Monetary Policy Data May 2020

Notes:

1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services compared to previous publications.

2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.

3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.

4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.

5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012

6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.

7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.

8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.

9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.

r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions..