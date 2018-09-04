Monetising Gigabit Access: A Korea Telecom Case Study, 2018 -- Korea Telecom's Example Shows that Operators Have the Potential to Monetise Gigabit Fixed-Line Access - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Monetising Gigabit Access: A Korea Telecom Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This case study provides an overview and analysis of the launch of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet fixed broadband tariffs. The launch of these tariffs has helped to improve the operator's subscriber net additions and has also provided a boost to the fixed broadband ARPU.

This case study provides:

an introduction to the South Korean fixed broadband market landscape

an overview of the nature of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet series of tariffs

the results of the launch of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet series of tariffs in terms of subscriber acquisitions and fixed broadband revenue and ARPU

an explanation of the success of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet tariffs

