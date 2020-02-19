Monetary Policy Committee Presentation February 2020

In Q4 2019, indicators of economic

activity suggest further slow down in growth due to contraction in mining output, electricity generation, cement production and consumer spending.

Growth is estimated at 2.0% in 2019, down from 4.0% in 2018.

In 2020, growth is projected to pick-

up to 3.0% and further rise to 3.7% in 2021.

The projected growth is premised on expected improved performance in agricultural and mining output, as well as electricity generation.