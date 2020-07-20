Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Monetary Policy Data May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
May 2020
Monetary Policy Data
May 20
Apr 20
May 19
Foreign Reserves (TOP million)
489.6
475.1
468.3
Months of Imports (trade estimate)1
7.4
7.2r
7.5r
Months of Imports (Overseas Exchange Transactions estimate)1
9.7
9.4
9.3
Inflation (apc)2
0.1
1.3
1.6
Imported (apc)2
0.2
3.2
1.7
Domestic (apc)2
-0.1
-1.1
1.5
Activity Indicators
Total Credit Growth (apc)3
1.7
2.1
8.7
Total Outstanding Loan (Ann. Tot $ m)3
495.4
494.4
487.3
Household (apc)4
0.0
-0.1
5.4
Business (apc)4
3.7
4.7
13.1r
Exchange Settlement Accounts (TOP million)
139.5
140.9
172.8
NRBT Notes on issue (TOP million)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Banks' holding of Govt Securities (TOP million)
32.9
32.9
21.4
Broad Money (M2, TOP million)5
592.2
581.6
584.8
Overseas Exchange Transactions6
Imports (annual Total, TOP million)
416.6
421.4r
444.4
Imports (apc)
-6.3
-5.1r
8.7
Exports (annual Total, TOP million)
18.2
18.7
20.3
Exports (apc)
-10.3
-8.6
1.6r
Travel Receipts (annual Total, TOP million)
135.8
139.9
127.6
Travel Receipts (apc)
6.4
12.3
12.9
Remittances (annual Total, TOP million)7
345.3
345.3
351.1r
Remittances (apc)7
-1.6
-1.8r
2.0r
Financial Markets
Exchange Rate
USD/TOP
0.4334
0.4289
0.4368
AUD/TOP
0.6635
0.6798
0.6271
NZD/TOP
0.7108
0.7134
0.6644
FJD/TOP
0.9204
0.9237
0.8949
Nominal Trade Weighted Index8
94.82
94.67
92.02r
Real Trade Weighted Index8
110.38
110.48
107.73r
Interest Rates
Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9
7.81
7.95
8.04
Housing (%)
8.02
8.05
8.21
Business (%)9
7.64
7.94
7.69
Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9
2.12
2.12
1.96
12-month term (%)
4.81
4.82
4.85
Savings (%)
2.60
2.61
2.54
Term (%)9
3.48
3.49
3.42
Notes:
1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services compared to previous publications.
2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.
3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.
4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012
6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.
7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.
8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.
r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions..


Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Monthly Economic Review for May 2020
PU
05:36pMonetary Policy Data May 2020
PU
05:36pSAG AFTRA : Jul 20 2020 Arts and Entertainment Unions and Organizations Call on Congress to ... Read More
PU
05:35pLawmakers seek FAA employee survey records after Boeing 737 MAX crashes
RE
05:20pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures backslide amid cautious slaughter improvements
RE
05:17pUtilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Board of Governors appoints Paschal Donohoe as its Chairperson
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
4GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP. : GreenStar Biosciences Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settleme..
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group