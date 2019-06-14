Monetate : Appoints CMO Lisa Kalscheur to Fuel Customer Growth and Support Global Demand for Smarter Personalization Technology

Former VP, AppNexus credited with building brand globally joins executive team to drive Monetate’s corporate and industry growth

Monetate, the worldwide leader in personalization, today announces its appointment of CMO Lisa Kalscheur to lead the company’s next phase of growth. Kalscheur’s hire is representative of the company’s momentum, marking its next phase of growth. Monetate maintains strong demand among leading consumer brands, including QVC, Timberland, Carnival, and The North Face for technology that improves the customer experience and personalization strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005212/en/

Monetate Appoints CMO Lisa Kalscheur, former AppNexus VP | Meet with her and Monetate at #CannesLions2019 http://bit.ly/2X6lroS (Photo: Business Wire)

Expanded Monetate executive team aligned with company’s investment to capitalize on the growing appetite for stronger personalization technology

“Lisa Kalscheur brings rich experience in leading brands to achieve market leadership. Her comprehensive knowledge of the Chief Marketing Officer’s mandate to deliver a differentiated customer experience positions Monetate strongly for continued success,” said Stephen Collins, CEO, Monetate. “With Lisa’s global remit, she will build on her successful industry track record of driving company growth by leading teams and initiatives that best meet the nuanced marketing needs of the world’s largest consumer brands.”

Kalscheur is an accomplished executive and industry speaker on topics including building brands to diversity and inclusion.

“Personalization is the key to any brand staying competitive and relevant in the age of Amazon, and Monetate is in a unique position in the marketing industry to deliver a solution that allows customers to win by providing a superior customer experience,” said Lisa Kalscheur, CMO, Monetate. “I’m honored to be part of this world-class team.”

Monetate and Kalscheur will be at Cannes Lions. To meet with the company, visit their suite at the MediaLink Beach House and schedule here: https://get.monetate.com/monetate-at-cannes-lions/.

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to grow more of their customers into their best customers. Monetate’s industry-first programmatic Personalization Exchange allows brands to create a more relevant and personalized customer experience. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Monetate Personalization Engine enables brands to connect all of their data sources to make the most intelligent decisions possible regarding every interaction with each customer.

Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005212/en/