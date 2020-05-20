Log in
Monetary Policy Data March 2020

05/20/2020 | 03:44am EDT

Monetary Policy Data

Mar-20

Feb-20

Mar-19

Foreign Reserves (TOP million)

457.5

479.8

465.0

Months of Imports (trade estimate)1

6.8

7.1

7.8r

Months of Imports (Overseas Exchange Transactions estimate) 1

9.0

9.4

9.4

Inflation (apc)2

0.4

0.8

2.0

Imported (apc)2

3.9

4.1

-0.5

Domestic (apc)2

-3.5

-3.1

5.1

Activity Indicators

Total Credit Growth (apc) 3

3.0

3.3

9.3

Total Outstanding Loan (Ann. Tot $ m)3

499.7

499.7

484.9

Household (apc)4

0.8

0.4

6.9

Business (apc)4

5.7

6.9

12.6r

Exchange Settlement Accounts (TOP million)

153.3

164.5

169.9

NRBT Notes on issue (TOP million)

0.0

0.0

0.0

Banks' holding of Govt Securities (TOPmillion)

33.6

25.6

21.4

Broad Money (M2, TOP million) 5

596.4

590.1r

583.5

Overseas Exchange Transactions 6

Imports (annual Total, TOP million)

423.1

425.6

442.9

Imports (apc)

-4.5

-3.4

10.9

Exports (annual total, TOP million)

19.2

19.4

20.3

Exports (apc)

-5.5

-5.1

0.7

Travel Receipts (annual total, TOP million)

140.7

137.2

122.8

Travel Receipts (apc)

14.6

13.4

8.5

Remittances (annual total, TOP million)7

349.2

350.5

349.5

Remittances (apc)7

-0.1

0.1

3.4

Financial Markets

Exchange Rate

USD/TOP

0.4262

0.4319

0.4425

AUD/TOP

0.6838

0.6453

0.6231

NZD/TOP

0.7036

0.6735

0.6467

FJD/TOP

0.9108

0.8972

0.8995

Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index 8

94.85

93.17

91.23r

Real Effective Exchange Rate Index 8

110.76

108.54r

108.6r

Interest Rates

Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9

7.97

8.02

8.15

Housing (%)

8.05

8.05

8.24

Business (%)9

7.97

7.84

7.98

Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9

2.03

2.04

1.93

12-month term (%)

4.84

4.85

4.83

Savings (%)

2.52

2.58

2.59

Term (%)9

3.51

3.48

3.39

Notes:

apc = annual percent change

1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services.

compared to previous publications.

2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.

3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.

4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.

5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012

6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.

7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.

8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.

9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.

r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions.

Prepared by National Reserve Bank of Tonga Economics Department

Last updated

20 May 20

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:43:00 UTC
