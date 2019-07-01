Monetary developments in the euro area: May 2019

Press release

1 July 2019

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 stood at 4.8% in May 2019, after 4.7% in April, averaging 4.7% in the three months up to May. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 7.2% in May from 7.4% in April. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) stood at 0.7% in May, compared with 0.6% in April. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) was -2.5% in May, compared with -5.4% in April.

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 4.8 percentage points (down from 4.9 percentage points in April), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 0.2 percentage point (as in the previous month) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed -0.1 percentage point (up from -0.3 percentage point).

From the perspective of the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households stood at 5.9% in May, compared with 5.8% in April, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 5.4% in May from 5.8% in April. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-monetary financial corporations (excluding insurance corporations and pension funds) decreased to -0.6% in May from 0.1% in April.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

As a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), the annual growth rate of M3 in May 2019 can be broken down as follows: credit to the private sector contributed 2.8 percentage points (down from 3.0 percentage points in April), net external assets contributed 2.4 percentage points (up from 1.6 percentage points), credit to general government contributed 0.2 percentage point (down from 0.5 percentage point), longer-term financial liabilities contributed -0.7 percentage point (down from -0.6 percentage point), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed 0.1 percentage point (down from 0.3 percentage point).

Credit to euro area residents

As regards the dynamics of credit, the annual growth rate of total credit to euro area residents decreased to 2.0% in May 2019 from 2.4% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to general government decreased to 0.6% in May from 1.4% in April, while the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector decreased to 2.5% in May from 2.7% in April.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan sales, securitisation and notional cash pooling) stood at 3.3% in May, compared with 3.4% in April. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 3.3% in May, unchanged from the previous month, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations stood at 3.9% in May, also unchanged from the previous month.



