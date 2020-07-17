Monetary policy and intangible investment 0 07/17/2020 | 05:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Working Paper Series Robin Döttling, Lev Ratnovski Monetary policy and intangible investment No 2444 / July 2020 Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB. Abstract We contrast how monetary policy aects intangible relative to tangible investment. We document that the stock prices of rms with more intangible assets react less to monetary policy shocks, as identied from Fed Funds futures movements around FOMC announcements. Consistent with the stock price results, instrumental variable local projections conrm that the total investment in rms with more intangible assets responds less to monetary policy, and that intangible investment responds less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment. We identify two mechanisms behind these results. First, rms with intangible assets use less collateral, and therefore respond less to the credit channel of monetary policy. Second, intangible assets have higher depreciation rates, so interest rate changes aect their user cost of capital relatively less. Keywords. Intangible Investment, Monetary Policy, Stock Returns, Heterogeneity. JEL classications. E22, E52, G32 ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 1 Non-Technical Summary Technological progress and the transition to a service economy have increased the importance of corporate intangible assets. Intangible investment---that in intellectual property, organizational structure, business strategy, and brand equity---was under half of tangible investment in the 1970s, and now exceeds tangible investment. This paper asks how the rise of corporate intangible assets affects the effectiveness of monetary policy. Our headline result is that intangible investment responds less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment. Specifically, we document that (1) the stock prices of firms with more intangible assets respond less to monetary policy shocks, (2) intangible investment responds less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment, (3) total investment in firms with more intangible assets responds less to monetary policy. We offer evidence for two mechanisms behind these results. First, intangible assets are poor collateral, and cannot support secured funding. Consequently, a standard credit channel amplification mechanism, where monetary policy affects asset collateral values and hence the debt capacity of financially constrained firms, is weaker for firms with intangible assets. Consistent with this mechanism, our results are stronger among financially constrained firms. Second, intangible assets have lower depreciation rates. Consequently, same interest rate changes affect their user cost of capital proportionately less, making intangible investment respond less to monetary policy. Consistent with this channel, our results are stronger among firms that have a wider difference between tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. We also examine whether the results can be attributed to higher intangible investment adjustment costs. Testing for this channel is constrained by a lack of data on the adjustment costs of tangible and intangible investment. Indirect tests based on available data find no support for this channel. The paper uses data for the U.S. economy over 1991-2016. We identify monetary policy shocks from high-frequency movements in Fed Funds futures contracts around FOMC announcements. We use these shocks to estimate the response of stock prices to unexpected monetary policy changes. For investment response, we use local projections, where interest rates are instrumented with cumulative monetary policy shocks. We analyse both firm-level investment data from Compustat, and aggregate investment from the national accounts. The findings of this paper have important economic policy implications. The rise of corporate intangible capital makes corporate investment less responsive to monetary policy. Technological progress is likely to keep eroding the investment channel of monetary policy. This trend sheds additional light on why investment has been relatively weak in the past decades, despite aggressive monetary easing. Given these frictions in the transmission of monetary policy, intangible investment may best be encouraged by other than monetary means (e.g. fiscal), and by encouraging equity rather than debt financing of firms. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 2 Introduction Technological progress and the transition to a service economy have increased the importance of corporate intangible assets. Intangible investment|that in intellectual property, organizational structure, business strategy, and brand equity|was under half of tangible investment in the 1970s, and now exceeds tangible investment (Corrado and Hulten, 2010). This paper asks how the rise of corporate intangible assets aects the eectiveness of monetary policy. Our headline result is that intangible investment responds less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment. We detail this pattern using two empirical approaches. First, we document that the stock prices of rms with more intangible assets respond less to monetary policy shocks identied from movements in Fed Funds futures around FOMC announcements. Second, we examine the response of corporate investment to interest rates in instrumental variable local projections on both aggregate and rm-level data. Consistent with the stock market results, intangible investment responds less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment, and the total investment in rms with more intangible assets responds less to monetary policy. We examine three factors that may explain the weaker response of intangible investment to monetary policy. First, intangible assets have low collateral values, so rms with more intangible assets use less secured funding (Rampini and Viswanathan, 2013). This attenuates the standard amplication mechanism where monetary policy aects collateral values and hence the debt capacity of nancially constrained rms (Kiyotaki and Moore, 1997). Consistent with this channel, the weaker stock price and investment response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets is most pronounced among nancially constrained rms. This result holds across a wide variety of measures of rm nancial constraints: low age, high cash holdings, and the delaycon measure of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015) that is based on the textual analysis of rm nancial statements. The weaker response to monetary policy of total investment in rms with intangible assets leads, on the aggregate, to a weaker response of intangible investment, which is particularly pronounced among nancially constrained rms. The second factor is that intangible assets have higher depreciation rates. Consequently, same interest rate changes imply proportionately smaller changes to their user cost of capital (Crouzet and Eberly, 2019). Consistent with this channel, we document that the weaker stock price and investment response to monetary policy in rms with intangible assets is more pronounced among rms with a wider gap between tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. On the aggregate, this also contributes to a weaker response of intangible ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 3 investment, particularly among rms with a wider depreciation gap. Finally, intangible investment may respond less to monetary policy because of higher investment adjustment costs. Intangible assets are often rm-specic. Thus, they cannot be purchased, but need to be built over a period of time. Moreover, the creation of intangible assets requires skilled human capital that is costly to hire and re (Sun and Xiaolan, 2019; Dottling et al., 2020). Peters and Taylor (2017) conrm that intangible capital adjusts slower than tangible capital to changes in investment opportunities, consistent with higher investment adjustment costs. Unfortunately, there is no systematic data on the relative adjustment costs of tangible and intangible investment. Using the estimates of adjustment costs for tangible investment (Hall, 2004; Kim and Kung, 2017), we nd that tangible investment with higher adjustment costs reacts more to monetary policy.1 Extrapolating this nding to the comparison of tangible and intangible investment suggests that the higher adjustment costs of intangible investment unlikely contribute to its weaker response to monetary policy. A key challenge is measuring intangible capital. While tangible investment is reported as such in rm nancial statements, and a rm's tangible capital stock reported as property, plant and equipment, most intangible investment is expensed. We follow the literature in classifying certain expenditure streams as intangible investment, on both aggregate and rm-level data. Aggregate intangible investment is sourced from the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA Tables) of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). These data cover all U.S. establishments and include investment in R&D, software, and artistic originals. For rm-level intangible investment, we use the Compustat-based measure of Peters and Taylor (2017). These data cover U.S. public rms, and includes investment in research and development (R&D) and in organization capital, captured as a share of selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A, cf. Eisfeldt and Papanikolaou, 2013). Figure 1 plots the evolution of the intangible-to-total asset and investment ratios in aggregate and rm-level data. The rm-level measure exhibits a higher level of these ratios, consistent with its broader denition of intangible assets and its focus on more technological and complex large rms. Yet, the aggregate and the rm-level measures display a similar upward trend, which points to a growing importance of intangible assets and investment in the U.S. economy. In the stock price response analysis we identify monetary policy shocks using high-frequency movements in Fed Funds futures around FOMC announcements, following Kuttner (2001), Bernanke and Kuttner (2005), This is consistent with the ndings that investment with high adjustment costs responds negatively to uncertainty ( Majd and Pindyck , 1985 ; Bloom , 2009 ), whereas uncertainty responds positively to interest rate shocks ( Bekaert et al. , 2013 ). Consequently, monetary accommodation (tightening) has additional stimulative (restrictive) eects on investment with high adjustment costs by reducing (increasing) uncertainty. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 4 and Gurkaynak, Sack, and Swanson (Gurkaynak et al.). We document that the stock prices of rms with more intangible assets respond less to monetary policy shocks. A one standard deviation increase in the intangible-to-total asset ratio is associated with a 45bp smaller stock price response to a 1% increase in the Fed Funds rate, corresponding to about one-tenth of a sample average response. The same increase in the intangible-to-total asset ratio is associated with an up to 1.1% smaller stock price response among nancially constrained rms, and a 65bp smaller response among rms with a large dierence between the tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. The regressions include a rich set of time-varyingrm-level controls, including proxies of nancial constraints. Furthermore, we saturate the regressions with granular 4-digit NAICS industry time, rm, and scal quarter xed eects to control for time-varyingindustry-level dynamics, time-invariant rm characteristics, and seasonality. Finally, we measure stock price returns using both raw returns and abnormal returns that control for a rm's beta, thus capturing the rm's systematic risk and cyclically. In these ways, we ensure that our results are not driven by a dierential monetary policy reaction depending on rm nancial constraints, other rm characteristics, or a rm's exposure to the business cycle. To study the dynamic response of investment to monetary policy, we use the local projections approach of Jorda (2005) and instrument the interest rate using cumulative high-frequency shocks, similar to Gertler and Karadi (2015). Consistently across aggregated and rm-level data, intangible investment reacts less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment. A 25bp increase in the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate is associated with a tangible investment decline that peaks after 12 quarters at 2.2% to 4% in aggregate and rm-level data, respectively. In contrast, intangible investment declines by only 0.75%. Moreover, in the cross section, rms with more intangible assets reduce their total investment less in response to a monetary policy tightening. A one standard deviation increase in the intangible-to-total asset ratio is associated with a 20% smaller total investment response, consistent with the stock price response results. The same increase in the intangible-to-total asset ratio is associated with a 38% smaller investment response in nancially constrained rms, and a 24% smaller response in rms with a large dierence in the tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. This paper brings together two growing strands of literature. The rst strand of the literature focuses on the secular rise of corporate intangible capital over the last ve decades (Corrado et al., 2009; Corrado and Hulten, 2010; Corrado et al., 2016). The literature documents how intangible capital aects productivity growth (Corrado et al., 2017) and rm behavior. On the asset side, intangible capital has a higher user cost ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 5 (Crouzet and Eberly, 2019) and lowers the Q-sensitivity of rm investment (Peters and Taylor, 2017). On the liability side, intangible capital constrains rm debt capacity (Bates et al., 2009; Falato et al., 2018) while also lowering demand for external funds (Dottling et al., 2020). We bring the asset- and liability-side e ects together and document how the lower collateral value and the higher user cost of capital of intangible assets explain the muted response of intangible investment to monetary policy. The second strand is the literature on the heterogeneity in investment response to monetary policy. This literature documents that investment responds to monetary policy more in nancially constrained rms, across a variety of proxies of nancial constraints: rm size (Kashyap et al., 1994; Gertler and Gilchrist, 1994; Kashyap and Stein, 1995), age (Cloyne et al., 2018), cash and leverage (Jeenas, 2018b), and distance to default (Ottonello and Winberry, 2018). We contribute to this literature by documenting a novel source of heterogeneity in investment response, namely that between tangible and intangible investment, controlling for all traditional proxies of rm nancial constraints. In a related paper, Caggese and Perez-Orive (2020) develop a model where lower interest rates reduce the income on corporate savings, disadvantaging rms with intangible assets that invest from internal funds. Consequently, lower interest rates may be less stimulative and even contractionary for these rms, and lead to a misallocation of capital. While we nd no evidence that monetary accommodation is contractionary for intangible rms, their model o ers an additional reason for a weaker monetary policy response in rms with intangible assets. This paper proceeds as follows: Section 2 describes the data, Section 3 documents the headline results, Section 4 presents evidence on the credit, depreciation, and adjustment cost channels, and Section 5 concludes. Data 2.1 Measuring Tangible and Intangible Investment We source rm-level asset and investment data from quarterly nancial statements of public rms in Compu- stat. Tangible investment and capital stock are reported in rm nancial statements as capital expenditures (CAPX) and net property, plant, and equipment (PPENT), respectively. Measuring intangible investment and capital is more challenging. Most intangible investment is expensed, so most of intangible capital does not show up on a rm's balance sheet. We follow Peters and Taylor (2017) and de ne intangible investment as the sum of research and development (R&D) expenses and 30% of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. R&D expenses capture investment in knowledge capital, whereas a share of SG&A expenses reects ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 6 investment in brand and organizational capital (Eisfeldt and Papanikolaou, 2013).2 Capitalizing intangible investment using depreciation rate estimates from Li and Hall (2016) and adding on-balance sheet intangibles (mostly goodwill) obtains a measure of intangible capital stock. We take this measure directly from Peters and Taylor (2017) through Wharton Research Data Services. Their measure is annual, so we interpolate it linearly into a quarterly measure. In robustness, we use an alternative intangible capital stock estimate from Ewens et al. (2019), who use acquisition prices to more accurately estimate depreciation rates and the share of SG&A expenditure that contributes to intangible capital formation, and obtain very similar results. Following sampling procedures standard in the corporate nance literature, we exclude nancial rms (SIC codes 4900 - 4999), utilities (SIC codes 6000 - 6999) and government (SIC codes 9000 and above). We also exclude rms with missing or negative assets or sales, negative CAPX, R&D, or SG&A expenditure, and very small rms with physical capital under $5 million. This leaves us with 8938 unique rms and 318305 rm-quarter observations between 1991 and 2016. We deate all data using the CPI and express all variables in real 1990 U.S. Dollars. Next to rm-level data, we source aggregate corporate asset and investment data from BEA National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA) at quarterly frequency. Total investment is de ned as total non- residential xed investment. This can be split into tangible investment in structures and equipment, and intangible investment in intellectual property products (IPP). IPP include R&D, software, and artistic orig- inals.3 2.2 Dynamics of Tangible and Intangible investment Compared to the rm-levelCompustat-based measure, the aggregate BEA data has a narrower de nition of intangible investment that excludes organizational capital. At the same time, BEA data covers all U.S. establishments, while Compustat only covers large public rms. Figure 1 plots the evolution of intangible- to-total asset (panel A) and investment (panel B) ratios in both datasets. Compustat data show higher intangible-to-total asset and investment ratios, consistent with its focus on more technological and complex large rms, and a broader de nition of intangible capital. Despite this level di erence, rm-level and aggregate data exhibit a remarkably similar upward trend in intangible investment and capital stock. The share of SG&A invetsment attributed to nancial capital in the literature varies from 20% to 30% (cf. Falato et al. ,

2018 ). Recent estimates from Ewens et al. ( 2019 ) suggest an average share of 28%. 3 NIPA Table 5.3.3 - Real Private Fixed Investment by Type. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 7 Figure 2 compares investment growth rates. Panel A documents a strong similarity in the growth rates of total investment (tangible + intangible) in Compustat and BEA data. Panels B and C decompose BEA and Compustat investment into their tangible and intangible components. In both datasets intangible investment is less volatile than physical investment. This suggests that intangible investment may respond less to macroeconomic shocks such as monetary policy shocks, in line with the results in this paper. Panel D further decomposes Compustat intangible investment into its R&D and SG&A components. R&D investment appears somewhat more volatile than SG&A, which is still substantially less cyclical than physical investment. Our analysis is robust to focusing on the R&D component of intangible investment only. 2.3 Other Variables Firm-level control variables are sourced from Compustat and include rm age, Tobin's Q, leverage, cash holdings, cashows, rm size, and a dummy for whether a rm pays a dividend. Daily stock returns data from CRSP are mapped to Compustat using the linking table from Wharton Research Data Services. Table A1 provides variable de nitions, and Table 1 presents summary statistics for all rms, and separately for rms with above- and below-medianintangible-to-total asset ratios. Consistent with the literature, rms with more intangible assets have a higher Tobin's Q, more cash, lower leverage, and are less likely to pay a dividend (Peters and Taylor, 2017; Falato et al., 2018). Unsurprisingly, rms with more intangible assets have higher intangible investment, while those with more tangible assets have higher physical investment. Beyond this, the two groups of rms are comparable in terms of age, size, and pro tability. We obtain the macroeconomic variables 1-year Treasury rate, CPI, industrial production, and the employment ratio from Federal Reserve Economic Data of the St. Louis Fed. To control for nancial conditions, we use excess bond premium from Gilchrist and Zakrajsek (2012). Table A2 lists all aggregate variables, de nitions and data sources. Baseline Results This section consists of two parts. The rst part documents how stock prices of rms with more intangible assets respond to monetary policy shocks. The second part documents how intangible investment responds to monetary policy compared to tangible investment, and how intangible assets a ect a rm's total investment response to monetary policy. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 8 3.1 Stock Price Response to Monetary Policy Shocks Changes to the U.S. monetary stance are conveyed through Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements after its regular and ad-hoc meetings. We identify monetary policy shocks using high- frequency movements in Fed Funds futures prices in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements, following Kuttner (2001), Bernanke and Kuttner (2005) and Gurkaynak, Sack, and Swanson (Gurkaynak et al.). The identifying assumption is that this narrow window contains no other major information that a ects interest rates. The data cover all FOMC meetings from 1991 to 2016.4 We then assess rms' stock price response to monetary policy shocks using the following regression speci cation: RETit = 1 F F 4t + 2 Xit + 3 F F 4t Xit + jt + i + fq + "it: (1) where RETit is the stock return of rm i on the day of the FOMC meeting, and FF 4t is the change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds futures rate around event date t. Xit are rm characteristics at the end of the previous quarter. These include a rm's intangible ratio, de ned as the ratio of intangible-to-total assets. The coecient on the interaction of the intangible ratio with FF 4t is the key parameter of interest. It captures whether the stock prices of rms with more intangible assets react di erently to monetary policy surprises. Other rm-level controls in Xit are total Q, age, cash holdings, leverage, size, cashows, and a dummy for whether the rm pays a dividend. These controls capture key rm characteristics, many of which are also common proxies for rm nancial constraints. The model is saturated with 4-digit NAICS industry event-date xed e ects j;t that control for any di erences across narrowly-de ned industries on each announcement date. Furthermore, we report results with and without rm xed e ects i that control for time-invariant rm characteristics. All regression include scal-quarter xed e ects fq to control for seasonality.5 Standard errors are clustered at the industry and the event-date levels. In measuring stock returns RETit, we consider both raw and abnormal returns. Abnormal returns are estimated from a basic capital asset pricing model over 100 days prior to the FOMC meeting, using the CRSP value-weighted index as market benchmark. Abnormal returns control for a rm's beta, which captures the As common in the literature, we exclude the FOMC meeting on September 17, 2001, which coincided with the market

opening following the September 11 terrorist attacks. We thank Peter Karadi for kindly sharing the data.

5 Fiscal quarters vary across rms and do not necessarily coincide with calendar quarters, depending on a rm's reporting month. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 9 volatility of a stock and its exposure to systematic risk. 3.1.1 Results Table 2 documents the headline results. Column 1 reports an average stock price response of 4:36% to a 1% unexpected increase in the Fed Funds rate. This is similar to 4:68% in Bernanke and Kuttner (2005). Columns 2 to 5 include the interactions of FF4 with rm characteristics, under dierent stock returns measures and xed eects combinations. The main explanatory term of interest is the interaction between FF4 and a rm's intangible ratio. The coecient estimate for this interaction term is stable at between 1.42 and 1.53 across the specications and consistently signicant at the 5% level. This indicates that the stock price of rms with a higher intangible-to-total capital ratio reacts less to monetary policy surprises. A one-standard deviation increase in the intangible ratio is associated with a 45bp smaller stock price decline in response to a 1% unexpected increase in the Fed Funds rate. Interestingly, once we consider abnormal returns (columns 4 and 5), the coecients on the interactions between FF4 and all rm characteristics except the intangible ratio become statistically insignicant or only marginally signicant. This suggests that those rm characteristics aect stock price response to monetary policy shocks primarily through their impact on a rm's systematic risk. 3.1.2 Robustness We verify the robustness of the baseline results documented in Table 2 to using alternative measures of monetary policy surprises and of intangible capital. First, we use the Jarocinski and Karadi (2020) decomposition of FF4 shocks into pure" monetary policy shocks and central bank information shocks". This controls for the fact that monetary policy announcements communicate not only the monetary policy stance, but also central bank views about the economy.6 Table A3 documents the outcome of such decomposition in panel A. Column 1 conrms that pure monetary policy shocks aect stock prices negatively, while central bank information shocks aect stock prices positively, as expected. Columns 2 to 5 verify that the interaction of the intangible ratio with pure monetary policy shocks is positive, with point estimates slightly higher than in the baseline. By contrast, the interaction of the intangible ratio with central bank information shocks is statistically insignicant, conrming that our results are driven by monetary policy shocks rather than the news about economic fundamentals. Jarocinski and Karadi ( 2020 ) identify a monetary policy shock from a negative co-movement of Fed Funds futures and stock prices, and a central bank information shock from a positive co-movement. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 10 Second, we replicate the baseline results using an alternative measure of rm intangible capital stock from Ewens et al. (2019). This measure uses acquisition prices to better estimate industry-level intangible capital depreciation rates, and lets the share of SG&A expenditure that is counted towards intangible investment vary by industry. Panel B of Table A3 documents that the point estimates on the interaction between monetary policy surprises and this alternative measure of rm intangible ratio are similar to those in the baseline. Overall, our stock return results document that the valuation of rms with more intangible assets respond less to monetary policy shocks, also in specications with abnormal return that control for the dierences in systematic risk across rms. 3.2 Investment Response We now turn to the analysis of the tangible and intangible investment response to monetary policy. We examine aggregate investment response using national accounts data and rm-level response using Compustat data. This helps verify the robustness of the results to alternative rm samples and measures of intangible investment. 3.2.1 Empirical Strategy We measure monetary policy stance as the 1-year Treasury rate. Relative to the Fed Funds rate, the 1-year Treasury rate better captures interest rate variation in the unconventional monetary policy environment during the later part of our time sample, due to its longer maturity. To address the endogeneity of interest rates we instrument the Treasury rate using cumulative FF4 monetary policy shocks. This approach is akin to the PVAR approach in Gertler and Karadi (2015).7 The cumulative FF4 measure is a strong instrument for the 1-year Treasury rate, with the F-stat exceeding 37 in the rst-stage regression. Figure 3 plots the actual and the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate, along with the FF4 instrument. To trace out the dynamic impact of monetary policy on rm investment, we use instrumental-variable local projections (LP-IV,Jorda, 2005). That is, for each horizon h, we estimate the regression: yt+h;i yt1 ;i = hRt + hXm + hXf ;i + i + fq + "t;i; (2) 1 2 t1 3 t1 Following Gertler and Karadi ( 2015 ), Footnote 11, we construct cumulative FF4 shocks by rst creating a monthly series that reects multiple FOMC announcements within a month, and then cumulating that series. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 11 where the outcome variable yt;i is a measure of investment, and Rt is the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate. Xm are lagged macro control variables: log CPI, log industrial production, the excess bond premium, and t1 the employment ratio. When estimating local projections on rm-level data, we include rm xed eects i, scal-quarter xed eects fq, and all rm-level controls Xtf1;i from the stock returns regression (1). The regression specication for aggregate data only includes macro controls and calendar quarter xed eects: y t+h y t1 = + hR + hXm + cq + " : (3) 1 t 2 t1 t We present the results in the form of impulse response functions (IRFs) that plot the coecients 1h for quarterly horizons h = 1 : : : 20, along with a 95% condence interval. Verication Figure A1 veries that the response of standard macroeconomic variables to a monetary policy shock in our setup is in line with that documented in the literature. In response to a 25bps increase in the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate, CPI drops by 0.2-0.3% (somewhat stronger than -0.15% in Gertler and Karadi (2015)), employment drops by 0.2% (similar to -0.25% in Cloyne et al. (2018)), excess bond premium increases by 10 bps (similar to Gertler and Karadi (2015)), industrial production drops by 0.7% (similar to the 0.6% in Cloyne et al. (2018)), and aggregate business investment drops by 2% (in line with Cloyne et al. (2018)). 3.2.2 Evidence from Firm-Level Data In rm-level data, we consider as outcome variables the tangible, intangible, and total investment rates, dened as:8 8We winsorize investment rates at the 1% level. Their summary statistics presented in Table 1 are in line with the annual investment rates in Peters and Taylor (2017). ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 12 CAP Xt Ittan = ; P P Et1 Itint = R&Dt + 0:3 SG&At ; Kint t1 Ittot = CAP Xt + R&Dt + 0:3 SG&At ; Ktint1 + P P Et1 where Ktint is the intangible capital stock estimate from Peters and Taylor (2017) and P P Et is tangible capital measured as net property plant and equipment. Figure 4 plots the response of log investment rates to an instrumented 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate. Panel A documents that the rm-level total investment rate drops by 2% after 8-12 quarters, in line with the response of aggregate business investment in Figure A1. We further proceed to decompose this eect into the dierential response of tangible and intangible investment, along two dimensions. First, we consider total investment response in rms with more tangible and more intangible assets. Second, we consider tangible and intangible investment response within a rm. Panel B documents the response of total investment separately for tangible and intangible rms, dened as those with below- and above median intangible-to-total capital, respectively. The response of total investment is substantially weaker among rms with more intangible assets. In response to an instrumented 25bp increase in the Treasury rate, rms with a below-median intangible ratio reduce their total investment by up to 3% after 10-12 quarters. By contrast, rms with an above-median intangible ratio reduce their total investment by less than one percent. The weaker investment response to monetary policy in intangible rms is consistent with our earlier results (Table 2) on the weaker stock market response to monetary policy shocks for these rms. Panels C and D compare the eects of monetary policy on a rm's tangible and intangible investment, by decomposing total investment into its tangible and intangible components. The vast majority of the investment response comes from tangible investment. In response to an instrumented 25bp increase in the Treasury rate, it declines by about 4% after 12 quarters. By contrast, intangible investment declines by only 0.7%. To further compare the eects documented in panels C and D, panel E plots the dierence in the eects of monetary policy on the tangible and intangible investment ratios. This dierence reaches a negative 3%, and is statistically dierent from zero with 95% condence. The dierence in the response of tangible investment ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 13 and R&D (a narrower measure of intangible investment that omits SG&A expenditure and is closer to the intangible investment measure in the national accounts data) exhibits a similar response, con rming that the result is robust to considering only the R&D component of intangible investment (panel F). A more rigorous way to assess the e ects of a rm's intangible ratio on its investment (complementing the sample split in panel B of Figure 4) is to enrich the local projections speci cation (2) with the interaction terms between the 1-year Treasury rate and rm characteristics, 4hRtXtf1 ;i: yt+h;i yt1 ;i = hRt + hXm + hXf + hRtXf + i + t + fq + "t;i: (4) 1 2 t1 3 t1 ;i 4 t1;i The resulting structure mirrors the stock returns speci cation (1) of Section 3.1. The coecients in 4h capture how rm characteristics a ect a rm's investment response to monetary policy. This speci cation allows us to isolate the e ects of intangible ratio on rm investment response from the e ects of other rm characteristics on investment response (for example, the summary statistics in Table 1 show that intangible rms have lower leverage and more cash). Moreover, since this speci cation focuses on identifying the interaction term, we can include time xed e ects t to control for any time-varying macroeconomic conditions that inuence all rms. Table 3 documents the response of the log total investment rate to monetary policy for horizons h = 8 and h = 12 quarters (the horizons at which the impulse response functions demonstrate the strongest investment response). The interaction term between the intangible ratio and the 1-year Treasury rate is positive and statistically signi cant (columns 2 and 5), also when including time xed e ects (columns 3 and 6). A one standard deviation increase in the intangible-to-tangible asset ratio reduces a rm's total investment response to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate by about 40bp, corresponding to almost a fth of the average investment response of 2%. This strong attenuating e ect is consistent with the sample splits in Panel B of Figure 4. Overall, the results based on rm-level data show that intangible investment reacts less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment, and that, consistent with this, total investment in rms with more intangible assets reacts less to monetary policy. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 14 3.2.3 Evidence from Aggregate Data Firm-level Compustat data only capture public rms. By contrast, national accounts data cover all estab- lishments. Further, the BEA employs a dierent denition of intangible investment based on intellectual property products (IPP: R&D, software, and artistic originals), which excludes SG&A expenditure that contributes to organizational capital. Replicating our rm-level investment response results on aggregate data therefore veries their robustness to an alternative data source, a wider establishment sample, and a dierent measure of intangible investment. Figure 5 plots the response of log tangible investment to monetary policy based on BEA NIPA data. In response to an instrumented 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, tangible investment (structures and equipment) declines by about 2.2% after 12 quarters (panel A), somewhat less than the 4% decline observed in rm-level data. Intangible investment (IPP) declines by 0.75% (panel B), similar to the eect in rm-level data. Total investment declines by less than 2% (panel C), and the the dierence between tangible and intangible investment response reaches 1.5% (panels D). The ndings based on aggregate data are therefore consistent with the baseline rm-level results that intangible investment responds less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment. Why Does Intangible Investment React Less? Why may monetary policy aect intangible investment and rms with intangible assets less? This section discusses and tests three candidate mechanisms. The rst mechanism is a credit channel": rms with more intangible assets are less reliant on secured debt funding. Therefore, the standard amplication mechanism of monetary policy where it aects collateral values and the intensity of external nance constraints is muted for these rms. The second mechanism is a depreciation channel": intangible assets have higher depreciation rates than tangible assets. Therefore, same interest changes may aect their user cost of capital proportionately less. The third mechanism is the adjustment cost channel": intangible investment is costlier to scale up and down compared to tangible investment. We oer evidence consistent with the credit and the depreciation channels, while existing indirect evidence cannot support the adjustment cost channel. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 15 4.1 Credit Channel The credit channel of monetary policy acts on rm investment by aecting the price and volume of credit available to rms. The volume of available credit is determined by the collateral value of rm assets (Kiyotaki and Moore, 1997; Bernanke et al., 1999).9 Intangible assets have lower collateral value compared to tangible assets.10 Consequently, while monetary policy still aects the price of credit, it has a smaller eect on the volume of credit for rms with more intangible assets, because these rms rely less on secured credit to start with. Formally, consider a prot-maximizing rm that chooses its investment at date t. The rm has initial capital stock Kt and internal funds (cash) At. It decides how much debt Dt to raise in order to make an investment It = At + Dt, resulting in capital stock Kt+1 = Kt + It at t + 1. Capital produces F (Kt+1), where F 0(K) 0 and F 00(K) 0. The cost of borrowing and the rm's alternative cost of using internal funds are the interest rate rt. Importantly, the rm is subject to a collateral constraint: Dt (1 )Qt(rt)Kt: (5) Here, Qt(rt) is the collateral value of capital, which declines in the interest rate rt: Q0t(rt) < 0. The parameter captures the share of the capital stock that is intangible and thus cannot be pledged as collateral. The empirical counterpart of in our analysis is the intangible-to-total assets ratio. Here, collateral reects either de-jure collateral for a speci c loan, or the liquidation value of rm assets. While rms have some access to unsecured credit, the collateral value of rm assets remains a major external nance constraint. In a 2015 survey by the Bank of England, banks respond that 90% of their loans are secured by some form of collateral ( Haskel , 2020 ). Similarly, Rampini and Viswanathan ( 2013 ) document that U.S. rms' aggregate liabilities are lower than their tangible assets, and argue that therefore the vast majority of credit is explicitly or implicitly backed by collateral. Evidence in Bahaj et al. ( 2020 ) highlights

the importance of the collateral value of a director's house for rm investment.

10 The reason is that intangible assets are often more rm-specic and more dicult to value and liquidate than tangible assets. For example, the value of a partially-developed technology is likely to be intrinsically linked with the human capital of the researchers who work on it. It is dicult to transfer ownership of such an asset, or to seize it. A creditor that attempts to resell this asset would likely recoup only a fraction of its original value. Empirical studies nd strong evidence that rms nance intangible assets primarily through equity or internal funds ( Carpenter and Petersen , 2002 ; Bates et al. , 2009 ; Brown et al. , 2009 , 2013 ; Falato et al. , 2018 ). While some intangible assets, notably patents, can be used as collateral ( Loumioti , 2012 ; Mann , 2018 ), this practice is not prevalent. Dell'Ariccia et al. ( 2020 ) con rm that patents do not fully ameliorate external nance frictions caused by the low collateral value of intangible assets. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 16 The rm's optimization program is: max F (Kt+1) Itrt It;Dt s:t: Kt+1 = Kt + It; It = At + Dt; (6) Dt (1 )Qt(rt)Kt: Solving the optimization problem gives two solution regions, depending on whether the collateral constraint (5) binds. An unconstrained rm matches the marginal product of capital to its opportunity cost rt. Its investment It is chosen such that F 0(Kt+1) = rt. Investment declines in the interest rate because F 00(Kt+1) 0, representing the e ect of monetary policy on the hurdle rate of investment. Note that the share of intangible assets in total capital does not a ect the investment of a rm that is unconstrained by the collateral value of its assets. By contrast, the investment of a constrained rm is given by It = (1 )Qt(rt)Kt + At, with dIt = (1 )Q0 (r )K : (7) drt t t t Here, investment is limited by the collateral value of rm assets, which declines in the interest rate: Q0t(rt) < 0. Importantly, investment declines in the interest rate less for rms with a higher share of intangible assets in total capital , because such rms use less secured funding. Intuitively, uctuations in collateral values have little e ect on the funding constraints of rms that cannot pledge their assets as collateral anyway. This stylized model of intangible assets and the credit channel of monetary policy thus yields the following testable prediction: (1) rms with a higher ratio of intangible assets adjust their investment less in response to monetary policy, (2) but only to the extent that such rms are nancially constrained. Whereas our baseline results conrm that rms with more intangible assets indeed respond less to monetary policy, in this section we document that this muted reaction is driven primarily by nancially constrained rms, consistent with the credit channel outlined above. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 17 4.1.1 Measuring Financial Constraints The literature oers two approaches to identify rm nancial constraints. One approach uses rm characteristics that correlate with nancial constraints. Such characteristics include low rm age, as younger rms have less well established access to nancial markets (Hadlock and Pierce, 2010; Cloyne et al., 2018), or high cash holdings that indicate precautionary liquidity hoarding (Jeenas, 2018a). Another approach identies nancial constraints from the textual analysis of rm nancial statements, by assessing the frequency of language that indicates investment delays due to a lack of nancing capacity, such as the delaycon measure of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015).11 Either approach is imperfect (Farre-Mensaand Ljungqvist, 2016), and the correlation between dierent measures of nancial constraints is modest at about 0.12-0.16 (see Table A4). We therefore document the results using both approaches to measuring nancial constraints and, reassuringly, obtain results that are consistent across all measures. 4.1.2 Stock Price Response To assess whether the weaker stock price response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets is more pronounced among nancially constrained rms, we re-run the baseline regressions from Table 2, while splitting the sample into more and less nancially constrained rms. All regressions include the same controls and xed eects as in the baseline. Table 4 documents the estimated coecient on the interaction term FF4 Intangible Ratio. Panel A splits the sample into young rms, dened as those in the lowest age tercile in a given quarter, and old rms in the top age tercile. For young rms (columns 1 and 2), the coecient estimates are between 3.08 and 3.64, more than twice the full-sample estimate of around 1.5 in Table 2. These estimates imply that, for young rms, a one standard deviation increase in the intangible ratio leads to a 0.9-1.1% smaller stock price decline in response to a 1% unanticipated increase in the Fed Funds rate, as compared to a 0:45% smaller decline in the full sample. For old rms (columns 3 and 4), the coecient estimates are between 0.25 and 0.7: smaller than the full-sample estimates and statistically insignicant.12 Panel B splits the sample into rms with high and low cash holdings, dened as, respectively, rms in the Hoberg and Maksimovic ( 2015 ) identify a set of constrained rms that discuss investment delays due to liquidity problems in their annual reports. The continuous delaycon measure is constructed by scoring how proximate a rm's wording in the liquidity and capitalization section is to constrained rms that delay investment. The coecient estimates for the rms in the middle age tercile are in-between those for the young and the old rms, and similar to the full-sample estimates. See Table A5 for the complete set of results. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 18 top tercile and bottom two terciles in the cash-to-assets ratio in a given quarter.13 For rms with high cash holdings (columns 1 and 2), the coecient estimates on the interaction term between FF4 and a rm's intangible ratio are between 2.55 and 2.78. These are higher than the full-sample estimates and signicant at the 1% level despite the smaller sample size. For rms with low cash holdings (columns 3 and 4), the coecient estimates are again substantially smaller and statistically insignicant. Panel C splits the sample based on the textual analysis-based measure of rm nancial constraints. We dene nancially constrained rms as those with an above-median delaycon measure of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015) in a given quarter. Consistent with the age and cash results, the coecient estimates on the interaction interaction term between FF4 and a rm's intangible ratio are between 2.25 and 2.66, larger than the full-sample estimates. The dierence between constrained and unconstrained rms is the strongest|with 9 times dierent coecient estimates|for abnormal stock returns. The dierence is smaller for raw returns, owing to an imprecisely estimated coecient in less constrained rms.14 Overall, the results based on multiple measures of nancial constraints conrm that the weaker stock price response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets is more pronounced among nancially constrained rms, consistent with the credit channel predictions. 4.1.3 Investment Response We now assess whether also the weaker investment response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets is more pronounced among nancially constrained rms. To examine this, we re-run the investment local projection regressions from Table 3, while splitting the sample based on the measures of nancial constraints. All regressions include the same control variables, interactions, and xed eects as the baseline local projections in Table 3. Table 5 documents the investment response to monetary policy at 8 and 12 quarter horizons, for the splits based on dierent measures of nancial constraints: age (panel A), cash holdings (panel B), and the textual analysis-based delaycon measure (panel C). The results consistently reveal that the coecient estimates on the interaction of the intangible ratio with the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate are at least 13We pool the two lower cash holding terciles because the relation between cash and nancial constraints is not as monotonic as that between age and nancial constraints. While high cash holdings indicate precautionary hoarding, median cash holdings are unlikely indicative of tighter constraints compared to low cash holdings. In fact, very low cash holdings may stem from poor rm performance, which tightens nancial constraints. 14The sample size is smaller because the delaycon measure is available only over 1997-2015 and only for rms with a machine- readable capitalization and liquidity section of their nancial report. Dening nancially constrained rms as those in the top tercile of the delaycon measure yields even larger coecient estimates for these rms. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 19 twice as high for constrained rms than for unconstrained rms. Coecient estimates for unconstrained rms furthermore have lower or no statistical signicance. These results conrm that, consistent with the stock price reaction, also the weaker investment response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets is more pronounced among nancially constrained rms.15 We now proceed to analyze what these results imply for the monetary policy response of tangible versus intangible investment. Note the credit channel oers no direct prediction as to how an individual rm would adjust its tangible-to-intangible investment mix depending on the intensity of nancial constraints. Moreover, the tangible-to-intangible investment mix within a rm may be constrained by the production function. For example, in the extreme case of a Leontie production function, a rm would always adjust tangible and intangible investment proportionately, independently of nancial constraints. Still, our nding that the response of total investment to monetary policy is weaker in rms with more intangible assets, especially among nancially constrained rms (Table 5), has implications for the tangible-to-intangible investment mix in the aggregate. To see this, note that rms with more tangible assets make more of tangible investment, while rms with more intangible assets make more of intangible investment (the average ratio of tangible over intangible investment is 0.43 among intangible rms and 4.65 among tangible rms, see Table 1).Since rms with more intangible assets adjust their total investment less in response to monetary policy, aggregate intangible investment should also react less to monetary policy, especially among nancially constrained rms. To test for this eect, we aggregate rm-level tangible and intangible investment across the subsets of rms that are more and less credit constrained, as captured by age, cash holdings, and delaycon measures of nancial constraints. Figure 7 documents the impulse response of the dierence in the tangible and intangible investment growth (similar to panel D of Figure 4), distinguishing between nancially constrained and unconstrained rms. Panel A plots the dierence in the response of tangible and intangible investment growth for young and old rms. Among old rms, this dierence reaches 3% after 10 quarters. By contrast, among young rms, 15It is interesting to relate these results to Caggese and Perez-Orive (2020) (hereafter CP). CP argue that accommodative monetary policy reduces income on corporate savings, disadvantaging rms with intangible capital. Similar to us, they expect these eects to be more pronounced in constrained rms that rely more on accumulated earnings. Yet, the respective empirical results are very distinct. First, in CP, monetary policy aects investment with long lags of 18 quarters and peak eects at close to 30 quarters (CP, Figure 14). By contrast, we document the eects of monetary policy on rm investment at standard monetary policy horizons of 8-12 quarters (as in, e.g., Gertler and Karadi, 2015). Second, local projections in CP point to an accommodative eect of monetary tightening for young rms with intangible assets and for all old rms. By contrast, we document that the eect of monetary tightening on rm investment is always contractionary|even when attenuated by intangible assets|as consistent with common priors. We verify these results using multiple measures of nancial constraints, and establish their counterparts in the analysis of rm stock price response to monetary policy. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 20 this dierence exceeds 6% after 12 quarters, and reaches almost 8% after 15 quarters. Panel B plots the dierence-in-dierence, and documents that it reaches 3-5% and is statistically signicant throughout. Panels C and D replicate these results for cash holdings as a measure of nancial constraints, and panels E and F for the textual analysis-based delaycon measure. The results are consistent across the three measures. Tangible investment reacts more to monetary policy, and this eect is about twice as strong among nancially constrained rms. 4.1.4 Borrowing Response While we use credit channel predictions to analyze rm investment, the credit channel is fundamentally a liability side mechanism. The credit channel presupposes that rms with more intangible assets adjust their borrowing less in response to monetary policy, because they are less exposed to changes in collateral-based credit constraints. To conrm this, we extend our analysis by documenting how rms adjust their borrowing in response to monetary policy.16 Figure 6 documents that rms with more intangible capital indeed reduce their debt growth less in response to monetary policy, consistent with the credit channel mechanism. Debt growth declines by 0.35 percentage points after 10 quarters on the full sample (compared to a mean debt growth of 2.9%), but by a smaller 0.2 percentage points for intangible rms and a larger 0.5 percentage points for tangible rms. Table 6 captures the eect of intangible assets on debt growth with an interaction term in the local projection regressions. We further compare the coecient estimates on the interaction of the intangible ratio with the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate across the sample splits by rm nancial constraints (analogous to the investment analysis in Table 5). The coecient estimates are larger among young rms (panel A), and among rms with an above-median delaycon measure (panel B). Thus, the eect where rms with more intangible assets adjust their borrowing less in response to monetary policy is more pronounced among credit constrained rms, again consistent with the credit channel mechanism.17 16We capture the adjustment of rm borrowing as the change in the log sum of short term debt and long term debt (Compustat items DLC and DLT T ). 17We do not report the results for cash, because cash aects the need for external nancing (and adjustments to debt) directly and not only as a proxy for rm nancial constraints. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 21 4.2 Depreciation Rates Intangible assets depreciate faster than tangible assets. The BEA estimates R&D capital depreciation rates to be 10-40% depending on the industry (Li, 2012), and Ewens et al. (2019) estimate an average R&D capital depreciation rate of 32% based on the analysis of capital acquisition prices. This contrasts with an average tangible capital depreciation rate of under 10% in the BEA data.18 Crouzet and Eberly (2019) argue that a higher depreciation rate of intangible assets makes their user cost of capital less interest rate sensitive. To see this, consider a standard neoclassical production model. Firms scale investment up until the marginal product of capital equals its user cost, which is comprised of the interest rate r and the depreciation rate : F 0(Kt) = rt + . Denote the marginal product of capital f(Kt) = F 0(Kt), and assume that f is decreasing and convex: f0(Kt) < 0 and f00(Kt) > 0. Then, the inverse of f is also decreasing and convex. Under these conditions, investment It = Kt Kt1 is decreasing in the interest rate: @It=@rt = @Kt=@rt = (f1 )0(rt + ) < 0, but less so for a higher depreciation rate: 2 I t =@r t @ = (f 1 ) 00 (r t + ) > 0. The assumption of decreasing and convex marginal product of capital holds for a number of standard production functions, such as Cobb-Douglas. Furthermore, consider the decomposition of rm investment into its tangible and intangible components: It = ItINT +(1 )ItT AN , with the respective depreciation rates INT > T AN . Then, the share of intangible investment aects the response of total investment to monetary policy more when the depreciation gap between INT and T AN is larger: @2It=@rt@ = @2It=@rt@ @=@ = @2It=@rt@ (INT T AN ). See Figure A3 for a visual illustration of the depreciation channel. The depreciation channel, if present, predicts that the eect where rms with more intangible assets respond less to monetary policy is more pronounced among rms with a higher dierence between tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. To test this prediction, we calculate for each rm the dierence between intangible and tangible capital depreciation rates, which we call a rm's depreciation gap". We use depreciation rates on tangible assets at industry level from the BEA Fixed Assets Tables 3.3 and 3.6, and depreciation rates on intangible assets|knowledge (R&D) capital and organizational (SG&A) capital|from Ewens et al. (2019). The resulting depreciation gap measure varies from 6% to 40%, with a mean and median around 22% (see the summary statistics in Table 1). Table 7 documents rm stock price and total investment response to monetary policy, while splitting the sample into rms with above- and below-median depreciation gap in a given quarter. Panel A estimates stock 18BEA Fixed Asset Tables 3.3 and 3.6. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 22 price response to monetary policy (as in Table 2) on the respective subsample. The coecient estimates for the interaction term between FF4 and the rm's intangible ratio are up to twice as large for rms with a high depreciation gap than for rms with a low depreciation gap. Panel B estimates total investment response to monetary policy (as in Table 3) at 8 and 12 quarters on the subsamples. The coecient estimates for the interaction between the instrumented 1-year Treasury rate and the rm's intangible ratio are twice as high for rms with a high depreciation gap. The results conrm that the weaker response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets is more pronounced if the dierence between the depreciation rate of intangible and tangible assets is higher, consistent with the depreciation channel predictions. Figure 8 documents the eects of the depreciation channel on the aggregate dynamics of tangible and intangible investment (estimated in the same way as in Figure 6 for the credit channel). Panel A reports the dierence in the response of tangible and intangible aggregate investment to a 25bp monetary policy shock, in the sub-samples of rms with high and low depreciation gaps. It shows that the weaker response of intangible investment to monetary policy is more pronounced among rms with a high gap between tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. Panel B plots the dierence-in-dierence of the tangible and intangible investment response across the two subsamples, and documents that this dierence is statistically signicant with 95% condence after about 11 quarters. Overall, our results are thus consistent with the depreciation channel contributing to the weaker stock price and total investment response to monetary policy in rms with more intangible assets, and to a weaker intangible investment response to monetary policy. 4.3 Adjustment Costs Another potential reason for a weaker response of intangible investment to monetary policy is higher investment adjustment costs. Creating tangible and intangible assets takes planning and production time. This makes investment a forward-looking, not easily reversible, multi-period decision. The literature identies a number of features of intangible investment that contribute to its higher adjustment costs. First, compared to tangible assets, intangible assets more often have to be built rather than purchased. The reason is that intangible assets are rm-specic and therefore not easily redeployable (Bates et al., 2009; Falato et al., 2018).19 Consequently, creating intangible assets takes more time. Related, also downsizing 19Dell'Ariccia et al. (2020) document that, while patents make intangible assets more redeployable, even patented intangible assets appear less redeployable than tangible assets. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 23 intangible assets is costlier, as they have to be liquidated rather than sold. This makes intangible investment more irreversible. Second, it is harder to scale intangible investment up and down. The creation of intangible assets hinges on highly skilled human capital as a key production factor (Dottling et al., 2020), and hiring and ring scarce talent is dicult and costly. Indeed, Eisfeldt and Papanikolaou (2013) document that rms with more organizational capital are more likely to list the loss of talent as a risk in their annual reports. Related, Roberts and Weitzman (1981) argue that R&D projects often require sequential and irreversible investment outlays, pointing to both high adjustment costs and a long time to build. Overall, Peters and Taylor (2017) document that compared with physical capital, intangible capital adjusts more slowly to changes in investment opportunities." Interestingly, the eect of adjustment costs on investment response to monetary policy is ex ante ambigu- ous. On the one hand, mechanically, investment with high adjustment costs may respond less to monetary policy, especially over shorter time horizons. On the other hand, the literature documents that investment with high adjustment costs responds negatively to uncertainty (Majd and Pindyck, 1985; Bloom, 2009). The reason is that such investment is more irreversible, and uncertainty increases the risk that the investment will not pay o in the future. At the same time, uncertainty responds positively to interest rate shocks (Bekaert et al., 2013).20 That is, accommodative monetary policy reduces uncertainty, which fosters investment with high adjustment costs, while restrictive monetary policy increases uncertainty, which dampens such invest- ment. Due to this uncertainty eect, investment with high adjustment costs may respond more to monetary policy. Analyzing the eects of investment adjustment costs is constrained by data availability. Ideally, we would use rm-level data on tangible and intangible investment adjustment costs. This would allow us to compute a rm's adjustment costs gap" (the dierence between adjustment costs of tangible and intangible investment, akin to the depreciation gap" of the previous subsection) and consider how it aects the relative response of tangible and intangible rms to monetary policy. Alas, the existing Kim and Kung (2017) rm-level estimates of asset redeployability and Hall (2004) industry-level measures of investment adjustment costs focus on tangible assets only.21 Thus we cannot test directly whether adjustment costs contribute to the In our data, the correlation between interest rate shocks and VIX is 0.12 and signicant at the 0.1% level. The correlation between the measures of investment adjustment costs and of rm nancial constraints is generally low (see Table A4 ). Redeployability is negatively correlated with depreciation gaps, due to a positive correlation between redeployability and tangible asset deprecation rates. This is consistent with rms preferring to buy rather than build assets that become obsolete fast. Kim and Kung ( 2017 ) asset redeployability and Hall ( 2004 ) adjustment costs have a low negative correlation, suggesting that they capture dierent dimensions of investment adjustment costs. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 24 weaker response of intangible investment to monetary policy. However, we can shed light on the impact of adjustment costs indirectly, by establishing their eect on the response of tangible investment to monetary policy, and extrapolating this eect to the comparison between tangible and intangible investment. Figure 9 uses sample splits to document that more inert tangible investment|that with below-median asset redeployability (panel A) or above-median investment adjustment costs (panel B)|responds, if any- thing, more to monetary policy. This is consistent with the eect of monetary policy on investment with high adjustment costs that operates through the impact of monetary policy on uncertainty.22 Extrapolating this nding to a comparison between tangible and more inert intangible investment would suggest that intangible investment should respond more to monetary policy. Thus, this indirect test cannot support the notion that higher adjustment costs contribute to the weaker response of intangible investment to monetary policy. Conclusion Technological progress and the transition to a service economy increase the importance of corporate intangible assets. This paper sheds light on how this transition aects the eectiveness of monetary policy. The key result is that monetary policy impacts investment less when more of corporate investment is intangible. The stock prices and investment of rms with more intangible assets react less to monetary policy, and intangible investment reacts less to monetary policy compared to tangible investment. In the cross-section, these attenuating eects of intangible assets is most pronounced among credit constrained rms and rms with a large dierence between tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. These ndings have important economic policy implications. The rise of corporate intangible capital makes corporate investment less responsive to monetary policy, and technological progress is likely to keep eroding the investment channel of monetary policy in the future. This trend sheds additional light on why investment has been relatively weak during the past decades, despite aggressive monetary easing (Summers, 2015; Gutierrez and Philippon, 2017). Given these frictions in the transmission of monetary policy, intangible investment may best be encouraged by other than monetary means (e.g. scal), and by encouraging equity rather than debt nancing of rms. 22The result that less redeployable investment responds more to monetary policy is consistent with the Kim and Kung (2017) nding that rms with less redeployable assets respond more to uncertainty shocks. This result also suggests that the adjustment costs channel dominates any eects where rms with more redeployable assets use more collateral (Benmelech and Bergman, 2009) and are more exposed to monetary policy through the credit channel. This is again consistent with the Kim and Kung (2017) nding that the eects of uncertainty on rms with more redeployable assets are invariant in rm nancial constraints: more use of collateral in rms with more redeployable assets is oset by more stable market prices of more redeployable collateral. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 25 Table 1: Summary Statistics of Compustat Variables Summary statistics are reported for all rms, and for intangible and tangible rms separately. Intangible rms are de ned as those with an above-median intangible ratio (intangible-to-total asset ratio) in a given quarter. Tangible rms are below the median. The sample runs from 1991-2016 and includes all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Variable de nitions are in Table A1. All Intangible Firms Tangible Firms mean p50 sd mean p50 sd mean p50 sd Intangible Ratio 0.580 0.657 0.289 0.815 0.824 0.0972 0.345 0.354 0.218 Total Q (PT) 1.676 1.396 0.899 1.765 1.463 0.953 1.581 1.333 0.826 Cash 0.129 0.0596 0.162 0.168 0.0908 0.186 0.0940 0.0458 0.121 Leverage 0.287 0.247 0.251 0.230 0.188 0.226 0.310 0.281 0.239 Age 63.87 50 48.18 68.37 55 48.14 66.31 52 49.39 Book Assets 1.925 0.287 8.273 1.734 0.298 6.231 2.362 0.321 10.67 Total Assets 2.360 0.405 9.886 2.454 0.475 8.671 2.626 0.388 12.08 Cashows 0.0311 0.0322 0.0366 0.0298 0.0314 0.0378 0.0343 0.0341 0.0338 Dividend Paid 0.433 0 0.496 0.400 0 0.490 0.482 0 0.500 Debt Growth 0.0289 -0.00861 0.361 0.0214 -0.0108 0.392 0.0383 -0.00719 0.341 Delaycon -0.0152 -0.0216 0.0884 -0.0205 -0.0273 0.0888 -0.0117 -0.0172 0.0871 Depreciation Gap 0.223 0.236 0.0565 0.224 0.234 0.0593 0.223 0.236 0.0527 Total Inv. Rate 0.0548 0.0448 0.0401 0.0549 0.0468 0.0357 0.0550 0.0424 0.0442 Tangible Inv. Rate 0.0663 0.0463 0.0663 0.0761 0.0562 0.0672 0.0580 0.0394 0.0623 Intan Inv. Rate 0.0552 0.0475 0.0375 0.0523 0.0456 0.0346 0.0582 0.0499 0.0399 CAPX / Intan Inv. 2.424 0.509 6.152 0.426 0.259 0.846 4.652 1.483 8.402 CAPX / R&D 1.733 0.546 3.968 0.790 0.388 1.746 4.243 1.857 6.339 Observations 318305 137863 137915 ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 26 Table 2: Stock Returns Around FOMC Meetings The dependent variable is a rm's stock returns on an FOMC announcement day. Columns 1-3 consider raw returns, and columns 4 and 5 consider abnormal returns, with betas estimated over a 100-day window before the event date using CRSP value-weighted index as market benchmark. FF4 is the change in the 3-months ahead Fed Funds futures rate in the 30 minutes around the FOMC announcement. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Industry xed eects are based on 4-digit NAICS codes. Standard errors in parenthesis are clustered by event date and industry. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Raw Return Raw Return Raw Return Abnormal Return Abnormal Return FF4 -4.36** (1.76) FF4 Intangible Ratio 1.53** 1.45** 1.56** 1.42** (0.67) (0.70) (0.64) (0.67) FF4 Log Age 0.62** 0.65*** 0.076 0.090 (0.24) (0.24) (0.27) (0.27) FF4 Total Q -0.37 -0.41 0.15 0.13 (0.49) (0.49) (0.31) (0.31) FF4 Cash -3.78* -3.90* -0.11 -0.12 (2.28) (2.20) (1.03) (1.00) FF4 Leverage -0.33 -0.34 -1.08 -1.13 (0.96) (0.95) (0.88) (0.88) FF4 Cashows -1.93 -1.17 -7.51* -7.33 (6.42) (6.89) (4.26) (4.50) FF4 Log Size -0.59** -0.61** -0.027 -0.027 (0.28) (0.27) (0.11) (0.12) FF4 Dividend Paid 0.43 0.38 -0.23 -0.27 (0.37) (0.38) (0.21) (0.22) Observations 435218 426442 426391 426442 426391 R-squared 0.030 0.243 0.263 0.143 0.164 Industry Event-Date FE No Yes Yes Yes Yes Firm FE Yes No Yes No Yes Fiscal Quarter FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Firm-Level Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 27 Table 3: Investment Response The dependent variable is the h-quarter change in the log total investment rate. R is the 1-year Treasury rate, instrumented by cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds futures rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. In parentheses we report Driscoll-Kraay heteroscedasticity and autocorrelation robust standard errors standard errors. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. Non-interacted coecients are omitted for brevity. h = 8 h = 12 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Itot Itot Itot Itot Itot Itot t t t t t t R -0.080*** -0.11** -0.088*** -0.11** (0.015) (0.046) (0.016) (0.048) R Intangible Ratio 0.039** 0.037* 0.051** 0.049** (0.020) (0.020) (0.023) (0.023) R Log Age 0.0092 0.0067 0.0028 0.0060 (0.0092) (0.0062) (0.0089) (0.0058) R Total Q -0.0093** -0.012*** -0.0100** -0.0090** (0.0043) (0.0038) (0.0048) (0.0042) R Cash 0.013 0.025** 0.032*** 0.040*** (0.012) (0.011) (0.012) (0.012) R Leverage 0.0099* 0.0052 0.0059 0.0036 (0.0055) (0.0054) (0.0097) (0.0094) R Size -0.0022* -0.0020* -0.0013 -0.0010 (0.0011) (0.0010) (0.0017) (0.0015) R Cashows 0.039 0.038 0.070 0.049 (0.051) (0.051) (0.075) (0.076) R Dividend Paid 0.0048 0.0054 0.0046 0.0022 (0.0038) (0.0032) (0.0040) (0.0036) Observations 159027 159027 159027 141590 141590 141590 R-squared 0.071 0.073 0.053 0.101 0.105 0.075 Firm FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fiscal Quarter FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Firm-Level Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Macro Controls Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Time FE No No Yes No No Yes ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 28 Table 4: Stock Returns Around FOMC Meetings - Sample Splits Credit Channel This table replicates the stock returns regressions from Table 2 for dierent sub-samples of rms. In panel A, young (old) rms are those in the lowest (highest) tercile of the age distribution in a given quarter (see Table A5 for the middle tercile). In panel B, high cash rms are those in the top tercile of the cash-to-asset ratio distribution in a given quarter, and low cash are those in the bottom two terciles. In panel C, more (less) constrained rms have an above-median(below-median) textual analysis-based delaycon nancial constraints measure of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015). The dependent variables are raw or abnormal stock returns on FOMC announcement days. Abnormal returns betas are estimated over a 100-day window before the event date, using CRSP value-weighted index as market benchmark. FF4 is the change in the 3-month ahead Fed Futures rate in the 30 minutes around the FOMC announcement. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. All regressions include rm xed eects, scal quarter xed eects, and industry event-date xed eects based on 4-digit NAICS codes, as well as the same control variables and interaction terms as in the baseline regression (Table 2). Standard errors in parentheses are clustered by event date and industry. ***, **, *, x, indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, 10%, and 15%, respectively. (1) (2) (3) (4) Raw Return Abnormal Return Raw Return Abnormal Return Panel A: Split by Age Young Old FF4 Intangible Ratio 3.64** 3.08** 0.75 0.25 (1.59) (1.35) (1.52) (1.43) Observations 136356 136356 123172 123172 Panel B: Split by Cash Holdings High Cash Low Cash FF4 Intangible Ratio 2.78** 2.55*** 0.47 0.66 (1.13) (0.97) (1.01) (1.02) Observations 141777 141777 270370 270370 Panel C: Split by Delaycon More Constrained Less Constrained FF4 Intangible Ratio 2:25x 2.66*** 1.51 0.31 (1.51) (0.96) (1.84) (1.36) Observations 116378 116378 122967 122967 ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 29 Table 5: Investment Response - Sample Splits Credit Channel This table replicates the investment regressions from Table 3 on dierent sub-samples. In panel A, young (old) rms are rms in the lowest (highest) tercile of the age distribution in a given quarter. In panel B, high cash rms are those in the top tercile of the cash-to-asset ratio distribution in a given quarter, and low cash are those in the bottom two terciles. In panel C, more (less) constrained rms have an above-median(below-median) textual analysis-based delaycon nancial constraints measure of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015). The dependent variable is the h-quarter change in the log total investment rate. R is the 1-year Treasury rate, instrumented by cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on Septem- ber 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. All regressions include rm xed eects, scal quarter xed eects and time xed eects, as well as the same control variables and interaction terms as in the baseline regressions (Table 3). In parentheses we report Driscoll-Kraay heteroscedasticity and autocorrelation robust standard errors standard errors. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. (1) (2) (3) (4) Itot Itot Itot Itot t t t t h = 8 h = 12 h = 8 h = 12 Panel A: Split by Age Young Old R Intangible Ratio 0.098*** 0.096*** 0.036 0.049* (0.021) (0.024) (0.022) (0.027) Observations 45569 39687 58541 53183 Panel B: Split by Cash Holdings High Cash Low Cash R Intangible Ratio 0.064*** 0.067** 0.028 0.037 (0.023) (0.031) (0.020) (0.022) Observations 53136 47181 105270 93839 Panel C: Split by Delaycon More Constrained Less Constrained R Intangible Ratio 0.080*** 0.076*** 0.031 0.036* (0.025) (0.026) (0.021) (0.021) Observations 48488 42951 52132 46566 ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 30 Table 6: Debt Growth - Sample Splits Credit Channel This table presents instrumental-variable local projections for debt growth. The dependent variable is the h-quarter change in debt growth, dened as the growth rate of short-term and long-term debt. In panel A, young (old) rms are rms in the lowest (highest) tercile of the age distribution in a given quarter. In panel B, more (less) constrained rms have an above-median (below- median) textual analysis-based delaycon nancial constraints measure of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015). R is the 1-year Treasury rate, instrumented by cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on Septem- ber 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. All regressions include rm xed eects, scal quarter xed eects and time xed eects, as well as the same control variables and interaction terms as in the baseline investment regressions (Table 3). In parentheses we report Driscoll-Kraay heteroscedasticity and autocorrelation robust standard errors standard errors. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. (1) (2) (3) (4) Debt Growth Debt Growth Debt Growth Debt Growth h = 8 h = 12 h = 8 h = 12 Panel A: Split by Age Young Old R Intangible Ratio 0.034*** 0.032*** 0.015** 0.017** (0.0090) (0.0095) (0.0074) (0.0080) Observations 41083 35290 55909 50638 Panel B: Split by Delaycon More Constrained Less Constrained R Intangible Ratio 0.026*** 0.024*** 0.021*** 0.014*** (0.0092) (0.0071) (0.0057) (0.0051) ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 31 Table 7: Sample Splits by Depreciation Gap This table replicates the baseline results for rms with above- and below-median depreciation gap, dened as the dierence between a rm's intangible and tangible asset depreciation rates in a given quarter. Panel A replicates the stock returns regressions from Table 2 and the dependent variables are raw or abnormal stock returns on FOMC announcement days. Abnormal returns betas are estimated over a 100-day window before the event date, using CRSP value-weighted index as market benchmark. FF4 is the change in the 3-month ahead Fed Futures rate in the 30 minutes around the FOMC announcement. Panel B replicates the investment regressions from Table 3 and the dependent variable is the h-quarter change in the log total investment rate. R is the 1-year Treasury rate, instrumented by cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. All regressions include the same xed eects and control variables as in the baseline regressions from Tables 2 and 3, respectively. Standard errors are in parentheses. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. Panel A: Stock Returns High Depreciation Gap Low Depreciation Gap (1) (2) (3) (4) Raw Return Abnormal Return Raw Return Abnormal Return FF4 Intangible Ratio 2.20* 1.90* 1.18 1.38 (1.11) (1.12) (1.00) (0.96) Observations 198490 198490 212553 212553 Panel B: Investment High Depreciation Gap Low Depreciation Gap Itot Itot Itot Itot t t t t h = 8 h = 12 h = 8 h = 12 R Intangible Ratio 0.054** 0.062** 0.019 0.037* (0.025) (0.030) (0.017) (0.019) Observations 75065 66224 82374 74000 ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 32 Figure 1: Intangible vs Physical Capital and Investment A: Intangible Ratio (Intangible / Total Capital) .65 .16 .6 .15 BEA (NIPA) Compustat .55 .14 .5 .13 .45 .12 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 Compustat BEA (NIPA) B: Intangible / Total Investment .6 .4 30% SG&A) / Total Inv. .5 .55 .3 .35 / Total Non-Res. Inv. (R&D + .45 .25 IPP .4 .2 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 Compustat BEA (NIPA) ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 33 Figure 2: Decomposing Investment Growth A: Total Investment - Compustat vs NIPA B: BEA NIPA - Tangible vs Intangible Investment YOY Growth Rates YOY Growth Rates .2 .2 .1 .1 0 0 .1 -.1 - .2 -.2 - 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 Non-Res. Fixed Inv. (NIPA) Total Inv. (Compustat) Structures + Equipment IPP C: Compustat (agg.) - Tangible vs Intangible Investment D: Compustat (agg.) - CAPX, R&D and SG&A YOY Growth Rates YOY Growth Rates .2 .2 .1 .1 0 0 .1 -.1 - .2 -.2 - -.3 -.3 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 CAPX R&D CAPX R&D + 30% SG&A SG&A ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 34 Figure 3: Monetary Policy Measures Cumulative Monetary Policy Level Measures 6 4 2 0 -2 -4 1990q1 1995q1 2000q1 2005q1 2010q1 2015q1 1-year Treasury Predicted 1-year Treasury FF4_tc cumulative ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 35 Figure 4: Firm-level Investment Response The gure plots impulse responses to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. The instrument is cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury (1h in Eq. 2) from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include rm and macro controls, as well as rm scal quarter xed eects. The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using heteroscedasticity and autocorrelation robust Driscoll-Kraay standard errors. Intangible rms (tangible rms) are rms with an above-median(below-median)intangible-to-total asset ratio in a given quarter. A: Log Total Investment Rate B: Split Tangible vs Intangible Firms Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) Response of Log Total Investment Rate to 25bp Tightening 0 0 -.01 -.01 -.02 -.02 -.03 -.04 8 12 16 20 -.03 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters 4 Intangible Firms Tangible Firms Quarters C: Log Tangible Investment Rate Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 0 .002 0 -.02 .002 - .04 -.004 - .006 - .06 -.008 - 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters D: Log Intangible Investment Rate Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters E: Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 0 .01 .01 0 - .02 -.01 - -.02 -.03 -.03 -.04 -.04 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters F: Log CAPX / R&D Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 36 Figure 5: Aggregate Investment Response (NIPA) This gure plots impulse responses to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample covers 1991-2016. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include macro controls log CPI, log industrial production, excess bond premium, and the log of the employment ratio. The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using Newey-West standard errors. A: Log Tangible Investment (BEA-NIPA) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) .01 .005 0 0 -.01 -.005 -.02 -.01 -.03 -.015 -.04 8 12 16 -.02 4 20 Quarters B: Log IPP (BEA-NIPA) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters C: Log Total Investment (BEA-NIPA) D: Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment (BEA-NIPA) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) .01 .01 0 0 -.01 -.01 -.02 -.02 -.03 8 12 16 20 -.03 8 12 16 20 4 4 Quarters Quarters ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 37 Figure 6: Firm-level Borrowing Response This gure plots impulse responses to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. The dependent variable is the h-quarter change in debt growth, dened as the growth rate of short-term and long- term debt. The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury (1h in Eq. 2) from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include rm and macro controls, as well as rm scal quarter xed eects. The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using heteroscedasticity and autocorrelation robust Driscoll-Kraay standard errors. Intangible rms (tangible rms) are rms with an above-median(below-median)intangible-to-total asset ratio in a given quarter. A: Debt Growth Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) .002 0 -.002 -.004 -.006 8 12 16 20 4 Quarters B: Split Tangible vs Intangible Firms Response of Debt Growth to 25bp Tightening .002 0 -.002 -.004 -.006 8 12 16 20 4 Quarters Intangible Firms Tangible Firms ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 38 Figure 7: Response of Aggregate Compustat Tangible-to-Intangible Investment - Credit Channel This gure plots impulse responses of the aggregate log tangible-to-intangible investment rate to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. Each panel represents aggregations within dierent sub-sets of rms. In panels A and B, young (old) rms are those in the lowest (highest) tercile of the age distribution in a given quarter. In panels C and D, high cash rms are those in the top tercile in the cash-to-assets distribution in a given quarter, and low cash rms are those in the bottom two terciles. In panels E and F, high (low) delaycon rms have an above-median(below-median) textual analysis-based delaycon measure of nancial constraints of Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015). The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include macro controls log CPI, log industrial production, excess bond premium and the log of the employment ratio. The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using Newey-West standard errors. A: Split by Age Response of Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment to 25bp Tightening 0 0 -.02 -.02 -.04 .06 -.04 - -.08 4 8 12 16 20 -.06 Quarters Old Young B: Difference Young - Old Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters C: Split by Cash Holdings Response of Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment to 25bp Tightening 0 .01 .02 0 - -.01 -.04 .02 - .06 -.03 - -.04 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters High Cash Low Cash D: Difference High - Low Cash Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters E: Split by Delaycon Response of Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment to 25bp Tightening 0 .02 .02 0 - -.04 -.02 -.06 -.04 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters -.06 High Delaycon Low Delaycon F: Difference High - Low Delaycon Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 39 Figure 8: Response of Aggregate Compustat Tangible-to-Intangible Investment - Depreciation Rate Channel This gure plots impulse responses of the aggregate log tangible-to-intangible investment rate to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. High (low) depreciation gap rms are those with above-median(below-median) dierence between tangible and intangible asset depreciation rates. The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include macro controls log CPI, log industrial production, excess bond premium and the log of the employment ratio. The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using Newey-West standard errors. A: Split by Depreciation Gap Response of Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment to 25bp Tightening 0 -.01 -.02 -.03 -.04 -.05 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters High Depreciation Gap Low Depreciation Gap B: Difference High - Low Depreciation Gap Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) .01 0 -.01 -.02 -.03 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 40 Figure 9: Tangible Investment Response - Sample Splits by Redeployability and Adjustment Cost This gure plots impulse responses of tangible investment rate to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate on dierent sub- samples, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. High (low) redeployability rms have an asset redeployability estimate from Kim and Kung (2017) above (below) the median in a given quarter. High (low) adjustment cost rms have an investment adjustment cost estimate from Hall (2004) above (below) the median in a given quarter. The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury (1h in Eq. 2) from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include rm and macro controls, as well as rm scal quarter xed eects. A: Split by Redeployability of Tangible Capital Response of Log Tangible Investment Rate to 25bp Tightening 0 -.01 -.02 -.03 -.04 -.05 8 12 16 20 4 Quarters High Redeployability Low Redeployability B: Split by Adjustment Cost of Tangible Capital Response of Log Tangible Investment Rate to 25bp Tightening 0 -.01 -.02 -.03 -.04 -.05 8 12 16 20 4 Quarters High Adj. Cost Low Adj. Cost ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 41 Online Appendix Table A1: Denitions of Compustat Variables Variable Denition Physical Capital PPENT Intangible Capital O -balance sheet intangibles from Peters and Taylor (2017) + Compustat item INTAN Total Capital Physical Capital + Intangible Capital Intangible Ratio Intangible Capital / Total Capital Intangible Investment XRD + 0.3 XSGA Total Investment CAPX + Intangible Investment Intangible Investment Rate Intangible Investment / Lagged Intangible Capital Physical Investment Rate CAPX / Lagged PPENT Total Investment Rate Total Investment / Lagged Total Capital Total Q (CSHO * PRCC + Total Assets - CE) / Total Assets Cash CHE / AT Leverage (DLTT + DLC) / AT Age Quarters since rst observation in sample Delaycon Financial constraint measure from Hoberg and Maksimovic (2015), based on textual analysis of annual reports Total Assets AT + O -balance sheet intangibles Size Log of Total Assets Cashows OIBDP / Lagged AT Dividend Paid Dummy whether DVT > 0 in a given scal year ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 42 Table A2: Denitions of Aggregate Variables Variable Denition Data Source Non-residential investment in structures and equip- BEA Fixed Physical Investment Asset Table ment 2.3 BEA Fixed Intangible Investment Investment in Intellectual Property Products (IPP) Asset Table 2.3 BEA Fixed Total Investment Physical + Intangible Investment Asset Table 2.3 1-year Treasury Interest Rate on 1-year U.S. Treasuries (GS1) FRED CPI Consumer Price Index (CPALTT01USM661S) FRED Employment Ratio Employment-Population Ratio (EMRATIO) FRED Industrial Production Industrial Production Index (INDPRO) FRED Business Investment Gross private domestic investment: Domestic busi- FRED ness (W987RC1Q027SBEA) Excess Bond Premium Excess bond premium of Gilchrist and Zakrajsek Authors' (2012) website ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 43 Table A3: Stock Returns - Robustness to Central Bank Information Shocks from Jarocinski and Karadi (2020) and Intangible Capital Measure from Ewens et al. (2019) This table documents robustness tests for the baseline Table 2. Panel A decomposes changes in the Fed Funds futures into interest rate shocks (MPshockSign) and central bank information shocks (CBIshockSign), as in Jarocinski and Karadi (2020). Panel B uses the intangible capital stock measure from Ewens et al. (2019) (EPW). The dependent variables are raw and abnormal stock returns on FOMC announcement days. Abnormal returns betas are estimated over a 100-day window before the event date, using CRSP value-weighted index as market benchmark. FF4 is the change in the 3-month ahead Fed Futures rate in the 30 minutes around the FOMC announcement. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Industry xed eects are based on 4-digit NAICS codes. Standard errors in parentheses clustered by event date and industry. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. Non-interacted coecients are omitted for brevity. (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Raw Return Raw Return Raw Return Abnormal Return Abnormal Return Panel A: CBI Shocks MPshockSign -7.50*** (1.75) CBIshockSign 6.05** (2.90) MPshockSign Intangible Ratio 1.77** 1.67* 1.78** 1.61** (0.87) (0.87) (0.78) (0.79) CBIshockSign Intangible Ratio 1.03 1.00 0.97 0.88 (1.24) (1.30) (1.32) (1.36) Observations 435218 426442 426391 426442 426391 R-squared 0.030 0.243 0.263 0.143 0.164 Panel B: EPW Intangible Measure FF4 -4.36** (1.77) FF4 Intangible Ratio (EPW) 1.44** 1.31* 1.28** 1.08* (0.68) (0.69) (0.61) (0.63) Observations 451394 442081 442027 442081 442027 R-squared 0.030 0.240 0.259 0.142 0.162 Industry Event-Date FE No Yes Yes Yes Yes Firm FE Yes No Yes No Yes Fiscal Quarter FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes (Interacted) Firm-Level Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 44 Table A4: Correlation Table This table reports correlations between selected variables in the quarterly rm-level data. The sample includes all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample except nancial rms, utilities and government. Variable denitions are given in Table A1. Age Cash Delaycon Depr. Gap Redeployability Age 1.000 Cash -0.122 1.000 Delaycon -0.157 0.145 1.000 Depreciation Gap -0.021 -0.082 -0.067 1.000 Redeployability -0.092 -0.070 0.012 -0.243 1.000 Adjustment Costs 0.007 0.037 0.008 0.031 -0.056 ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 45 Table A5: Stock Returns Around FOMC Meetings - Sample Splits by Firm Age This table presents a more complete output of Table 4panel A. Young (middle-ages, old) rms are dened as those in the lowest (middle, highest) tercile of the age distribution in a given quarter. The dependent variables are raw and abnormal stock returns on FOMC announcement days. Abnormal returns betas are estimated over a 100-day window before the event date, using CRSP value-weighted index as market benchmark. FF4 is the change in the 3-month ahead Fed Futures rate in the 30 minutes around the FOMC announcement. Intangible Ratio is the rm's intangible-to-total asset ratio. Other control variables are dened in Table A1. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Industry xed eects are based on 4-digit NAICS codes. Standard errors in parentheses are clustered by event date and industry. ***, **, * indicate signicance levels of 1%, 5%, and 10%, respectively. Non-interacted coecients are omitted for brevity. Young Middle-Aged Old (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Raw Return Abn. Return Raw Return Abn. Return Raw Return Abn. Return FF4 Intangible Ratio 3.93** 3.26** 1.56 1.96* 0.98 0.44 (1.64) (1.40) (0.95) (1.10) (1.57) (1.48) FF4 Log Age 0.17 -0.35 0.54 -0.29 1.34 0.62 (0.66) (0.81) (0.71) (0.61) (1.01) (0.97) FF4 Total Q -0.35 -0.054 -0.56 0.22 -0.73 -0.073 (0.55) (0.47) (0.46) (0.23) (0.53) (0.37) FF4 Cash -5.75*** -1.15 -5.20*** -2.62** 0.098 2.42 (1.75) (1.31) (1.46) (1.31) (3.69) (2.75) FF4 Leverage 0.96 -0.068 -1.20 -2.26** -0.40 -1.34 (1.46) (1.26) (1.41) (1.09) (1.26) (1.55) FF4 Cashows -18.5* -19.6 -4.12 -4.61 4.95 6.50 (10.6) (12.5) (11.4) (10.6) (13.5) (11.8) FF4 ROA 25.9** 17.9 -11.9 -11.2 -3.06 -7.33 (11.3) (11.2) (14.9) (12.1) (10.5) (9.91) FF4 Log Size -0.97* -0.17 -0.46 0.15 -0.55** -0.036 (0.54) (0.31) (0.38) (0.24) (0.22) (0.13) FF4 Dividend Paid 0.56 -0.14 0.68 -0.078 0.85 0.13 (0.70) (0.70) (0.44) (0.43) (0.69) (0.55) Observations 122605 122605 135796 135796 136265 136265 R-squared 0.404 0.329 0.378 0.300 0.391 0.286 Industry Event-Date FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Firm Fiscal-Quarter FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 46 Figure A1: Response of Other Macro Variables This gure plots impulse responses of a number of macroeconomic variables to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample covers 1991-2016. Each point represents the point estimate from a 2-SLS regression of the change in the respective dependent variable on the 1-year Treasury rate. All regressions include macro controls log CPI, log industrial production, the excess bond premium, and the log of the employment ratio (excluding the respective dependent variable). The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using Newey-West standard errors. A: Log Industrial Production Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) .005 .001 0 0 .005 -.001 - .002 -.01 - .003 - -.015 8 12 16 -.004 4 20 Quarters B: Log Employment Ratio Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters C: Log CPI Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 0 .2 .1 -.002 0 -.004 .1 - .006 -.2 - 8 12 16 20 4 Quarters D: Excess Bond Premium Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters E: Log Business Investment Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 0 -.01 -.02 -.03 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 47 Figure A2: Aggregate Investment Response calculated from Compustat Firm-Level Data This gure plots impulse responses to a 25bp increase in the 1-year Treasury rate, estimated using instrumental-variable local projections. The instrument is the cumulative high-frequency shocks, each measured as a change in the 3-month ahead Fed Funds future rate in the 30 minutes window around FOMC announcements. The sample includes all FOMC meetings over 1991-2016, except the meeting on September 17, 2001, and covers all rms in the matched CRSP-Compustat sample excluding nancial rms, utilities and government. Each point represents the point estimate of the coecient of the 1-year Treasury from a 2-SLS regression. All regressions include macro controls log CPI, log industrial production, the excess bond premium, and the log of the employment ratio. The dashed line represents 95% condence intervals using Newey-West standard errors. A: Log Tangible Investment Rate (agg.) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 0 .005 -.02 0 -.04 -.005 -.01 -.06 -.015 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters B: Log Intangible Investment Rate (agg.) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters C: Log Total Investment Rate (agg.) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 0 0 -.01 -.02 -.02 .03 -.04 - -.04 8 12 16 -.06 4 20 Quarters D: Log Tangible-to-Intangible Investment (agg.) Response to 25bp increase in 1-year Treasury (instrumented) 4 8 12 16 20 Quarters ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 48 Figure A3: Depreciation Rates and Intangible Investment: An Illustration The gure illustrates why, under the assumptions of Section 4.2, a given change in interest rates has a smaller eect on investment if asset depreciation rate are higher. The gure plots the relationship between the user cost of capital and investment. In a standard Neoclassical framework with a concave production function F (K), rms scale investment I up to the point where the the marginal product of capital, MP K(I) = F 0 (K), is equal to the user cost of capital, which is the sum of the interest rate r and the depreciation rate : MP K(I) = r + . This condition implicitly denes a function I(r; ). Since MP K0 (I) = F 00 (K) 0, an increase in interest rates decreases investment, i.e. @I(r; )=@r 0. On the x-axis, the points IT AN and IINT mark investment under the interest rate r and depreciation rates T AN and INT with T AN > INT . Consider the eect of an interest rate increase from r to r0 > r. Since MP K is decreasing, a higher interest rate leads to lower investment: a reduction from IT AN to IT0 AN and from IINT to IINT0 . At the same time, the the investment reduction from IT AN to IT0 AN is larger than that from IINT to IINT0 . This is because T AN > INT and MP K is convex (which holds for standard production functions such as Cobb-Douglas). Thus, a given increase in interest rates has a relatively smaller eect on the user cost of capital if depreciation rates are higher. r0 +INT r + INT r0 +TAN r + TAN MPK IINT0 IINT IT0 AN ITAN I ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 49 References Bahaj, S. A., A. Foulis, and G. Pinter (2020). Home values and rm behaviour. American Economic Review, forthcoming. Bates, T. W., K. M. Kahle, and R. M. Stulz (2009). Why do us rms hold so much more cash than they used to? Journal of Finance 64 (5), 1985{2021. Bekaert, G., M. Hoerova, and M. L. Duca (2013). Risk, uncertainty and monetary policy. Journal of Monetary Economics 60 (7), 771{788. Benmelech, E. and N. K. Bergman (2009). Collateral pricing. Journal of Financial Economics 91 (3), 339{360. Bernanke, B. S., M. Gertler, and S. Gilchrist (1999). The nancial accelerator in a quantitative business cycle framework. Handbook of Macroeconomics 1, 1341{1393. Bernanke, B. S. and K. N. Kuttner (2005). What explains the stock market's reaction to federal reserve policy? Journal of Finance 60 (3), 1221{1257. Bloom, N. (2009). The impact of uncertainty shocks. Econometrica 77 (3), 623{685. Brown, J. R., S. M. Fazzari, and B. C. Petersen (2009). Financing innovation and growth: Cash ow, external equity, and the 1990s r&d boom. Journal of Finance 64 (1), 151{185. Brown, J. R., G. Martinsson, and B. C. Petersen (2013). Law, stock markets, and innovation. Journal of Finance 68 (4), 1517{1549. Caggese, A. and A. Perez-Orive (2020). How stimulative are low real interest rates for intangible capital? Carpenter, R. E. and B. C. Petersen (2002). Is the growth of small rms constrained by internal nance? Review of Economics and Statistics 84 (2), 298{309. Cloyne, J., C. Ferreira, M. Froemel, and P. Surico (2018). Monetary policy, corporate nance and investment. NBER Working Paper 25366. Corrado, C., J. Haskel, and C. Jona-Lasinio(2017). Knowledge spillovers, ict and productivity growth. Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics 79 (4), 592{618. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 50 Corrado, C., J. Haskel, C. Jona-Lasinio, and M. Iommi (2016). Intangible investment in the EU and US before and since the Great Recession and its contribution to productivity growth. Corrado, C., C. Hulten, and D. Sichel (2009). Intangible capital and us economic growth. Review of Income and Wealth 55 (3), 661{685. Corrado, C. A. and C. R. Hulten (2010). How do you measure a technological revolution"? American Economic Review 100 (2), 99{104. Crouzet, N. and J. C. Eberly (2019). Understanding weak capital investment: The role of market concentration and intangibles. NBER Working Paper 25869. Dell'Ariccia, G., D. Kadyrzhanova, C. Minoiu, and L. Ratnovski (2020). Bank lending in the knowledge economy. ECB Working Paper 2429. Dottling, R., T. Ladika, and E. C. Perotti (2020). Creating intangible capital. Eisfeldt, A. L. and D. Papanikolaou (2013). Organization capital and the cross-section of expected returns. Journal of Finance 68 (4), 1365{1406. Ewens, M., R. Peters, and S. Wang (2019). Measuring intangible capital with market prices. NBER Working Paper 25960. Falato, A., D. Kadyrzhanova, J. Sim, and R. Steri (2018). Rising intangible capital, shrinking debt capacity, and the us corporate savings glut. Farre-Mensa, J. and A. Ljungqvist (2016). Do measures of nancial constraints measure nancial constraints? Review of Financial Studies 29 (2), 271{308. Gertler, M. and S. Gilchrist (1994). Monetary policy, business cycles, and the behavior of small manufacturing rms. Quarterly Journal of Economics 109 (2), 309{340. Gertler, M. and P. Karadi (2015). Monetary policy surprises, credit costs, and economic activity. American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics 7 (1), 44{76. Gilchrist, S. and E. Zakrajsek (2012). Credit spreads and business cycle uctuations. American Economic Review 102 (4), 1692{1720. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 51 Gurkaynak, R. S., B. P. Sack, and E. T. Swanson. Do actions speak louder than words? the response of asset prices to monetary policy actions and statements. International Journal of Central Banking 1 (1), 55{93. Gutierrez, G. and T. Philippon (2017). Investmentless growth: An empirical investigation. Brookings Papers on Economic Activity 2017 (2), 89{190. Hadlock, C. J. and J. R. Pierce (2010). New evidence on measuring nancial constraints: Moving beyond the kz index. Review of Financial Studies 23 (5), 1909{1940. Hall, R. E. (2004). Measuring factor adjustment costs. Quarterly Journal of Economics 119 (3), 899{927. Haskel, J. (2020). Monetary policy in the intangible economy. Hoberg, G. and V. Maksimovic (2015). Redening nancial constraints: A text-based analysis. Review of Financial Studies 28 (5), 1312{1352. Jarocinski, M. and P. Karadi (2020). Deconstructing monetary policy surprises: the role of information shocks. American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics 12 (2), 1{43. Jeenas, P. (2018a). Firm balance sheet liquidity, monetary policy shocks, and investment dynamics. Jeenas, P. (2018b). Monetary policy shocks, nancial structure, and rm activity: A panel approach. Jorda, O. (2005). Estimation and inference of impulse responses by local projections. American Economic Review 95 (1), 161{182. Kashyap, A. K., O. A. Lamont, and J. C. Stein (1994). Credit conditions and the cyclical behavior of inventories. Quarterly Journal of Economics 109 (3), 565{592. Kashyap, A. K. and J. C. Stein (1995). The impact of monetary policy on bank balance sheets. Carnegie- Rochester Conference Series on Public Policy 42, 151{195. Kim, H. and H. Kung (2017). The asset redeployability channel: How uncertainty aects corporate invest- ment. Review of Financial Studies 30 (1), 245{280. Kiyotaki, N. and J. Moore (1997). Credit cycles. Journal of Political Economy 105 (2), 211{248. Kuttner, K. N. (2001). Monetary policy surprises and interest rates: Evidence from the fed funds futures market. Journal of Monetary Economics 47 (3), 523{544. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 52 Li, W. C. (2012). Depreciation of business R&D capital. Bureau of Economic Analysis/National Science Foundation R&D Satellite Account Paper. Li, W. C. and B. H. Hall (2016). Depreciation of business R&D capital. Review of Income and Wealth. Loumioti, M. (2012). The use of intangible assets as loan collateral. Available at SSRN 1748675 . Majd, S. and R. S. Pindyck (1985). Time to build, option value, and investment decisions. NBER Working Paper 1654. Mann, W. (2018). Creditor rights and innovation: Evidence from patent collateral. Journal of Financial Economics 130 (1), 25{47. Ottonello, P. and T. Winberry (2018). Financial heterogeneity and the investment channel of monetary policy. NBER Working Paper 24221. Peters, R. H. and L. A. Taylor (2017). Intangible capital and the investment-q relation. Journal of Financial Economics 123 (2), 251{272. Rampini, A. A. and S. Viswanathan (2013). Collateral and capital structure. Journal of Financial Economics 109 (2), 466{492. Roberts, K. and M. L. Weitzman (1981). Funding criteria for research, development, and exploration projects. Econometrica, 1261{1288. Summers, L. H. (2015). Demand side secular stagnation. American Economic Review 105 (5), 60{65. Sun, Q. and M. Z. Xiaolan (2019). Financing intangible capital. Journal of Financial Economics 133 (3), 564{588. ECB Working Paper Series No 2444 / July 2020 53 Acknowledgements We are grateful to Dalida Kadyrzhanova and Camelia Minoiu for substantial contribution in the early stages of this project. We thank for helpful comments and suggestions Michael Ehrmann, Albert-Jan Hummel, Marek Jarocinski, Luc Laeven, Peter Karadi, Alberto Martin, Felix Ward, as well as seminar participants at the ECB, the Bank of Portugal, and Tinbergen Institute Macro Research Day. Francesca Caucci and Anna Stelzer provided excellent research assistance. Robin Döttling Erasmus University Rotterdam, Rotterdam, The Netherlands; email: doettling@rsm.nl Lev Ratnovski European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: lev.ratnovski@ecb.europa.eu © European Central Bank, 2020 Postal address 60640 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Telephone +49 69 1344 0 Website www.ecb.europa.eu All rights reserved. Any reproduction, publication and reprint in the form of a different publication, whether printed or produced electronically, in whole or in part, is permitted only with the explicit written authorisation of the ECB or the authors. This paper can be downloaded without charge from www.ecb.europa.eu, from the Social Science Research Network electronic library or from RePEc: Research Papers in Economics. Information on all of the papers published in the ECB Working Paper Series can be found on the ECB's website. PDF ISBN 978-92-899-4087-0 ISSN 1725-2806 doi:10.2866/355680 QB-AR-20-096-EN-N Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:10:10 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:49a GAP : Health + Safety is the number one priority for our family of brands | Gap Inc. AQ 05:48a MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to launch UAE's Mars explorer on Mon. AQ 05:47a Indonesia set for 203 LNG cargoes from Tangguh, Bontang in 2020 - regulator RE 05:46a Deutsche Boerse proposes new rules for quick DAX expulsion in wake of Wirecard RE 05:46a CAPGEMINI : Letter to Shareholders – June 2020 PU 05:45a NEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ 05:43a BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled DJ