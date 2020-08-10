Log in
News : Companies
Money Market Operations as on August 06, 2020

08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 07, 2020

Money Market Operations as on August 06, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

257,612.86

2.97

1.00-4.10

I. Call Money

11,661.86

3.41

1.80-4.10

II. Triparty Repo

148,874.95

2.90

2.10-3.34

III. Market Repo

96,076.05

3.01

1.00-3.25

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,000.00

3.50

3.50-3.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

304.80

3.18

2.25-3.90

II. Term Money@@

297.00

-

3.30-4.00

III. Triparty Repo

10.00

3.22

3.22-3.22

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Thu, 06/08/2020

1

Fri, 07/08/2020

637,700.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Thu, 06/08/2020

1

Fri, 07/08/2020

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-637,700.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

2

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

anding Liquidity Facility (SLF)

33,660.09

vailed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

271,677.09

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-366,022.91

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

August 06, 2020

429,373.10

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

August 14, 2020

425,009.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

August 06,

2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

July 17,

2020

457,518.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo

Press Release: 2020-2021/153

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:11 UTC
