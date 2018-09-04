Monetising Gigabit Access: A Korea Telecom Case Study, 2018 -- Korea Telecom's Example Shows that Operators Have the Potential to Monetise Gigabit Fixed-Line Access - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Monetising
This case study provides an overview and analysis of the launch of Korea
Telecom's GiGA Internet fixed broadband tariffs. The launch of these
tariffs has helped to improve the operator's subscriber net additions
and has also provided a boost to the fixed broadband ARPU.
This case study provides:
-
an introduction to the South Korean fixed broadband market landscape
-
an overview of the nature of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet series of
tariffs
-
the results of the launch of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet series of
tariffs in terms of subscriber acquisitions and fixed broadband
revenue and ARPU
-
an explanation of the success of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet tariffs
