Monetate : Appoints CMO Lisa Kalscheur to Fuel Customer Growth and Support Global Demand for Smarter Personalization Technology

Monetate,
the worldwide leader in personalization, today announces its appointment
of CMO Lisa Kalscheur to lead the company’s next phase of growth.
Kalscheur’s hire is representative of the company’s momentum, marking
its next phase of growth. Monetate maintains strong demand among leading
consumer brands, including QVC, Timberland, Carnival,
and The North Face for technology that improves the customer
experience and personalization strategies.
Expanded Monetate executive team aligned with company’s investment
to capitalize on the growing appetite for stronger personalization
technology
“Lisa Kalscheur brings rich experience in leading brands to achieve
market leadership. Her comprehensive knowledge of the Chief Marketing
Officer’s mandate to deliver a differentiated customer experience
positions Monetate strongly for continued success,” said Stephen
Collins, CEO, Monetate. “With Lisa’s global remit, she will
build on her successful industry track record of driving company growth
by leading teams and initiatives that best meet the nuanced marketing
needs of the world’s largest consumer brands.”
Kalscheur is an accomplished executive and industry speaker on topics
including building brands to diversity and inclusion.
“Personalization is the key to any brand staying competitive and
relevant in the age of Amazon, and Monetate is in a unique position in
the marketing industry to deliver a solution that allows customers to
win by providing a superior customer experience,” said Lisa
Kalscheur, CMO, Monetate. “I’m honored to be part of this
world-class team.”
Monetate and Kalscheur will be at Cannes Lions. To meet with the
company, visit their suite at the MediaLink Beach House and schedule
here: https://get.monetate.com/monetate-at-cannes-lions/.
