Monetary Policy Data January 2020

Exchange Rate
USD/TOP
0.4354
0.4349
0.4422
AUD/TOP
0.6327
0.6309
0.6171
NZD/TOP
0.6576
0.6596
0.6520
FJD/TOP
0.8987
0.8939
0.8982
Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index 8
91.70
91.49
90.95r
Real Effective Exchange Rate Index 8
106.48
107.13
107.39r
Interest Rates
Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9
8.03
8.02
8.09
Housing (%)
8.04
8.04
8.21
Business (%)9
7.91
7.87
7.80
Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9
2.00
1.99
1.88
12-month term (%)
4.74
4.72r
4.80
Savings (%)
2.55
2.54
2.56
Term (%)9
3.45
3.42
3.40
Notes:
apc = annual percent change
1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services.
compared to previous publications.
2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.
3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.
4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012
6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.
7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.
8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.
r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions.
Prepared by National Reserve Bank of Tonga Economics Department
Last updated
20 Mar 20