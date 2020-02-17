Monex Europe : Presidents' day calm belies ongoing risks

GBP

Sterling rallied last week on the news that Sajid Javid had resigned, and hopes that direct control of fiscal policy by Number 10 would lead to an increase in spending. This week's data calendar is filled with high relevance releases, and will shed more light on the state of the economy that new Chancellor Rishi Sunak has inherited. This morning saw the release of the Rightmove house price index, which showed UK property prices rising strongly to a new record high by February 8th. Tomorrow labour market data will be released, followed by inflation on Wednesday, Retail Sales on Thursday, and flash purchasing managers indices on Friday.

EUR

The euro has opened the week with a modest clawback against the dollar after breaching its 33-month low last week, following weak economic data and coronavirus fears. The single currency is again on the back foot this morning, despite minimal volatility in G10 FX. The week's data calendar contains plenty of opportunities for a rally - or further disaster. ZEW sentiment survey results are released tomorrow, followed by ECB minutes on Thursday and purchasing managers' indices on Friday. Today, the euro data calendar is centred on ECB Board Member Lane speaking in Lisbon at 14:00 GMT.

USD

With the US enjoying the Presidents' day holiday today the dollar is trading with low volatility to most major currencies. EM currencies are in the green after the Chinese central bank lowered one year lending rates and offered medium term lending facilities to borrowers. Tomorrow's data will include the Empire State Manufacturing Index, and Fed decision makers Neel Kashkari and Robert Kaplan will speak. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting will be released on Wednesday, and more survey data will be out on Thursday and Friday. Fed Governor and frequent thought leader Lael Brainard will speak on Friday.

CAD

The loonie continued to gradually recover lost ground over the course of last week, amid thin news flow and steady increases in crude oil prices. This week's data calendar is more lively, beginning with Foreign Securities Purchases at 13:30 GMT today. Tomorrow manufacturing sales data will be released, followed by inflation on Wednesday, and retail sales on Friday.

