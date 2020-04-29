Monetary policy, investment and firm heterogeneity 0 04/29/2020 | 01:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Elena Durante, Annalisa Ferrando, Philip Vermeulen Working Paper Series Monetary policy, investment and firm heterogeneity No 2390 / April 2020 Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB. Abstract This paper provides new evidence on the channels of monetary policy transmission combining 9 million observations on rm level investment and high-frequency identied monetary policy shocks. We show that the reaction of rms' investment to a monetary policy shock is heterogeneous along dimensions that correspond to the two main channels of monetary policy transmission. First, we show that young rms are more sensitive to monetary policy shocks, supporting the existence of a credit channel of monetary policy. Second, we document large cross-sectional heterogeneity related to the industry the rm operates in. We nd that rms producing durable goods react more than others, which is consistent with traditional interest rate channel eects of monetary policy. Third, we nd that the eect of monetary policy shocks is longer lived for rms that are durable goods producers than for young rms indicating that demand eects last longer than credit eects. Keywords: monetary policy transmission; monetary policy shocks; investment JEL Classication: E22, E52 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 1 Non-technical summary We provide new empirical evidence on the eects of monetary policy and the related transmission mechanisms. It is well established that monetary policy aects the real economy through a number of dierent and interconnected channels. For instance, the interest rate channel aects output through the direct impact of changes in interest rates on interest-sensitive components of aggregate demand (such as durable goods). Another example concerns the credit channel, which has received large attention in the last years. By means of the latter, frictions in nancial markets amplify the eects of monetary policy on borrowers with lower access to external nance. In this study, we combine a large dataset containing granular rm level investment observations for the big euro area economies (i.e. Germany, France, Italy and Spain) with monetary policy shocks identied from surprise interest rate movements. We investigate how dierent groups of rms react to those monetary policy shocks and link their reactions to the respective monetary policy channels. In particular, we use a panel local projection approach to estimate the dynamic eect of monetary policy on the investment rate of the rms at dierent horizons after the shock. Furthermore, we compare the estimated dynamic eects for dierent groups of rms. On the one side, we show that the investment of rms in durable producing industries react much stronger to monetary policy shocks. This suggests that the traditional interest rate channel is at work. Moreover, the dierent reaction of those rms is not explained by sectoral-specic balance sheet characteristics. Across industries it is the durability of the output which explains the magnitude of the reaction to monetary policy shocks. On the other side, we show that young rms also react stronger to monetary policy shocks. This is in line with the credit channel of monetary policy as young rms are ex ante expected to have lower access to external nance. When jointly looking at both sets of ndings, we observe that the eects of the traditional interest rate channel are more persistent over time. Our results help to shed a new light on the monetary policy transmission mechanisms for the big euro area economies and provide evidence in favour of a rather heterogeneous reaction of rm investment to changes in the policy rate explicable by the simultaneous operation of the two main channels of monetary policy. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 2 Introduction There is widespread agreement that monetary policy aects the real economy through a number of dierent channels, of which the traditional interest rate channel and the credit channel (Bernanke and Gertler (1995)) are the most studied. Whereas the rst aects output through the direct eect of changes in interest rates on interest-sensitive components of aggregate demand, the second operates through frictions in credit markets that amplify the eects of monetary policy on certain types of borrowers. The relative importance and strengths of these channels is however still uncertain. The aim of this paper is to provide evidence for both while also uncovering their relative strength and importance. We do this by documenting the heterogeneity of rms' investment reactions to monetary policy shocks. We focus on the eects of monetary policy shocks on investment since the traditional and the credit view of monetary policy imply the manifestation of dierent types of heterogeneity in the reaction of investment to shocks. Theory predicts that the strength of the traditional interest rate channel should depend on the interest-rate sensitivity of demand. Some components of spending, most prominently durable spending, are expected to be more interest-sensitive. Indeed, Ganley and Salmon (1996), Barth and Ramey (2002), Dedola and Lippi (2005) and Peersman and Smets (2005) provide empirical evidence that output of durable industries reacts much stronger to a monetary policy shock. As a corollary, the input demand of the durable industries should also be expected to react more. We expect that one implication of this is that the investment of durable industries should react stronger to monetary policy shocks. Hence, our test of the traditional interest rate channel consists in checking whether rms' investment in durable industries reacts more to monetary policy shocks. The strength and importance of the credit channel depends on the sensitivity of external nance premia, which are unfortunately unobservable. The nancial frictions literature stresses that some observable characteristics of rms are likely aecting external nance premia such as size, age, leverage and liquidity. These individual rm characteristics through credit frictions lead to heterogeneous reactions to shocks. Hence, our test of the credit channel consists in checking whether rms expected to be more nancially constrained react more to monetary policy shocks. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 3 Hence, whereas the traditional interest rate channel of monetary policy implies dierences in the eect of shocks across industries (i.e. the type of output), the credit channel implies dierences across rms' according to their characteristics (i.e. the type of rm). By uncovering the relative importance of these two types of heterogeneity, i.e. type of output versus type of rm, we provide evidence on the relative role of both channels. To uncover the relative importance of these two channels we use micro rm level data from the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain). We use a large and rich dataset of more than 1 million rms which we observe over the period 2000-2016 providing us with roughly 9 million observations of rm level investment. We estimate the dynamic eect of monetary policy shocks on the investment of these rms. We use a monthly euro area monetary policy shock series from Jarocinski and Karadi (2018). This series is constructed using high- frequency surprises in EONIA swaps. The exogeneity of these surprises allows us to identify the eect of monetary policy. We use these shocks in local projections as in Jorda (2005) following recent work by Cloyne et al. (2018) and Jeenas (2019). We estimate the reaction of investment for a period up to 4 years after a shock. We nd that rms reduce investment in a period between one and two year after the shock, in line with the macro literature. To identify the dierent channels through which monetary policy operates, we estimate the eect of monetary policy shocks for dierent groups of rms. Since our dataset is large we have enough statistical power to identify dierences. As employed by the recent literature (Cloyne et al. (2018)) we use age to identify more nancially constrained rms. Young rms have shorter credit histories and should therefore be more vulnerable to nancial frictions than older rms. Young rms also tend to be smaller, higher leveraged and less liquid, all characteristics correlated with higher nancial vulnerability. Age is arguably the only purely exogeneous characteristic of rms that is related to nancial frictions. Variables such as liquidity and leverage (and even size) are all endogenous and therefore highly problematic when serving on their own as indicators of nancing constraints. We indeed nd that younger rms react more to monetary policy shocks. We further look for evidence on the traditional interest rate channel of monetary policy by disaggregating our sample into dierent sectors such as manufacturing, construction and services and, even narrower, into 31 industries. In particular, we test whether rms in durable goods industries react more to monetary policy. We provide strong evidence that rms in the durables industries react more. We further test whether dierences in the average reaction to monetary policy shocks in the 31 dierent industries can be explained by the average characteristics of ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 4 rms in those industries. We nd that they cannot. The only industry characteristic that signicantly determines dierences in reaction to monetary policy shocks across industries is the durability of the output. This strengthens our interpretation that our nding is driven by traditional interest rate channel eects. By crossing the two characteristics age and sector we are able to identify the relative strength of both channels. Our ndings are that both age and durability of output matter. However the "age" eect seems a bit weaker than the "durability" eect and is also shorter lived. Age-related dierences in investment reactions to monetary policy occur only one year after the shock. Two years after the shock, these age-related dierences disappear. Age-related dierences in investment reactions are also not equally important everywhere: they seem to matter more in the construction and services sector, less so within manufacturing. Durability of output however matters quite strongly. Also, its eect is found to be stronger than the age eect. It is also longer lived. Two years after the shock, durables producing rms still invest less. We conclude therefore that both the traditional interest rate channel and the credit channel are alive and well. Our results conrm the notion that the credit channel amplies the traditional interest rate channel but does not replace it, in line with Bernanke and Gertler (1995). Finally, our ndings should be helpful in constructing better models of monetary policy transmission which should incorporate the relative strengths of both channels. Our paper is related to the recent literature that examines the monetary policy transmission mechanism through investigating rm reactions to monetary policy shocks identied through high-frequency movements in nancial markets. In particular, a number of recent studies have used such shocks to evaluate the eect of monetary policy on rm level activity. That research has stressed ndings that are consistent with the existence of nancial frictions which create heterogeneity across rms in the reaction to monetary policy. Using rm level data from the US and the UK, Cloyne et al. (2018) show that the investment of younger rms that pay no dividends reacts more strongly to monetary policy shocks. Jeenas (2019) nds that monetary policy shocks create larger reactions in xed capital formation, inventories and sales growth for rms with high leverage and low liquid assets. Bahaj et al. (2019) nd that younger and more leveraged rms show larger employment responses to monetary policy. These ndings are consistent with theories of nancial frictions that predict stronger reactions of nancially constrained rms to monetary policy (Bernanke and Gertler (1989), Bernanke et al. (1999)). They are also consistent with earlier empirical ndings that use dierent measures of monetary ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 5 policy and are based on more aggregated data. For instance, Gertler and Gilchrist (1994) show that small rms' sales and inventories drop more than those of large rms after monetary policy tightening. We add to this literature not only by using a dierent dataset but also by investigating more in detail the eect of monetary policy shocks as one would expect through the lens of the traditional interest rate channel simultaneously with the credit channel. Interestingly, besides our paper, little is known about the investment reaction of rms in durables producing industries versus non-durables producing ones. The earlier literature, such as Barth and Ramey (2002), Dedola and Lippi (2005) and Peersman and Smets (2005), have focused on the output eect, not on investment and used industry level data. So our paper adds new evidence on the importance of the type of output for the investment reaction to monetary policy shocks. The rest of the paper is structured as follows. Section 2 describes the rm level dataset and the monetary policy shocks. Section 3 shows the impact of monetary policy on aggregate investment. Section 4 describes the baseline econometric framework. Section 5 shows the heterogeneous eects of the monetary policy. Section 6 concludes. Monetary Policy Shock and Firm Level Dataset In this section we present our two main data sources: the rm level dataset and the monetary policy shock series. We also report summary statistics for the main variables of interest and we carefully explain the matching procedure we use to obtain the nal dataset for the empirical analysis. 2.1 Monetary policy shock Exogenous movements in the euro area policy rate are proxied by the high-frequency monetary policy shock series from Jarocinski and Karadi (2018). The series is monthly and available from 1999 to 2016. The authors make use of a high-frequency identication strategy. In more detail, the series is constructed by measuring the reaction in the 3-month EONIA swaps1 in a 1The EONIA is the average rate at which banks lend unsecured money to each other with a maturity of 1 day. The 3-month EONIA swap rate is the xed rate at which a bank can swap the daily rate over a 3-month period. As the EONIA almost reacts one to one with movements in the ECB interest rate on the main renancing operations (i.e. the policy rate) movements in the 3-month EONIA swap rates represent the markets' expectation of movements in the central bank policy rate in the next three months. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 6 30-minute window around press statements and a 90-minute window around press conferences2. More specically, we use what Jarocinski and Karadi (2018) call the poor man's sign restrictions series. The latter, takes the value of the changes in the 3-month EONIA swaps if the stock price surprises had the opposite sign to the high-frequency EONIA swaps changes, and zero otherwise. Figure 1 depicts the monetary policy shock series as originally created by Jarocinski and Karadi (2018) from January 1999 to December 2016. The series reaches a maximum of 16.4 basis points in November 2008 and a minimum of -17.1 basis points in May 2001. A more detailed discussion of these shocks can be found in Jarocinski and Karadi (2018). Figure 1: Monetary Policy Shock series from Jarocinski and Karadi (2018) 20 10 Points 0 Basis -10 -20 2000m1 2005m1 2010m1 2015m1 Date Since the frequency of the monetary policy shocks is monthly, whereas our rm level data is annual, we need to match frequencies. In this perspective, we take advantage of the information available in our rm level dataset on the month in which a certain rm is ling its account (the closing month" variable). Then, we match the rm level data with a 12 month moving sum of the monthly monetary shocks series using the closing month" variable. We choose a 12 month moving sum because the annual value of investment of a certain rm is unlikely to be aected just by the monetary policy shock in the month when the account is reported. We explain in more detail the merging procedure between the 12 month moving sum with the rm level dataset in the following section. Figure 10 in the annex shows the 12 month moving 2Whenever there is a press conference after a press statements the surprise is the sum of the response in the two windows (Jarocinski and Karadi (2018)). ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 7 sum series of the monetary policy shock. 2.2 Firm level dataset Since our goal is to document the heterogeneous eect of monetary policy, we use micro data. We obtain granular rm level annual information on companies' nancial accounts for the big four euro area countries (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) for the period 2000-2016 from Orbis database provided by Bureau van Dijk (BvD). The database contains detailed information on all balance sheet and income statement components of each individual rm. Moreover, the database includes all industries and covers much of the corporate universe of the countries considered. One of the major advantages of such a rich database is the presence of both stock market listed and unlisted companies (including very small rms) implying a dataset (after cleaning) of more than 1 million rms. This allows us to have enough statistical power to identify dierences across dierent groups of rms. Our study is dierent from US studies based on Compustat which usually rely solely on a few thousand large listed rms and where it becomes more dicult to identify these dierences. Our focus is on nonnancial corporations which excludes banks and other rms in the nan- cial sector. We drop a few sectors with atypical behaviour such as agriculture and mining and sectors with high government ownership, such as administration. We keep the following sectors: Manufacturing (NACE Rev. 2 Section C), Construction (F), Wholesale and retail trade (G), Transportation and storage (H), Accommodation and food activities (I), information, communication and R&D (J and M) and other business activities (M and N). We follow carefully the procedures in Kalemli-Ozcanet al. (2015) to obtain a nationally representative rm level dataset. We rst drop rms when they report negative total assets, negative employment, misreported employment (greater than 2 million employees), negative sales or negative tangible xed assets. Moreover, we drop rm-year observations when: total assets takes the value zero; age (measured as years since incorporation) is negative; xed assets is missing, negative or zero; tangible xed assets is missing or negative; or, intangible xed asset is negative.3 Thereafter, we eliminate rm-years that show clear mistakes in the balance sheet identities.4 Finally, as we are interested in the dynamic eect of monetary policy shocks and In addition, we also eliminate rm-year observations when rms report negative values of non current liabili- ties, long term debt, current liabilities, loans, capital, creditors, debtors, other current liabilities, current assets,

other xed assets, stock and other current liabilities.

4 See Kalemli-Ozcan et al. ( 2015 ) and Orbis userguide for more info about accounting identities. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 8 use lags in our regressions we keep only rms with at least 5 years of observations. Our nal sample contains 1,364,339 rms. Overall, we have more than 9 million observations. Table 1: Descriptive statistics of the micro rm level dataset Germany France Italy Spain Pooled Tangible net investment (percent) mean 8.50 11.21 8.54 7.61 9.31 sd 46.35 76.45 63.28 54.23 66.21 min -54.58 -59.92 -53.89 -47.62 -59.92 max 285.88 307.65 285.87 224.95 307.65 Total assets (log euro) mean 16.34 13.09 14.07 13.51 13.54 sd 2.01 1.52 1.55 1.53 1.62 min 7.64 4.51 6.06 4.62 4.51 max 24.64 26.22 25.31 24.41 26.22 Age (years) mean 33 19 17 20 19 sd 32 12 9 13 12 min 4 4 4 4 4 max 733 219 145 1005 1005 Obs 114,604 2,912,334 3,719,179 2,645,813 9,391,930 N. rms 23,313 402,639 533,439 404,948 1,364,339 Source: own calculations. Orbis database. Our benchmark measure of rm level investment is the tangible net investment rate,5 Ii;t , Ki;t1 which is the net investment in tangible assets of rm i at year t, Iit, divided by the net capital stock, Ki;t1 , at end of year t-1.6 To reduce the impact of outliers, we winsorize all the ratios calculated from balance sheet variables. We follow the literature and winsorize each variable by country, year and industry at the percentage level needed so that the distribution of the variable has a kurtosis below 10. This is the same procedure as followed by Kalemli-Ozcanet al. (2018). Table 1 reports basic summary statistics for our main variables of interest. The average net investment rate is 9.31 percent with a standard deviation of 66.21 percent. The average rm is 19 years old (with a standard deviation of 12). Note that the minimum age of the rm is 4 years old. This is simply due to the fact that we use lags in our regressions, i.e. observations of these rms when they are below 4 years of age are still used to construct the lags.7 As is 5We use this measure to construct our dependent variable in the empirical analysis. Note that by year t we mean here the accounting year that corresponds to the closing date of the accounts of the rm. E.g., consider a rm which closes its accounts on 31st of May of year t. I it for that rm is the tangible net investment over the period 1st of June of year t-1 until 31st of May of year t. Firms report the net book value of tangible assets at closing date of the accounts at year t, NT A t . We dene the tangible net investment rate at year t as [NT At NT A(t1) ]=NT A(t1) . 7To construct an investment rate we need two years of balance sheets. Since we control for lagged investment in our regressions we cannot simply say anything meaningful on the investment dynamics of rms that are age 3 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 9 common with rm level data, there is a wide variation reecting a heterogeneous rm landscape. Average statistics on investment, size and age are relatively similar across countries with the sole exception of Germany where rms tend to be larger. It is quite well known that very small German rms in the Orbis database are somewhat under-represented. Notwithstanding this small caveat, our sample is very large and contains practically the entire rms landscape, which is rather exceptional compared to what is usual in the rm micro literature where mostly only large listed rms are in the sample (such as in Compustat). Given that one of the goals of our paper is to understand the role of the credit channel in the monetary transmission, having a broad coverage of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is certainly important and advantageous. A key feature of the dataset is that rms close their accounts at di erent months during the year. Hence, two rms that close their accounts in the same year but in di erent months will have experienced a di erent sequence of past shocks.8 As stated in section 2.1 we construct a 12 month moving sum of the monthly series obtained from Jarocinski and Karadi (2018). We match the 12 month moving sum of the monetary policy shock with the variable closing date" of each individual rm in each country dataset in order to capture as much time variation as possible. More precisely, let mi;t be the month of closing of the accounts of rm i in year t. Then the 12 month moving sum of the monetary policy shock for rm i at year t is de ned as P11 i;t = k=0 mi;tk . A similar procedure is used in Cloyne et al. (2018). Table 2: Descriptive statistics of 12 month moving sum of the monetary policy shock matched with the rm level dataset (basis points) Germany France Italy Spain Pooled Mean 2.52 3.44 2.91 3.33 3.14 Std 8.69 8.49 8.05 8.17 8.33 As the distribution of closing dates di ers across countries this implies also that average statistics of the 12 month moving sum di ers across countries. Table 2 shows descriptive statistics of our monetary policy shock (i.e. the 12 month moving sum) when matched with our rm level data. In the dataset obtained by pooling together all the countries, the mean value of the shock is 3.14 basis points and the standard deviation is 8.33. or below. 8Most rms close their accounts at the 31st of December each year. The time variation is not very large for Italy, Spain and Germany while for France is more pronounced. However, the big volumes of our data reassure us to have enough time variation in our dataset. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 10 Aggregate Investment Response to Monetary Policy Before discussing our econometric specication, we study how our monetary policy shock series aect aggregate investment using time series data. Aggregate investment of country j in quarter q, GF CFjq, is available from the national accounts.9 Note that we use subscript q to denote time in quarters. To match frequencies, we rst sum the monthly shock series over each quarter q and merge it with the aggregate investment series. Then, we estimate the impulse response of aggregate investment in reaction to the monetary policy shock using local projections following Jorda (2005). We use the following specication: log(GF CF )j;q+h log(GF CF )j;q1 = jh + h q + uj;q+h (1) where j denotes the country and h the horizon. The coecient h measures the eect of a 1 basis point change in the 3 month EONIA swaps on aggregate investment at horizon h. uj;q+h is a mean zero error term capturing other shocks and jh is a country xed eect. Note that the quarterly monetary policy shock q does not have the j subscript as it is identical across countries. We estimate regression (1) for each horizon h 2 (0,1...,12). The impulse response function ^0 ^1 ^2 ^12 . Figure 2 reports the aggregate is then given by the sequence of estimates ; ; ; :::; investment response pooling all the four countries together. We can clearly observe that an upward surprise leads to a decrease in aggregate investment. In particular, a 1 basis point change in the 3 month EONIA swaps (i.e in the surprise) leads to a 0.31 percentage point (pp) drop in aggregate investment after 5 quarters. The eect remains large 2 years after the shock, i.e. in quarters 6, 7 and 8. At the end of the third year the eect disappears. These ndings are consistent with the VAR evidence for the US provided by Bernanke and Gertler (1995) where the bulk of the response of business xed investment after a monetary policy shock occurs between 6 and 24 months. Unfortunately, an aggregate investment series restricted to non-nancial rms does not exist for euro area countries. We use the available national accounts series for total investment which includes government investment, and in national accounts terminology is called Gross Fixed Capital Formation, chain linked volume. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 11 Figure 2: Aggregate investment response to monetary policy shock Pooled .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Quarters Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Figure 11 in the annex depicts the impulse response functions for Germany, France, Italy and Spain. For each country individually we nd a similarly shaped impulse response function as the one shown above. The peak eects are again around quarter 5. The eect is also estimated to be of roughly equal magnitude for all the countries. We can conclude that a contractionary monetary policy shock leads to a decrease in aggregate investment in all the four economies considered. These results are reassuring us that the proxy we use for the monetary policy aects as expected aggregate investment in all countries. It provides us with a good benchmark for our micro analysis. Empirical Framework 4.1 Baseline specication: panel OLS local projections To estimate the dynamic reaction of rm investment to monetary policy shocks, we use the panel local projection approach (OLS-LP) proposed by Jorda (2005). We dene our dependent variable hIi;t1 as the h-year forward dierence in the investment rate, i.e. hIi;t1 = Ii;t+h Ii;t1 . We are interested in the eect of a monetary policy shock in year t (i.e. i;t) on our dependent variable at horizons h 2 (0,1...4). Note that at time t, Ii;t1 is pre-determined so that we can ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 12 interpret the e ect as the response of the future investment rate (i.e. the dynamic causal e ect of the monetary policy shock on investment). To test whether the investment rate of di erent groups of rms react less or more to the shock we de ne the dummy variable Dgi;t1 which selects the rms' group of interest. In particular, it takes value 1 if at time t 1 the rm i belongs to the group g and 0 otherwise. We interact these dummy variables with our monetary policy shock i;t. Our baseline empirical speci cation follows Cloyne et al. (2018): G G I = h + h Dg + h Dg + hX + u (2) h i;t1 i X i;t1 i;t Xg i;t1 i;t1 i;t+h g g g=1 =1 with the rm xed e ect ih, which controls for heterogeneity in the investment rate across rms for each horizon h and Xi;t1 a vector of additional control variables. This exible speci cation ensures us to capture the heterogeneous e ects of monetary policy across di erent groups. In particular, we are interested in the values of gh which give us the impulse response for group g at the forecast horizon h 2 (0,1...4). The coecients gh control for di erent level e ects of group membership (but note that when group membership doesn't change over time, these drop out of the regression as we include xed e ects in all regressions). The control vector Xi;t1 contains past shocks (i;t1 ; i;t2 ) and rm speci c controls: lagged investment differences (Iit1 ; Iit2 ), lagged sales growth di erences(SGi1 ; SGit2 ), lagged cash ow di erences (CFit1 ; CFit2 ). Note that in principle the monetary policy shocks are exogenous and so control variables are only needed to improve eciency of the estimates. We expect sales growth to positively a ect investment as it captures demand factors and growth opportunities and similarly cash ow which represents internal sources of funding should have a positive e ect. Note that in the regressions we measure shocks in basis points while our investment series are measured in percentages. The coecients gh we report in the regression tables therefore are estimates of percentage points reactions of investment to a 1 basis point shock. Finally, we cluster standard errors at rm and time (month where the rm le its account) level. 4.2 The average eect We rst report the estimated average e ect of the monetary policy shock in our full sample. This will be our benchmark. To estimate the average e ect, we drop the group dummy Dgi;t from equation (2) and replace the group speci c coecient gh with a single parameter h at ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 13 horizon h. The average impulse response function is then given by the sequence of estimates ^0 ^1 ^4 . Table 3 shows the estimation results of the ve regressions (h=0,...4). In line ; ; :::; with our expectations sales growth and cash ow are generally estimated to positively a ect investment. Lags of investment di erences have a negative e ect on the h-year investment di erences. This is likely due to the lumpy nature of investment where investment bursts are followed with lower investment. Figure 3 shows the average impulse response function for the full sample i.e. it shows at each horizon h (X-axis) the estimated e ect in percentage points (Y-axis) on the net investment rate at the rm level of a 1 basis point upward surprise. Figure 3: Average rm level investment response to monetary policy shock .8 points .3 Percentage -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Note: Shown is the eect of a 1 basis point upward surprise on the net investment rate. Shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. In the same year as the shock, i.e. at horizon h = 0, there is no statistically signi cant ef- fect. This is expected since investment is generally planned in advance so that an instantaneous reaction is unlikely a priori. The shock has an economically and statistically signi cant negative e ect in the rst (at the 1 percent signi cance level) and second year (at the ve percent significance level) after the shock. The point estimates imply that an upward surprise corresponding to a 1 basis point change in the 3 month EONIA swaps in year t, is followed by a drop in the investment rate in year t+1 and t+2 (relative to year t-1) of 0.34 pp. Importantly in year t+2, ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 14 although the point estimate is identical as in year t+1 the precision of the estimate halves (i.e the standard error of the estimate at 0.16 almost doubles compared to year t+1, i.e. 0.09). One possible interpretation of the higher standard error in year t+2 is that eects of monetary shocks dissipate faster for some rms than for others. Even with the large dataset we used here we can be much more condent about the eect of the shock after one year than after two year. This is important, as we will see, inference on dierences of monetary policy eects across dierent groups after one year will be easier than inference on dierences of the eect after two years. In the third and fourth year after the shock, instead, there are no longer any signicant eects. This u-shaped pattern with a peak in year one and two after the shock, is consistent with our aggregate quarterly analysis. Therefore, using aggregate time series and rm level micro data give us the same message: the negative eect on investment of a contractionary shock happens in year one and two after the shock and the rebound happens three years after. The consistency between rm level micro response and the aggregate data gives us a meaningful benchmark to study the heterogeneous eect across rms belonging to dierent groups. Before testing heterogeneous eects across groups, we rst test whether pooling all countries in our full sample might obscure country dierences in the strength of reaction to monetary policy shocks. We interact the monetary policy shock i;t with country dummies and re-estimate regression 2. Table 10 in the annex reports the estimation results while Figure 12 reports the impulse response functions for each country. The pattern of the responses follows the u-shaped pattern for each of the countries. In all the four countries considered, the eect of an upward monetary policy surprise is largest in either year one or two. The point estimates for Spain and Italy are somewhat larger in absolute value, however are less precisely estimated. At the horizon of one and two year, F-tests at the 1 percent signicance level for equality of the coecients fail to reject equality. Only at a horizon of two years at the 5 percent level we can reject equality of the coecient of Germany (-0.18) and Spain (-0.56) (F1;155 = 5:49; p < :05) and France (-0.11) and Spain (-0.56) (F1;155 = 5:14; p < :05). So Spanish rms seem to react stronger with some evidence of this in the eect two years after the shock. All in all, the evidence is not strongly in favour of notable country dierences across countries. Dedola and Lippi (2005) also nd that for output reactions to unanticipated monetary policy cross-industry dierences are highly important but cross-country dierences are not, so in the following we examine heterogeneity along dierent dimensions using the pooled full sample. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 15 Table 3: Average eect of monetary policy shock on investment Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 it 0.14 -0.34 -0.34 -0.04 0.03 (0.12) (0.09) (0.16) (0.12) (0.12) it1 -0.33 -0.37 -0.13 -0.04 -0.07 (0.08) (0.10) (0.18) (0.16) (0.15) it2 -0.17 -0.13 -0.08 0.02 0.01 (0.07) (0.11) (0.16) (0.17) (0.10) Iit1 -0.66 -0.67 -0.67 -0.67 -0.67 (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Iit2 -0.33 -0.33 -0.34 -0.33 -0.32 (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) CFit1 0.30 0.13 0.07 0.05 0.05 (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) CFit2 0.20 0.08 0.05 0.03 0.04 (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) SGit1 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) SGit2 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.02 (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 standard errors clustered at rm and time level in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 16 Heterogeneous Investment Response to Monetary Policy 5.1 Age as a good proxy for nancial constraints Financial frictions are a great potential source of heterogeneity in the transmission of monetary policy. They are a key determinant in the existence of the credit channel (Bernanke and Gertler (1995)). A large literature argues that nancially constrained rms should have larger reactions to monetary policy shocks.10 However, theories do not give any clear guidance on the exact identi cation of nancial frictions. Since nancial frictions are not directly measurable, the literature has resorted to proxies or indicators. Various measures of information asymmetries (as these represent the main source of nancial market imperfections) have been used as proxies for nancial frictions. For instance, Gertler and Gilchrist (1994) use the rms' size argumenting that the information frictions that add to the cost of nance apply mainly to younger rms, rms with a high degree of idiosyncratic risk, and rms that are not well collateralized. These are, on average, smaller rms." Also other variables has been used to capture ways to cope with imperfect information, which hinders access to capital markets such as dividend policy, membership in a group or con- glomerate, existence of bond rating, and concentration of ownership (see for instance Devereux and Schiantarelli (1990), Schiantarelli (1995) and Farre-Mensaand Ljungqvist (2016) for a more recent critical review of the most commonly used indicators of nancing constraints). For the purpose of this paper, the disadvantage of using the above mentioned variables (such as size, leverage and liquidity) is that they endogenously respond to shocks or vary over the cycle. Accordingly, it is hard to interpret any ex-post heterogeneity as being driven exclusively by ex-ante di erences in these speci c rm characteristics. In order to overcome this issue, we select rms' age as an exogenous proxy for nancial frictions. Gertler (1988) was one of the rst to argue that rms' age is an important determinant of how much rms are nancially constrained and that it is exogenous to any business cycle uctuations or monetary policy shocks. Hadlock and Pierce (2010) reinforced the idea that age, together with size, is an important factor to determine whether rms are nancially constrained. Moreover they found that below certain cut-o points there exists a quadratic relation between 10The mechanism goes as follows: capital market imperfections, such as e.g. imperfect information causes the access to nance (or terms of credit) of certain types of borrowers to be a function of their balance sheet. Say those borrowers have to pledge collateral. Monetary policy shocks move the value of that collateral and therefore the terms of credit. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 17 size and constraints, while the relation is linear between age and constraints. More recently, age has been used by others as a proxy for the presence of nancial frictions also in empirical work studying the monetary policy e ect on various rms' outcomes (Cloyne et al. (2018) and Bahaj et al. (2019)). According to Ferrando and Mulier (2015) rms that are more likely to be nancially constrained are also less liquid, more leveraged (expressed in terms of total debt to asset ratio), less pro table and smaller. Less liquid rms are more exposed to liquidity shocks which increases the probability that banks will be unwilling to supply external nance. The expected relation between leverage and nancing constraints is twofold. On the one hand, a high leveraged rm might feel unconstrained as it holds a lot of debt on its balance sheet, but on the other hand, this might make it dicult or costly for the rm to nd new debt. Finally, more pro table rms should have easier access to external nance as they generate more cash ow which increases the likelihood that they will be able to repay their loans. We test the quality of rms' age as a proxy for nancial constraints studying how it correlates with size and other balance sheet characteristics identi ed in Ferrando and Mulier (2015). Figure 4 shows that in our dataset younger rms are on average smaller, more leveraged, less liquid and less pro table (lower EBITA).11 5.2 Results based on age In order to study the heterogeneous response to monetary policy across rms with di erent age, we de ne three sub-groups: young, mature and old. We rst de ne age as years since incorporation12: a rm is young when it is between 1 and 10 years old, mature from 11 up to 20 years and old from 21 onwards. In practice this implies that each group represents roughly one third of observations. Using those three age groups, we estimate equation (2) for each horizon h 2 (0,1...4). The group dummy variables Ditg are Dity , Ditm and Dito for respectively the young, mature and old rms. Note that we do not keep age xed to de ne which sub-group a rm belongs to (e.g. when a rm turns 11 it switches from young to mature and similarly at age 21 from mature to old). Since age is exogenous we multiply the shock at year t with the age dummy of year t (and Size is measured as the number of employees, leverage as total liabilities scaled by total asset, and liquidity as current assets minus stocks scaled by current liabilities. To obtain the summary statistics in Figure 4 we collapse our dataset in order to obtain the mean value of each rm characteristic by age. The variable name in the ORBIS database is 'years since incorporation'. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 18 Figure 4: Correlation between age and rms' characteristics 50 40 (mean) Size 30 20 10 0 10 20 30 Age Age vs Size 1.2 1.15 Liquidity 1.1 1.05 1 0 10 20 30 Age Age vs Liquidity 1.15 1.1 Leverage 1 1.05 .95 .9 0 10 20 30 Age Age vs Leverage 800000 600000 EBITA 400000 200000 0 0 10 20 30 Age Age vs EBITA ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 19 Figure 5: Firm level investment response to monetary policy shock by age .8 points .3 Percentage -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Young .8 points .3 Percentage -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Mature .8 points .3 Percentage -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Old Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. not age dummy of year t-1). Table 4 shows the estimates of these regressions13, while Figure 5 reports the impulse response functions for the groups of young, mature and old rms. Our rst observation is that none of the groups has a signicant contemporaneous reaction of investment, in line with our earlier results. At the horizon of one year, young rms react strongest with a point estimate of -0.38, compared to a point estimate of -0.34 for mature and -0.30 for old rms. Hence compared to an average rm, young rms have approximately a 10 percent stronger reaction whereas old rms have around 10 percent smaller reaction. The dierence between young and old rms is signicant at the 5 percent level (F1;167 = 6:33; p < :05). At the horizon of two years the reaction of young rms is essentially the same as the mature and the old rms. As before, three years after the shock the eect has vanished for all rms. In a robustness check 13Compared to Table 3 the coecients of the control variables barely move, to save space we don't report them. We similarly don't report them in the tables that follow. They are available upon request. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 20 Table 4: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment according to age Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDity 0.02 -0.38 -0.33 -0.03 -0.01 (0.08) (0.09) (0.15) (0.11) (0.11) itDitm 0.13 -0.34 -0.33 -0.02 0.04 (0.10) (0.09) (0.16) (0.13) (0.13) itDito 0.29 -0.30 -0.35 -0.04 0.07 (0.17) (0.09) (0.20) (0.11) (0.12) Dity -2.35 -1.32 -2.82 -4.60 -3.02 (1.75) (2.48) (3.54) (4.50) (4.84) Dm 0.04 0.80 0.05 -0.80 0.14 it (0.90) (1.23) (1.88) (2.34) (2.57) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 we lower the threshold for the young rms to 9, 8 or 7 year respectively, the regression results (shown in the Appendix) are very similar. These ndings support the existence of a credit channel that predicts an amplication eect of monetary policy, i.e. a stronger reaction of nancially constrained rms. We can conclude that the nancial frictions contribute to the heterogeneity of rms' investment responses to monetary policy. However the eect is not that strong. It is only present in the rst year after the shock. Nevertheless it is likely that what we have estimated represents a lower bound on credit channel eects. Using observable characteristics it is clearly impossible to have a perfect separation of nancially constrained versus unconstrained rms. Not all young rms will be nancially constrained, and there are certainly rms that are mature or old that are nancially constrained. Therefore the dierence in the reaction of both groups is expected to be a lower bound of the credit channel eect. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 21 Therefore we do a few additional checks. The annex reports impulse response functions by grouping the sample of rms according to several (endogenous) balance sheet characteristics, such as size (Figure 13), leverage (Figure 14), liquidity (Figure 15)14. Except for the analysis based on rms' size, these additional experiments conrm our ndings that indicate that rms that are more likely to be nancially constrained react more to monetary policy. 5.3 Results based on sectors and industries In this section, we analyse dierences in the impulse response functions of investment across dierent sectors and industries. We start by considering three broad sectors: manufacturing (NACE rev.2 C), construction (NACE rev.2 F) and services. The latter, is obtained by pooling together the following NACE rev.2 sections: wholesale and retail trade (G), transport and storage (H), accommodation and food activities (I), information, communication and R&D (J) and other business activities (M and N). Then, we analyse several industries corresponding to the NACE rev. 2 two-digit Divisions within the three broad sectors. The idea is that by documenting dierences in the responses at sectoral or industry level we can learn something about the transmission mechanism of monetary policy. Dening rm membership to either the sector manufacturing, construction or services we estimate equation (2) for each horizon h 2 (0,1...4). The group dummy variables Dig are Diman, Dicon and Diser for respectively the manufacturing, construction and services rms. Table 5 reports the estimation results while Figure 6 shows the impulse response functions of manufac- turing, services and construction separately. One year after the shock, a 1 basis point upward surprise produces a decrease in the investment rate of 0.40 pp for construction sector rms and 0.38 pp for rms in the manufacturing sector. For rms operating in services, a 1 basis point surprise leads to a drop in the investment rate of 0.31 pp. An F-test rejects equality of the coecients between construction (-0.40) and services (-0.31)(F1;167 = 23:27; p < :01), and between manufacturing (-0.38) and services (-0.31) (at the 10 percent level) (F1;167 = 2:77; p < :1). Two year after the shock, the eect remains stronger for construction (-0.36) and manufacturing (-0.47) relative to services (-0.28). Likewise, an F- test rejects equality of the coecients between construction and services (F1;155 = 11:62; p < :01) but not between manufacturing and services (p-value of 11.9 pct) (F1;155 = 2:46; p > :1). The 14For each of these endogeneous characteristics we group rms according to the distribution of the variable, i.e lower quartile, middle two quartiles and upper quartile. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 22 Table 5: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment: manufacturing, construction and services Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDiman 0.31 -0.38 -0.47 -0.08 0.08 (0.20) (0.10) (0.24) (0.15) (0.14) itDicon 0.06 -0.40 -0.36 -0.05 0.01 (0.12) (0.09) (0.14) (0.14) (0.13) itDiser 0.10 -0.31 -0.28 -0.01 0.02 (0.09) (0.09) (0.14) (0.11) (0.11) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 temporary change in the investment rate after a contractionary shock is therefore the strongest for construction and manufacturing rms. We conclude that after a monetary policy surprise, construction and manufacturing rms react roughly one quarter stronger than rms in services. Given the impulse response functions shown in Figure 6 one may wonder about the dierent mechanisms behind the stronger reaction of construction and manufacturing rms. Although this stronger reaction is consistent with the eects of the traditional interest rate channel (e.g. durables are part of manufacturing), it might also be consistent with the credit channel if these two sectors contain more nancially constrained rms relative to services. One of the most consistent ndings in the literature on heterogeneity of output eects of monetary policy shocks is that within the manufacturing sector durable goods industries react more strongly than industries producing non-durables (See Dedola and Lippi (2005) and Peers- man and Smets (2005)). Also, Ganley and Salmon (1996) and Barth and Ramey (2002)) provide further evidence on industry dierences in output reactions to monetary policy. This strand of literature has found that heterogeneous responses across industries are related to a number of characteristics that are either linked to the traditional interest rate channel or the credit channel. Dedola and Lippi (2005) found that the magnitude of the output response to monetary policy shocks is systematically related to industry characteristics such as output durability, nancing requirements, borrowing capacity and average rm size in the industry. This suggests that both ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 23 Figure 6: Sectoral response to monetary policy shock .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years Manufacturing .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years Construction .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years Services Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. channels of monetary policy are operating. In order to investigate whether similar industry dierences, as were found for output in Dedola and Lippi (2005), are at work when we consider investment spending we proceed as follows. Given the theoretical reasoning that durable goods demand should react stronger to interest rates (due to user cost eects) paired with the consistent nding in the earlier literature discussed above that output of durable goods producing industries react stronger to monetary policy shocks we rst analyse whether the investment of manufacturing rms that produce durables also reacts stronger after a monetary policy shock. Thereafter, we estimate the eect for 31 industries and try to explain cross-industry dierences with industry characteristics that are related to the credit channel, controlling for durability. For our rst analysis, we dene the new group dummy variables durables, Didman and non- durables, Dindman (i.e. each manufacturing rm belongs to one of these groups) and re-estimate ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 24 Table 6: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment: manufacturing durables and non- durables, construction and services Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDidman 0.36 -0.45 -0.56 -0.09 0.10 (0.23) (0.10) (0.28) (0.17) (0.17) itDindman 0.25 -0.31 -0.38 -0.07 0.06 (0.16) (0.09) (0.20) (0.13) (0.11) itDicon 0.06 -0.40 -0.36 -0.05 0.01 (0.12) (0.09) (0.14) (0.14) (0.13) itDiser 0.10 -0.31 -0.28 -0.01 0.02 (0.09) (0.09) (0.14) (0.11) (0.11) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 equation (2) using the now four groups (durables manufacturing, non-durables manufacturing, construction, services).15 Estimation results are presented in Table 6. At a horizon of one year, a 1 basis point upward surprise produces a decrease in the investment rate of 0.45 pp for durable producing rms. For non-durable producing rms, the investment rate drop is 0.31 pp which is similar to that of services rms. An F-test rejects equality of the eect for durables versus non-durables producing rms (F1;167 = 15:72; p < :01). So indeed, the stronger reaction of manufacturing rms we found earlier is due to the durables producing rms. Figure 7 shows the impulse response functions for rms operating in the durable and non- durable manufacturing industries, construction and services separately. The stronger reaction of investment of rms in the durable-manufacturing industries is immediately visible, especially when compared with non-durable manufacturing industries and services rms. 15The durable industries are: manufacture of basic metal, manufacture of computer and electronic products, manufacture of electronic equipment, manufacture of fabricated metal products, manufacture of other non metallic minerals, manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, manufacture of furniture, manufacture of machinery and equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles and trailers, manufacture of transport equipment. All the others are the non-durable industries. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 25 Figure 7: Firm level investment response to monetary policy shock: durable, nondurable, construction, services .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years Manufacturing Durable .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years Manufacturing Non-durable .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years .8 points .2 Percentage -.4 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Years (c) Construction (d) Services Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 26 2020 April / 2390 No Series Paper Working ECB 27 Table 7: Reaction to monetary policy at horizon 1 and 2 year for 31 industries at country level Germany France Italy Spain h=1 h=2 h=1 h=2 h=1 h=2 h=1 h=2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 Manufacturing Durable goods Basic metal -0.74*** -0.42*** -0.21 -0.27* -0.37*** -0.62*** -0.36*** -0.48*** Computer and electronic products -0.48*** -0.36*** -0.31*** -0.27** -0.23*** -0.45*** -0.53*** -0.54*** Electronic equipment -0.43*** -0.20** -0.20* -0.02 -0.39*** -0.59*** -0.55*** -0.64*** Fabricated metal products -0.59*** -0.45*** -0.45*** -0.26*** -0.40*** -0.64*** -0.40*** -0.62*** Other non metallic minerals -0.21*** -0.21*** -0.18** -0.24*** -0.15*** -0.57*** -0.43*** -0.52*** Wood and products of wood and cork -0.32*** -0.16* -0.29*** -0.26*** -0.26*** -0.47*** -0.33*** -0.42*** Furniture -0.43*** -0.26** -0.36*** -0.27*** -0.24*** -0.61*** -0.24*** -0.38*** Machinery and equipment -0.53*** -0.43*** -0.35*** -0.12 -0.43*** -0.63*** -0.41*** -0.53*** Motor vehicles and trailers -0.68*** -0.41*** -0.20* -0.18 -0.28*** -0.47*** -0.23*** -0.35*** Transport equipment -0.38* -0.08 -0.16 -0.18 -0.43*** -0.60*** -0.22 -0.33** Non durable goods Basic pharmaceutical products 0.02 -0.07 -0.23 -0.14 -0.06 -0.21 -0.09 -0.25 Beverage -0.16 -0.30*** -0.11 -0.11 0.03 -0.34*** -0.30*** -0.30*** Chemical and chemical products -0.30*** -0.19** -0.17* 0.07 -0.23*** -0.55*** -0.31*** -0.31*** Coke and petroleum products -0.58 -0.13 0.14 1.13* -0.14 -0.50*** 0.96* 0.38 Food products -0.06 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.02 -0.25*** -0.23*** -0.25*** Leather -0.29 0.05 -0.37** -0.16 -0.47*** -0.58*** -0.33*** -0.30*** Paper and paper products -0.39*** 0.14 -0.28** -0.13 -0.27*** -0.45*** -0.25*** -0.37*** Rubber and plastic -0.41*** -0.19*** -0.32*** -0.19** -0.25*** -0.42*** -0.36*** -0.47*** Textile -0.46*** -0.22* -0.26** -0.14 -0.23*** -0.54*** -0.34*** -0.47*** Tobacco products -1.13 -1.31* -1.34 -0.45 0.49 0.22 -0.36 -0.26 Wearing apparel -0.28 -0.16 -0.36*** -0.08 -0.36*** -0.54*** -0.28*** -0.32*** Other business activities -0.28*** -0.14*** -0.28*** -0.09*** -0.22*** -0.37*** -0.39*** -0.44*** Other -0.15** -0.07 -0.01 0.09 -0.17*** -0.32*** -0.11 -0.15* Services Printing or reproduction -0.19** -0.17* -0.23*** -0.16** -0.33*** -0.43*** -0.37*** -0.64*** Accommodation and food services -0.19*** -0.08 -0.12*** -0.01 -0.12*** -0.32*** -0.24*** -0.24*** Information, communication and R&D -0.39*** -0.15*** -0.31*** -0.06 -0.16*** -0.25*** -0.43*** -0.49*** Repair and installation -0.42*** -0.49*** -0.29*** -0.28*** -0.49*** -0.63*** -0.33*** -0.53*** Retail trade -0.19*** -0.04 -0.10*** -0.04* -0.19*** -0.30*** -0.27 -0.29*** Transport, storage -0.55*** -0.16*** -0.37*** -0.14*** -0.30*** -0.41*** -0.48*** -0.81*** Wholesale trade -0.40*** -0.19*** -0.13*** -0.03*** -0.25*** -0.41*** -0.31*** -0.37*** Construction -0.27*** -0.13*** -0.25*** -0.09*** -0.22*** -0.39*** -0.39*** -0.42*** Robust standard errors in parentheses **** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, * p<0.1 The granularity of our rm level dataset allows us to further disaggregate the manufacturing sector into 24 two-digit NACE code industries and the services sector into 6 two-digit NACE code industries.16 Table 7 shows the values of estimated coecients h from equation (2) at one and two year horizon for the 31 industries in each country. Since the previous results show that the average eect of monetary policy at the rm level is concentrated around year one and two after the shock, we present these detailed results only referring to those two years. Looking across the 248 estimated coecients, we can observe that the eect of an upward surprise leads almost everywhere to a decrease in the investment rate, since the coecient values have almost all a statistically signicant negative sign. However, there are clear dierences across industries in the strength of the eect. For instance, in Germany at the horizon of one year, the most sensitive industry is the manufacture of basic metal (-0.74) whereas some low (statistically signicant) sensitive industries are other non-durable goods (-0.15), accommodation and food services (-0.19) and retail trade (-0.19). Similar large dierences can be observed across industries within the other countries. This nding suggests that, while country-specic dierences seem to be not so relevant, marked dierences appear across industries. This result is also in line with industry level ndings on output by Dedola and Lippi (2005). To the best of our knowledge, our ndings on investment are new. Not surprisingly, the durability of the output is associated to the strength of the reaction of investment to monetary policy. Figure 8 plots the distribution of the estimated 31 coecients from equation (2) at horizon one (Panel a) and two year (Panel b) using the pooled sample. For exposition purposes, we group separately rms operating in durable industries and the ones that do not (i.e the non-durables manufacturing, construction and services industries). Figure 8 shows that for both horizons, the distribution of the estimated coecients for the group of durable producers are signicantly more concentrated around larger negative values. The second step in our investigation on the dierences across industries is to consider additional industry characteristics. Similar to Dedola and Lippi (2005), we use the results in Table 7 to regress the sensitivity to the surprises of each industry, on specic balance sheet characteris- tics. Industry specic characteristics are measured by taking the median values of each nancial indicator considered. Although this regression loses detailed information at the rm level, it still exhibits patterns that help to identify the exact monetary policy transmission channel that 16We end up with a total of 31 industries: 24 two-digit NACE code industries for the manufacturing sector, 6 two-digit NACE code industries for the service sector and the construction sector. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 28 Figure 8: Firm level investment response to monetary policy shock for 31 industries grouped into durable and non-durable producing Beta (h=1) -.4-.3-.2-.1 0 Non durable Durable -.1 -.2 (h=2) -.3 Beta .4 - -.5 -.6 Non durable Durable (a) h = 1 (b) h = 2 Note: The gure plots the distribution of the estimated coecients 1 and 2 from equation (2) using the pooled sample. drives the heterogeneity across industries.17 We follow Dedola and Lippi (2005) in the choice of the balance sheet characteristics. First, we include variables that measure liquidity and nancing requirements. In particular, we use loans to debt, leverage, debt burden and log total assets as a measure of size. A signicant relationship with the reaction to monetary policy with these variables would suggest the operation of the credit channel. Second, we include working capital. If industries with higher working capital requirements react more to policy this would suggest the existence of the cost channel (Barth and Ramey (2002)). Finally, we include a durability dummy to indicate the durables producing industries. The results of this regression are presented in Table 8. The durability dummy is highly signicant and has an independent eect controlling for all other factors, suggesting that the traditional interest rate channel is operating. It is telling that no other within-industry characteristic is signicant. All in all, our industry level estimates show that output durability is the most important factor in determining the strength of the reaction of investment to monetary policy shocks. This is consistent with the role of durability in the output reaction to monetary policy found by an earlier literature. The double sensitivity (output and investment) shows that demand of durable 17In more detail: we rstly construct the median values of each nancial variable at industry level and then, we run a regression taking the estimated 1 and 2 from Table 7 as dependent variables. The regression is therefore, estimated at industry level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 29 Table 8: Explaining cross-industry dierences in reaction to monetary policy Variables 1 (h=1) 2 (h=2) Durability dummy -0.105*** -0.139*** (0.0332) (0.0311) Working capital -0.158 -0.307 (0.274) (0.293) Loans to debt 0.0487 0.381 (0.244) (0.325) Log total assets -0.00988 -0.00441 (0.0539) (0.0686) Leverage 1.453 0.860 (0.942) (1.159) Debt Burden 0.168 0.428 (0.744) (0.812) Country fe Yes Yes Obs 124 124 R-squared 0.687 0.727 Robust standard errors in parentheses **** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, * p<0.1 products and investment of durable goods producers drop more after a policy shock relative to other industries. As shown in Table 8 the fact that nancial or other industrial characteristics are irrelevant strongly suggests that the interest rate channel of monetary policy matters more than other factors associated with the presence of nancial frictions. However these might still be important to determine dierences within industries, something we test in the next section. 5.4 Results combining sector and age In the previous sections, we found that both the age of the rm and whether it produces durables matter for the strength of the eect of monetary policy shocks on investment. This suggests that both the credit channel and the interest rate channel are operative. To identify which channel is likely to be the strongest we interact the age grouping (young, mature, old) with the sectoral grouping (durable manufacturing, non-durable manufacturing, construction, services) to obtain twelve distinct groups of rms. We re-estimate equation (2) using the now twelve groups. Estimates of the eect of monetary policy for each of these groups are reported in Table 9. Figure 9 shows the impulse response functions for all twelve groups of rms. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 30 Consistent with our earlier results, in the rst year after the shock, the group of young rms in the durables manufacturing sector reacts the strongest with a reduction in the investment rate by 0.50 pp. The group of old rms in the non-durables manufacturing sector and services sector react the least (0.27 pp), which is almost half the reaction of the strongest reacting group. All other groups have a reaction strength in between those two groups. Within sector, age matters depending on the sector. In the rst year after the shock, the investment of young rms always drops the most. The dierence in the point estimate between the young and the old rms is respectively -0.08 for the durables manufacturing sector, -0.06 for the non-durables manufacturing sector, -0.12 for the construction sector and -0.11 for the services sector. An F-test rejects equality of the eect of the shock between young (-0.44) and old (-0.32) for construction (F1;167 = 8:58; p < :01) and between young (-0.38) and old (-0.27) for the services sector (F1;167 = 12:46; p < :01). Within these two sectors the eect for the young is more than one third larger than for the old. The dierences between the young (-0.50) and old (-0.42) in the durables and likewise between young (-0.33) and old (-0.27) in the non-durables manufacturing sector are small and both are not statistically signicant. (The respective F-test results are F1;167 = 2:26; p > :1 and F1;167 = 1:56; p > :1.) Two years after the shock, age does not matter anymore. Indeed the dierence in the point estimate between young and old rms becomes smaller and F-tests never reject equality of the eect of the shock. In contrast, within each age category, there are large dierences across sectors. Firms in the durables manufacturing sector always react the most. For young rms the dierences in the point estimates between the durables manufacturing sector and the non-durables manufacturing, construction and services sector are respectively -0.17,-0.06,-0.12. Furthermore, for mature rms these dierences are -0.11,-0.03,-0.15 and for the old rms these dierences are -0.15,-0.10,-0.15.F-tests show that most of these dierences are statistically signicant. Dierences between young companies from durables manufacturing (-0.50) and construction sectors (-0.44) are not statistically signicant (F1;167 = 1:39; p > :1), conrming once again a similar reaction of rms in these two sectors. Two years after the shock, the dierences in the point estimates between the durables manufacturing sector and the other sectors remain large and in most of the cases statistically signicant. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 31 Table 9: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment: durability and age Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDitdmany 0.17 -0.50 -0.51 -0.09 0.03 (0.14) (0.10) (0.22) (0.16) (0.16) itDitdmanm 0.26 -0.44 -0.54 -0.08 0.10 (0.18) (0.11) (0.25) (0.17) (0.17) itDitdmano 0.55 -0.42 -0.58 -0.10 0.13 (0.31) (0.12) (0.35) (0.18) (0.17) itDitndmany 0.07 -0.33 -0.34 -0.07 0.00 (0.09) (0.10) (0.14) (0.11) (0.11) itDitndmanm 0.15 -0.33 -0.34 -0.07 0.03 (0.12) (0.09) (0.19) (0.13) (0.11) itDitndmano 0.44 -0.27 -0.41 -0.06 0.11 (0.23) (0.10) (0.27) (0.14) (0.12) itDitcony -0.01 -0.44 -0.36 -0.02 -0.01 (0.10) (0.10) (0.15) (0.13) (0.11) itDitconm 0.09 -0.41 -0.37 -0.03 0.04 (0.12) (0.11) (0.15) (0.16) (0.16) itDitcono 0.13 -0.32 -0.32 -0.08 -0.00 (0.15) (0.07) (0.15) (0.11) (0.11) itDitsery -0.04 -0.38 -0.32 -0.07 -0.06 (0.07) (0.09) (0.13) (0.12) (0.11) itDitserm 0.12 -0.29 -0.26 0.02 0.05 (0.08) (0.09) (0.14) (0.12) (0.12) itDitsero 0.22 -0.27 -0.28 0.00 0.05 (0.12) (0.09) (0.17) (0.10) (0.10) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 Coecients of dummy group variables not reported. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 32 Figure 9: Joint eect of age and sector 1.2 1.2 1.2 .6 .6 .6 Percentage points 0 Percentage points 0 Percentage points 0 .6 .6 -.6 - - 1.2 1.2 -1.2 - - 0 1 2 3 4 0 1 2 3 4 0 1 2 3 4 Years Years Years (a) Young - Durable manuf. (b) Mature - Durable manuf. (c) Old - Durable manuf. 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years (d) Young - Non-durable manuf. (e) Mature - Non-durable manuf. Old - Non-durable manuf. 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years Young - Construction 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years Mature - Construction 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years Old - Construction 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years Young - Services 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years Mature - Services 1.2 .6 Percentage points 0 -.6 -1.2 0 1 2 3 4 Years Old - Services Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 33 This leads us to conclude with a qualied picture. First, age matters. Young rms react the strongest and this is indicative of the presence of credit channel eects. However, the age eect is short lived as it seems to aect investment only one year after the shock. Second, age also seems to matter more for the construction and services sectors, less so within manufacturing. Third, durability of output certainly matters. Within each age category durables producing rms react the most. The durability eect on investment seems stronger than the age eect and it is denitely longer lived. Conclusion Our analysis has uncovered substantial heterogeneous eects of monetary policy on business investment. This way we shed new light on the relative importance of two dierent transmission channels through which monetary policy aects investment, i.e. the credit channel and the traditional interest rate channel. First, we nd that young rms react more to monetary policy shocks. An earlier literature has argued that age is a good exogenous proxy for nancing constraints, with young rms being more likely constrained. Our nding therefore supports the existence of the credit channel. Second, we explore the heterogeneity of rms' reactions across various sectors and industries. We nd that durable goods producers react more to monetary policy shocks compared to rms operating in other industries. Third, we further explore if other factors might explain cross-industry dierences in the reaction to monetary policy. Our results suggest that across industries, output durability is the only factor determining the strength of the reaction of investment to monetary policy shocks. Average industry specic balance sheet characteristics do not seem to play a role in driving the heterogeneous response across industries. This evidence strongly suggests that at industry level, the interest rate channel of monetary policy matters more than other factors associated with the presence of nancial frictions. Nevertheless, nancial frictions matters within sectors. Fourth, whereas the recent literature has stressed the importance of the credit channel of monetary policy to business investment (Cloyne et al. (2018)), our analysis provides evidence of an equally strong role for the interest rate channel of monetary policy. We nd that the age eect is shorter lived than the durability eect. The substantial heterogeneity in the reaction to monetary policy shocks that we found can potentially be replicated in a macroeconomic model. Such a model should allow for multiple ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 34 sectors with dierent interest rate sensitivities related to output characteristics such as durability combined with nancial accelerator eects. Developing such a model which matches our evidence seems a fruitful future research agenda. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 35 References Bahaj, Saleem, Angus Foulis, Gabor Pinter, and Paolo Surico, Employment and the Collateral Channel of Monetary Policy," Bank of England Sta Working Paper, No 827 2019. Barth, Marvin J. and Valerie A. Ramey, The Cost Channel of Monetary Transmission," in NBER Macroeconomics Annual 2001, Volume 16" NBER Chapters, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc, April 2002, pp. 199{256. Bernanke, Ben and Mark Gertler, Agency Costs, Net Worth, and Business Fluctuations," American Economic Review, March 1989, 79 (1), 14{31. Bernanke, Ben S. and Mark Gertler, Inside the Black Box: The Credit Channel of Monetary Policy Transmission," Journal of Economic Perspectives, Fall 1995, 9 (4), 27{48. , and Simon Gilchrist, The nancial accelerator in a quantitative business cycle framework," in J. B. Taylor and M. Woodford, eds., Handbook of Macroeconomics, Vol. 1 of Handbook of Macroeconomics, Elsevier, July 1999, chapter 21, pp. 1341{1393. Cloyne, James, Clodomiro Ferreira, Maren Froemel, and Paolo Surico, Monetary Policy, Corporate Finance and Investment," NBER Working Papers 25366, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc December 2018. Dedola, Luca and Francesco Lippi, The monetary transmission mechanism: Evidence from the industries of ve OECD countries," European Economic Review, August 2005, 49 (6), 1543{1569. Devereux, Michael and Fabio Schiantarelli, Investment, Financial Factors, and Cash Flow: Evidence from U.K. Panel Data," in Asymmetric Information, Corporate Finance, and Investment," National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc, 1990, pp. 279{306. Farre-Mensa, Joan and Alexander Ljungqvist, Do measures of nancial constraints measure nancial constraints?," The review of nancial studies, 2016, 29 (2), 271{308. Ferrando, Annalisa and Klaas Mulier, Firms' Financing Constraints: Do Perceptions Match the Actual Situation?," Economic and Social Review, 03 2015, 46. Ganley, Joe and Chris Salmon, The industrial impact of monetary policy," Quarterly Bulletin, Bank of England 1996. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 36 Gertler, Mark, Financial Structure and Aggregate Economic Activity: An Overview," Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, 1988, 20 (3), 559{588. and Simon Gilchrist, Monetary Policy, Business Cycles, and the Behavior of Small Manufacturing Firms," The Quarterly Journal of Economics, 1994, 109 (2), 309{340. Hadlock, Charles J. and Joshua R. Pierce, New Evidence on Measuring Financial Con- straints: Moving Beyond the KZ Index," Review of Financial Studies, 2010, 23 (5), 1909{1940. Jarocinski, Marek and Peter Karadi, Deconstructing monetary policy surprises: the role of information shocks," Working Paper Series 2133, European Central Bank February 2018. Jeenas, Priit, Firm Balance Sheet Liquidity, Monetary Policy Shocks, and Investment Dy- namics," unpublished paper 2019. Jorda, Oscar, Estimation and Inference of Impulse Responses by Local Projections," Ameri- can Economic Review, March 2005, 95 (1), 161{182. Kalemli-Ozcan, Sebnem, Bent Sorensen, Carolina Villegas-Sanchez, Vadym Volosovych, and Sevcan Yesiltas, How to Construct Nationally Representative Firm Level data from the ORBIS Global Database," NBER Working Papers 21558, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc September 2015. Luc Laeven, and David Moreno, Debt Overhang, Rollover Risk, and Corporate Invest- ment: Evidence from the European Crisis," NBER Working Papers 24555, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc April 2018. Peersman, Gert and Frank Smets, The Industry Eects of Monetary Policy in the Euro Area," Economic Journal, April 2005, 115 (503), 319{342. Schiantarelli, Fabio, Financial Constraints and Investment: A Critical Review of Methodological Issues and International Evidence," Boston College Working Papers in Economics 293., Boston College Department of Economics August 1995. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 37 The 12-month moving sum of the monetary policy shock Figure 10: 12 month moving sum of monetary policy shock series from Jarocinski and Karadi (2018) 30 20 Points 10 Basis 0 -10 -20 2000m1 2002m1 2004m1 2006m1 2008m1 2010m1 2012m1 2014m1 2016m1 Date List of NACE rev.2 sectors and industries used in the paper Sector: Manufacturing (C) Durable industries: Manufacture of basic metal manufacture of computer and electronic products manufacture of electronic equipment manufacture of fabricated metal products manufacture of other non-metallic minerals manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork manufacture of furniture manufacture of machinery and equipment manufacture of motor vehicles and trailers manufacture of transport equipment Non durable industries: Manufacture of food products ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 38 manufacture of beverage manufacture of tobacco products manufacture of textile manufacture of wearing apparel manufacture of leather manufacture of paper and paper products printing of reproduction manufacture of coke and petroleum products manufacture of chemical and chemical products manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products manufacture of rubber and plastic repair and installation, Sector: Construction (F) Sector Services (G, H, I, J, M and N): Accommodation and food services (I), information, communication and R&D (J and M) manufacture of other business activities (N) retail trade, transport and storage (H) wholesale trade (G) ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 39 Additional gures Figure 11: Aggregate investment response to monetary policy shock. Country level analysis. Germany France 1 1 .5 .5 Percent 0 Percent 0 -.5 -.5 -1 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Quarters Quarters Germany Italy 1 .5 Percent 0 -.5 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Quarters Italy France Spain 1 .5 Percent 0 -.5 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Quarters Spain Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 40 Figure 12: Average rm level investment response to monetary policy shock. Country level analysis. .8 .8 points .3 points .3 Percentage -.2 Percentage -.2 -.7 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 0 1 2 3 4 Years Years (a) Germany (b) France .8 .3 Percentage points -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years .8 .3 Percentage points -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years (c) Italy (d) Spain Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 41 Table 10: Average eect of monetary policy shock on investment: country level grouping Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDitDE 0.02 -0.28 -0.18 0.05 0.02 (0.05) (0.07) (0.13) (0.08) (0.07) itDitES 0.35 -0.47 -0.56 -0.11 0.15 (0.16) (0.16) (0.23) (0.26) (0.28) itDitF R -0.15 -0.24 -0.11 0.04 -0.05 (0.04) (0.07) (0.08) (0.07) (0.05) itDitIT 0.38 -0.35 -0.46 -0.09 0.04 (0.17) (0.10) (0.33) (0.15) (0.16) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 42 Figure 13: Firm level investment response to monetary policy shock. Allowing for size grouping Small .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Medium .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years (a) Small (b) Medium Large .8 .3 Percent .2 - -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Large Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 43 Figure 14: Firm level investment response to monetary policy shock. Allowing for leverage grouping Low leverage .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Medium leverage .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years (a) Low leverage (b) Medium leverage High leverage .8 .3 Percent .2 - -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years High leverage Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 44 Figure 15: Firm level investment response to monetary policy shock. Allowing for liquidity grouping Low liquidity .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years Medium liquidity .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years (a) Low liquid (b) Medium liquid High liquidity .8 .3 Percent -.2 -.7 0 1 2 3 4 Years High liquid Note: shaded areas represent 90 and 95 percent condence bands. Clustered standard errors at rm and time level. ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 45 Robustness check age threshold Table 11: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment according to age (threshold young: 9 year) Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDity 0.02 -0.39 -0.31 -0.02 -0.01 (0.08) (0.10) (0.15) (0.11) (0.11) itDitm 0.12 -0.34 -0.33 -0.02 0.04 (0.10) (0.09) (0.16) (0.13) (0.13) itDito 0.29 -0.30 -0.35 -0.04 0.07 (0.17) (0.09) (0.20) (0.11) (0.12) Dity -2.93 -1.97 -3.96 -5.81 -4.40 (1.74) (2.46) (3.52) (4.43) (4.75) Dm 0.02 0.77 0.02 -0.82 0.16 it (0.92) (1.24) (1.89) (2.36) (2.57) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 46 Table 12: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment according to age (threshold young: 8 year) Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDity 0.01 -0.39 -0.31 -0.03 -0.02 (0.08) (0.10) (0.15) (0.10) (0.10) itDitm 0.11 -0.34 -0.32 -0.02 0.04 (0.10) (0.09) (0.16) (0.13) (0.13) itDito 0.29 -0.29 -0.35 -0.04 0.07 (0.17) (0.09) (0.20) (0.11) (0.12) Dity -3.97 -2.97 -5.09 -7.36 -5.97 (1.73) (2.46) (3.44) (4.33) (4.62) Dm 0.00 0.74 -0.01 -0.85 0.17 it (0.93) (1.26) (1.90) (2.36) (2.57) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 47 Table 13: Eect of monetary policy shock on investment according to age (threshold young: 7 year) Iit0 Iit1 Iit2 Iit3 Iit4 itDity 0.00 -0.40 -0.31 -0.04 -0.03 (0.07) (0.10) (0.15) (0.10) (0.10) itDitm 0.10 -0.34 -0.32 -0.02 0.03 (0.10) (0.09) (0.16) (0.13) (0.12) itDito 0.29 -0.29 -0.35 -0.04 0.07 (0.17) (0.09) (0.20) (0.11) (0.12) Dity -5.44 -4.75 -6.65 -8.88 -7.92 (1.73) (2.46) (3.39) (4.15) (4.38) Dm 0.01 0.72 -0.03 -0.85 0.19 it (0.94) (1.27) (1.89) (2.36) (2.58) Controls YES YES YES YES YES Observations 9391930 7795739 6435191 5376790 4501547 Standard errors in parentheses p < 0:10, p < 0:05, p < 0:01 Controls: it1 , it2 , Iit1 Iit2 , CFit1 , CFit2 , SGit1 , SGit2 ECB Working Paper Series No 2390 / April 2020 48 Acknowledgements We would like to thank Peter Karadi for discussion and kindly providing us with the monthly monetary policy shock series and Laurence Ball, Marzio Bassanin, Ursel Baumann, Luca Dedola, Urban Jermann, Fabiano Schivardi, Nicola Fuchs-Schündeln, Morten Ravn, Daniel Lewis, Nobuhiro Kiyotaki and Sergio Rebelo for valuable comments and suggestions. Elena would like to thank colleagues in the Capital Market and Financial Structure Division of the European Central Bank for their useful insights along various stages of the project. We also thank Valerio Di Tommaso for excellent research assistance. Any errors are solely attributed to the authors. Elena Durante European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: elena.durante@ecb.europa.eu Annalisa Ferrando European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: annalisa.ferrando@ecb.europa.eu Philip Vermeulen European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: philip.vermeulen@ecb.europa.eu © European Central Bank, 2020 Postal address 60640 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Telephone +49 69 1344 0 Website www.ecb.europa.eu All rights reserved. Any reproduction, publication and reprint in the form of a different publication, whether printed or produced electronically, in whole or in part, is permitted only with the explicit written authorisation of the ECB or the authors. This paper can be downloaded without charge from www.ecb.europa.eu, from the Social Science Research Network electronic library or from RePEc: Research Papers in Economics. Information on all of the papers published in the ECB Working Paper Series can be found on the ECB's website. PDF ISBN 978-92-899-4033-7 ISSN 1725-2806 doi:10.2866/291481 QB-AR-20-042-EN-N Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 17:42:07 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 02:18p Retail TouchPoints Launches ‘Retail Reset' GL 02:16p DUKE ENERGY : Foundation provides funds to Indiana K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis PR 02:16p WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet PR 02:16p SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Phoenix Tree Holdings, Ltd. (DNK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders BU 02:15p American Creek Announces Postponement of Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Statements NE 02:14p Shuttered salons, nail bars cast pall on Coty beauty sale - sources RE 02:13p OPPENHEIMER : Connecting-Caring During Covid-19 PU 02:12p LONDON BRENT OIL : Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week RE 02:12p MLL CAPITAL : Continues Medical Office Portfolio Expansion BU 02:11p HBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch RE