Monetary Policy Review: No. 6 - 2019

Economic growth is expected to recover gradually

According to provisional estimates published by the Department of Census and Statistics, the Sri Lankan economy grew by 1.6 per cent (year-on-year), in real terms, during the second quarter of 2019, following the growth of 3.7 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2019. A notable slowdown was observed in the performance of the Services related activities, which were impacted severely by the Easter Sunday attacks. Agriculture and Industry related activities are also estimated to have grown sluggishly during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the previous quarter. Accordingly, economic growth is likely to remain subdued in 2019, and a gradual recovery is expected over the medium term.

Inflation to remain at desired levels despite transitory supply side pressures

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) accelerated in September 2019 driven by increased prices of domestic food supplies. Headline inflation based on the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which attributes a larger weight to food items, is also likely to accelerate in September. Food inflation is expected to cause headline inflation to remain somewhat elevated during the remainder of 2019. However, with these transitory supply side price pressures easing, inflation is projected to stabilise well within the desired range of 4-6 per cent thereafter, supported by appropriate policy measures and well anchored inflation expectations. Amidst subdued demand conditions, core inflation is expected to revert to low levels from January 2020, mainly with the dissipation of the effect of the one-time large adjustment to house rentals in early 2019.

External sector remains resilient amidst global headwinds

Trade performance during the first eight months of 2019 recorded an improvement over the previous year, supported by a notable contraction in the growth of imports and a modest growth of exports. Tourist arrivals continued to improve, recovering gradually from the effects of the Easter Sunday attacks, while workers' remittances moderated. Outflows of foreign investment in the Government securities market experienced in August 2019 have ceased thereafter, while the equity market recorded a modest net inflow so far during the year when both primary and secondary market transactions are considered. Although the Sri Lankan rupee depreciated against the US dollar in September partly driven by adverse speculation, this trend reversed in October with continued inflows to the foreign exchange market. The Sri Lankan rupee remains appreciated against the US dollar by

1.3 per cent thus far during the year, while gross official reserves are estimated at US dollars 7.6 billion by end September 2019, providing an import cover of 4.5 months.