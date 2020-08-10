|
Money Market Operations as on August 06, 2020
08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
|
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
August 07, 2020
Money Market Operations as on August 06, 2020
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
|
Volume
|
|
Weighted
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(One Leg)
|
|
Average Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.
|
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
|
|
257,612.86
|
|
|
2.97
|
|
1.00-4.10
|
|
|
|
I. Call Money
|
|
|
11,661.86
|
|
|
3.41
|
|
1.80-4.10
|
|
|
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
148,874.95
|
|
|
2.90
|
|
2.10-3.34
|
|
|
|
III. Market Repo
|
|
|
96,076.05
|
|
|
3.01
|
|
1.00-3.25
|
|
|
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
1,000.00
|
|
|
3.50
|
|
3.50-3.50
|
|
B.
|
|
Term Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Notice Money**
|
|
|
304.80
|
|
|
3.18
|
|
2.25-3.90
|
|
|
|
II. Term Money@@
|
|
|
297.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
3.30-4.00
|
|
|
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
3.22-3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Market Repo
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
Auction Date
|
Tenor
|
Maturity
|
Amount
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Days)
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Rate/Cut
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off Rate
|
|
C.
|
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
|
Today's Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Reverse Repo
|
Thu, 06/08/2020
|
1
|
Fri, 07/08/2020
|
637,700.00
|
3.35
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
Thu, 06/08/2020
|
1
|
Fri, 07/08/2020
|
0.00
|
4.25
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
|
|
|
|
|
-637,700.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
|
Outstanding Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
Mon, 24/02/2020
|
365
|
Tue, 23/02/2021
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
25,035.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
25,028.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
25,012.00
|
5.15
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
12,850.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D.
|
anding Liquidity Facility (SLF)
|
|
|
|
33,660.09
|
|
|
vailed from RBI$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations
|
|
|
271,677.09
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
|
|
|
-366,022.91
|
|
|
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE POSITION@
|
G.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
August 06, 2020
|
429,373.10
|
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
August 14, 2020
|
425,009.00
|
H.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥
|
August 06,
|
2020
|
0.00
|
I.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
July 17,
|
2020
|
457,518.00
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
-
Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015
-
Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/153
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:11 UTC
|
|