7

15.2

12.4

Non-Food Inflation

7.8

8.3

7.8

8.3

In January, inflation rose to 12.5% following the upward adjustment in electricity

tariffs and fuel prices.

4

2/19/2020

INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK

Figure 2: Inflation Developments, y-o-y (%)

15.0

13.0

11.0

9.0

7.0

5.0

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Jan-20

Dec-18

Jul-19

Aug-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Overall Inflation

Food inflation

Non-food inflation

Source: Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA)

2/19/2020

5

INFLATION OUTTURN AND OUTLOOK

  • Inflation is projected to remain elevated in the earlier part of the forecast period and decline thereafter towards the upper bound of the target range.
  • Upside risks to the inflation outlook include:
    • Further increase in maize grain prices;
    • Slow progress on fiscal consolidation; and,
    • Second round effects of the increases in electricity tariffs and fuel prices.

2/19/2020

6

REAL GDP GROWTH

In Q4 2019, indicators of economic

activity suggest further slow down in growth due to contraction in mining output, electricity generation, cement production and consumer spending.

Growth is estimated at 2.0% in 2019, down from 4.0% in 2018.

In 2020, growth is projected to pick-

up to 3.0% and further rise to 3.7% in 2021.

The projected growth is premised on expected improved performance in agricultural and mining output, as well as electricity generation.

Figure 3: Annual Real GDP - Actual and Forecast (%)

2010-2021

9.0

7.6

7.0

5.3

5.6

5.0

5.1

4.7

3.8

4.0

3.7

3.5

3.0

2.9

3.0

2.0

1.0

2015

2019e

2020f

2021f

2011

2012

2013

2014

2016

2017

2018

Real GDP Growth (%)

Growth projections (%)

Average 2010 - 18

7

2/19/2020

MONETARY OPERATIONS

In November 2019, the Policy Rate was increased to 11.5% from 10.25%.

In December 2019, the statutory reserve ratio was increased to 9.0% from 5.0%, and the period of compliance on statutory reserve requirement reduced to daily from weekly.

These measures were aimed at addressing emerging exchange rate pressures in order to rein in inflationary pressures.

The average overnight interbank rate rose to an average of 11.44% in Q4 2019 from 10.76% in Q3 2019, but remained broadly within the Policy Rate Corridor of 10.50% - 12.50%.

The interbank rate was consistently around the upper bound of the corridor due to tight liquidity conditions.

8

2/19/2020

MONETARY OPERATIONS

Figure 4: Interbank Rate and BoZ Policy Rate (%)

13.00

11.00

9.00

7.00

Dec-17

Feb-18

Apr-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Oct-18

Dec-18

Feb-19

Apr-19

Jun-19

Aug-19

Oct-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Policy Band

Daily Average O/N Interbank Rate

BOZ Monetary Policy Rate (Target)

9

2/19/2020

MONETARY OPERATIONS

The banks' aggregate current account balance rose slightly mainly due to net Government maturities.

Figure 5: Liquidity Influences (K' billion)

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Opening balance

1.4

2.2

0.9

1.8

Net Govt. spending

-3.8

-4.2

-2.7

-1.1

BoZ FX influence

1.3

1.9

4.1

0.1

CIC

1.0

-1.2

0.0

-0.3

Change in SR deposits

-0.5

0.2

-0.5

-1.0

OLF

-0.1

0.0

0.6

0.1

Net Government securities

2.4

0.0

1.0

2.4

influence

Open market operations

0.0

1.5

-1.5

0.0

Miscellaneous Transactions

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

Closing balance

2.2

0.9

1.8

2.0

10

2/19/2020

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES MARKET

Demand for Government securities improved in Q4 2019, but remained subdued

with respect to financing needs.

Figure 6: Demand for Govt. Securities (K' bn)

Amount on

Amount

Subscription

Offer

Received

Rate (%)

T-bills

2019Q3

6.7

5.0

75

2019Q4

5.7

5.2

91

Bonds

2019Q3

1.7

0.6

35

2019Q4

3.3

1.4

42

Figure 7: Funds raised and maturities

7.0

5.8

6.0

6.1 6.2

6.0

5.4

5.4

5.2

5.0 5.0

5.0

4.7

4.0

3.0

K' Billions

2.0

1.0

0.5

0.7

-

0.0

-0.1

(1.0)

-0.9

(2.0)

Q'4 2018 Q'1 2019

Q'2 2019

Q'3 2019 Q'4 2019

Funds Raised

Maturities

Surplus/Deficit

11

2/19/2020

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES MARKET

The stock of outstanding Government securities rose to K80.2 billion from K72.3 billion mainly on account of issuances of securities through private placements.

Non-resident investor holdings of Government securities rose by 18.9% to K8.8 billion (11% of the total stock).

Figure 8: Govt Securities Holdings (K 'bln)

80.0

70.0

60.0

50.0

59.4

51.9

40.0 28.2 30.6 32.6 37.2 39.8 40.0 40.2

30.0

20.0

10.0

20.2

20.3

19.2

17.5

18.6

18.2

20.1

20.4

20.9

0.0

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

T-bills

Bonds

Figure 9: Holdings of Government Securities by Non-

Residents (K' bln)

10.0

9.0

8.0

8.4

8.5

8.8

8.5

8.7

8.8

8.0

8.2

7.0

7.5

7.6

7.4

6.0 6.6 6.9

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

2.8

1.0

1.8

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

17-Sep17-Jun17-Mar16-Dec16-Sep16-Jun

17-Dec

18-Mar

18-Jun

18-Sep

18-Dec

19-Mar

19-Jun

19-Sep

19-Dec

T-bills

Bonds

12

2/19/2020

INTEREST RATES

Interest rates remain high, reflecting elevated Government financing needs and tight liquidity conditions.

Yield rates on Treasury bills and Government bonds at 25.2% and 31.1% were relatively unchanged in Q4 2019 from 25.1% and 30.5% in Q3 2019, respectively.

However, commercial banks' average lending rate rose to 28.0% in December 2019 from 26.1% in September 2019.

Savings rates for 180-day deposits rose to 10.1% in December 2019

Figure 10: Nominal Interest Rates (%)

30

25

20

15

10

5

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Average Lending Rate

Policy Rate

Interbank Rate

Weighted Avg TB Rate

Composite Bond rate

from 9.9% in September 2019.

13

2/19/2020

DOMESTIC CREDIT

In nominal terms, growth of credit to

the private sector rose to 17.2% in Q4 2019 from 8.2% in Q3 2019.

The increase in credit growth to the private sector was driven by high demand for working capital by firms to bridge the liquidity gap created by delayed payment for goods and

services supplied to Government.

Credit to Government also grew to 17.2% from 10.8% mainly in form of Government securities to meet financing needs.

Figure 11: Contribution to Y/Y Domestic Credit growth

30.0

30.0

25.0

25.0

20.0

20.0

15.0

15.0

10.0

10.0

5.0

5.0

0.0

0.0

-5.0

-5.0

-10.0

-10.0

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Public enterprises

Gross Claims on Central Government

NBFIs

Households

Private enterprises

Gross Domestic Credit Growth (RHS)

14

2/19/2020

MONEY SUPPLY

Money supply growth rose to 12.5%, y-o-y, in December 2019 from 6.0% in September 2019.

The growth in money supply was mainly on account of the

expansion in domestic credit to

Government.

Figure 12: Money Supply Growth

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

-

-5.0

-10.0

Dec-14Mar-15Jun-15Sep-15Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17

Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Y/Y Growth Rate

Q/Q Growth rate

15

2/19/2020

FISCAL POLICY

Preliminary estimates indicate a cash fiscal deficit of 8.2% of GDP in 2019 against a budget target of 6.5%.

The outturn largely reflects higher than programmed spending on capital projects and the Farmer Input Support Programme, as well as external debt service payments. The depreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar compounded expenditure pressures.

The continued accumulation of domestic arrears is constraining working capital for the private sector and pose risks to the stability of the financial sector through high non-performing loans.

Effective and sustained implementation of fiscal adjustment measures therefore remains critical to restoring macroeconomic stability.

16

2/19/2020

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

The Kwacha depreciated by 6.8% against the US dollar to a quarterly average of K13.86 on account of subdued supply of foreign exchange amidst increased demand for the importation of farming inputs, petroleum products and electricity.

Pressure on the Kwacha mounted towards the end of November and in December resulting in the Kwacha reaching the K14 and K15 levels, respectively. To moderate exchange rate pressures, the Central Bank raised the statutory reserve ratio to 9.0% from 5.0% and changed compliance of the statutory reserve requirement to daily from weekly.

Since then, the Kwacha has stabilised around K14.70 against the US dollar.

17

2/19/2020

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

Figure 14: Nominal Exchange Rates

Figure 13: Quarterly Average Exchange Rates

Period

ZMW/

ZMW/

ZMW/

ZMW/

USD

GBP

EUR

ZAR

Q3

12.97

15.98

14.41

0.88

Q4

13.86

17.84

15.34

0.94

% Chg

6.8

11.6

6.4

6.4

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

ZMW/USD ZMW/GBP

ZMW/EUR ZMW/ZAR(RHS)

20-Jan-2519-Dec-2819-Nov-3019-Nov-219-Oct-519-Sep-719-Aug-1019-Jul-1319-Jun-1519-May-1819-Apr-2019-Mar-2319-Feb-2319-Jan-2618-Dec-2918-Dec-1

1.40

1.20

1.00

0.80

0.60

0.40

18

2/19/2020

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

Demand for foreign exchange by the public sector rose in Q4 2019. Mining sector remains the major source of foreign exchange.

Figure 15: Foreign Exchange Net Supply by Sector (US$')

Bureaux

Public administration

Wholesale and retail trade

Manufacturing

Households

Construction

Agric, hunting and forestry

Mining and quarrying

Foreign Financials

Other Businesses

(500.00)

(300.00)

(100.00)

100.00

300.00

500.00

2018 Q4

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

19

2/19/2020

GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

  • The global economy is estimated tohave grown by 2.9% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018, reflecting:
    • Trade policy uncertainty;
    • Geo-politicaltensions; and
    • Weather related disasters.
  • In 2020 and 2021, growth is projected at 3.3% and 3.4% , respectively, supported by:
    • Reduced uncertainty relating to trade tensions;
    • Recovery in manufacturing, business confidence, investment and global trade; and
    • Loose monetary policy stance adopted by central banks across the regions.

Downside risks to growth include:

Possibility of a re-escalation of trade tensions;

Renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East;

Lower commodity prices; and,

Recent outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

2/19/2020

20

SELECTED COMMODITY PRICES

Both copper and crude oil prices rosein Q4 2019 by 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Figure 16: Commodity Prices

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

2Q4 019

Copper Price

(US$/ton)

6,118.0

6,164.0

6,226.0

6,113.0

5,803.0

5,898.0

Oil Price (Dubai)

(US$/barrel)

74.0

66.8

63.4

67.0

60.9

61.4

Wheat (US$/ton)

208.8

209.4

211.5

201.7

189.0

204.5

Maize Price

(US$/ton)

157.9

162.8

167.5

175.9

170.1

166.8

Cotton (US$/kg)

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.6

1.7

Sugar (US$/kg)

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Soya beans

(US$/ton)

370.0

374.0

377.0

353.0

366.0

378.0

21

2/19/2020

CURRENT ACCOUNT DEVELOPMENTS

In Q4 2019, the current account surplus expanded to US$166.1 million (0.7% of GDP) from

US$76.9 million (0.3% of GDP) in Q3 2019 as net exports of goods improved. Exports increased by 11.9% while imports contracted by 3.0%.

For 2019, current account surplus was US$241.6 million (1.0% of GDP) against a deficit of US$341.5 million in 2018 (1.3% of GDP).

Figure 17: Balance of Payments (Quarterly Change - US$ million)

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Current Account Balance

112.2

-5.0

3.6

76.9

166.1

Balance on Goods

-98.7

348.3

281.7

92.4

238.4

Total Goods Exports

2,094.6

1,926.6

1,884.3

1,612.3

1,804.9

Copper

1,480.9

1,431.9

1,320.3

1,013.7

1,228.6

Cobalt

17.5

3.3

0.0

0.0

39.4

Gold

36.9

43.2

46.0

50.1

57.1

NTEs

541.7

429.4

499.2

529.7

461.1

Total Imports

2,193.3

1,638.5

1,679.2

1,615.01

1,566.53

Primary Income

309.3

-225.2

-131.8

100.3

-41.5

Secondary Income

70.2

79.2

83.7

84.8

83.2

Services Account

-168.7

-147.2

-153.4

-105.6

-113.9

Capital Account

16.3

17.9

39.9

19.5

19.3

Financial Account

112.5

157.5

-3.7

19.8

290.1

Net Errors/Omissions

-59.5

-16.7

11.5

-0.9

29.2

Overall Balance

43.5

161.3

-58.7

-75.6

75.5

Change in Reserve Assets

-72.0

-163.9

31.8

73.1

-87.6

GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES At end-December2019, Gross

International Reserves declined slightly to US$1.45 billion (equivalent to 2.1 months of import cover - this followed downward revision to projections of imports to reflect subdued economic activity) from US$1.48 billion (equivalent to 1.8 months of import cover).

Relative stability in foreign reserves was largely due to Bank of Zambia net foreign exchange purchases amounting to US$812.0 million, of which US$285.0 million were mineral royalties.

Figure 18: Gross International Reserves (US$ mln)

3,500.0

4

3,000.0

3.5

2,500.0

3

2.5

2,000.0

2

1,500.0

1.5

1,000.0

1

500.0

0.5

0.0

0

Dec-15

Sep-16

Jun-17

Mar-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Gross International Reserves(LHS) US $ millions Months of import cover for GIR (RHS)

23

2/19/2020

CONCLUSION

The MPC held the Policy Rate at 11.50%. In arriving at the decision, the Committee took into account:

  • Expected persistence in inflation in the earlier part of the forecast period and the decline in inflation toward the upper bound of the target range thereafter as food supply improves;
  • The possibility of faster decline in inflation than currently projected on account of the anticipated improvement in agricultural output due to the favourable rainfall pattern observed so far during the 2019/2020 crop season;
  • Continued weak economic activity and persistent liquidity challenges, which continue to pose risks to financial stability; and,
  • the need to allow measures effected in the fourth quarter of 2019 to take effect.

The Committee reiterates the need to implement effective and sustained fiscal and structural adjustment measures to address elevated debt levels, debt service, rapid accumulation of arrears and liquidity challenges in order to restore macroeconomic stability as well as promote robust and sustained economic growth.

24

2/19/2020

THANK YOU

GOD BLESS…

25

2/19/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:39:02 UTC
