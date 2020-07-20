Monetary Policy Data May 2020

|
Monetary Policy Data
|
|
May 20
|
Apr 20
|
May 19
|
Foreign Reserves (TOP million)
|
489.6
|
475.1
|
468.3
|
Months of Imports (trade estimate)1
|
7.4
|
7.2r
|
7.5r
|
Months of Imports (Overseas Exchange Transactions estimate)1
|
9.7
|
9.4
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation (apc)2
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
Imported (apc)2
|
0.2
|
3.2
|
1.7
|
Domestic (apc)2
|
-0.1
|
-1.1
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
Activity Indicators
|
|
Total Credit Growth (apc)3
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
8.7
|
Total Outstanding Loan (Ann. Tot $ m)3
|
495.4
|
494.4
|
487.3
|
Household (apc)4
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
5.4
|
Business (apc)4
|
3.7
|
4.7
|
13.1r
|
Exchange Settlement Accounts (TOP million)
|
139.5
|
140.9
|
172.8
|
NRBT Notes on issue (TOP million)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Banks' holding of Govt Securities (TOP million)
|
32.9
|
32.9
|
21.4
|
Broad Money (M2, TOP million)5
|
592.2
|
581.6
|
584.8
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Exchange Transactions6
|
|
|
|
Imports (annual Total, TOP million)
|
416.6
|
421.4r
|
444.4
|
Imports (apc)
|
-6.3
|
-5.1r
|
8.7
|
Exports (annual Total, TOP million)
|
18.2
|
18.7
|
20.3
|
Exports (apc)
|
-10.3
|
-8.6
|
1.6r
|
Travel Receipts (annual Total, TOP million)
|
135.8
|
139.9
|
127.6
|
Travel Receipts (apc)
|
6.4
|
12.3
|
12.9
|
Remittances (annual Total, TOP million)7
|
345.3
|
345.3
|
351.1r
|
Remittances (apc)7
|
-1.6
|
-1.8r
|
2.0r
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Markets
|
|
Exchange Rate
|
|
|
|
USD/TOP
|
0.4334
|
0.4289
|
0.4368
|
AUD/TOP
|
0.6635
|
0.6798
|
0.6271
|
NZD/TOP
|
0.7108
|
0.7134
|
0.6644
|
FJD/TOP
|
0.9204
|
0.9237
|
0.8949
|
Nominal Trade Weighted Index8
|
94.82
|
94.67
|
92.02r
|
Real Trade Weighted Index8
|
110.38
|
110.48
|
107.73r
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rates
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9
|
7.81
|
7.95
|
8.04
|
Housing (%)
|
8.02
|
8.05
|
8.21
|
Business (%)9
|
7.64
|
7.94
|
7.69
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9
|
2.12
|
2.12
|
1.96
|
12-month term (%)
|
4.81
|
4.82
|
4.85
|
Savings (%)
|
2.60
|
2.61
|
2.54
|
Term (%)9
|
3.48
|
3.49
|
3.42
|
|
|
Notes:
1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services compared to previous publications.
2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.
3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.
4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012
6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.
7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.
8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.
r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions..