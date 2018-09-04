Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetising Gigabit Access: A Korea Telecom Case Study, 2018 -- Korea Telecom's Example Shows that Operators Have the Potential to Monetise Gigabit Fixed-Line Access - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:19am CEST

The "Monetising Gigabit Access: A Korea Telecom Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This case study provides an overview and analysis of the launch of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet fixed broadband tariffs. The launch of these tariffs has helped to improve the operator's subscriber net additions and has also provided a boost to the fixed broadband ARPU.

This case study provides:

  • an introduction to the South Korean fixed broadband market landscape
  • an overview of the nature of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet series of tariffs
  • the results of the launch of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet series of tariffs in terms of subscriber acquisitions and fixed broadband revenue and ARPU
  • an explanation of the success of Korea Telecom's GiGA Internet tariffs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qn787w/monetising?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aINTERXION : Systematic Internalisers in the New MiFID...
PU
10:37aPGNIG : consolidates its position in Norway
PU
10:37aBILFINGER : delivers distribution pipeline for water battery project
PU
10:35aCUSTOMER SERVICE CALL CALAMITY ... STILL ON HOLD SEXTON : Nine layers of billing inferno and ... still on hold
AQ
10:35aHAYAT COMMUNICATIONS KSCC : Lebanese newspapers' headlines for September 4, 2018
AQ
10:34aDEUTSCHE BANK : sticks to profit goal amid expectations of exiting Eurostoxx 50
RE
10:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho Muddles United’s Thinking but Ed Woodward Shares Blame
AQ
10:33aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT PSC : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Tuesday, September 04, 2018
AQ
10:32aKERING : Appoints Jinqing Cai President of Kering Greater China
DJ
10:31aADVANTEST : Annual VOICE Developer Conference Breaks Records
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : settles money launder case with Dutch prosecutors for $900 million
2REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China Firm Aims Big in IPO -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.