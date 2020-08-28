Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on August 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:13am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संच ारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: w w w .rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Of f ice, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

August 28, 2020

Money Market Operations as on August 27, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

332,546.81

3.03

1.00-5.30

I. Call Money

13,298.29

3.43

1.80-4.10

II. Triparty Repo

218,864.05

3.02

2.95-3.15

III. Market Repo

100,259.47

2.98

1.00-3.25

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

125.00

5.30

5.30-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

154.05

3.38

2.20-3.65

II. Term Money@@

120.00

-

3.50-4.90

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing

Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Thu, 27/08/2020

1

Fri, 28/08/2020

644,363.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Thu, 27/08/2020

1

Fri, 28/08/2020

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-644,363.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

2

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

33,140.92

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

271,157.92

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-373,205.08

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

August 27, 2020

432,673.17

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

August 28, 2020

429,421.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

August 27,

2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity[surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

July 31,

2020

496,226.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo

Press Release: 2020-2021/243

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:12:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:39aBassoe Analytics weekly rig market round-up (week 35)
PU
05:39aNORATIS : decides on capital increase against cash contribution with subscription rights for existing shareholders
PU
05:39aVEEVA : Q2'21 Presentation
PU
05:39aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The impact of the coronavirus crisis on Belgian companies' turnover is fading only slowly and the outlook for 2021 is still gloomy
PU
05:39aVISION : Users of Our Wi-Fi Router Rental Services Exceed 15 Million Thanks to Rising Domestic Demand Related to Teleworking and Online Learning
PU
05:39aTYCOON : Resignation of executive director
PU
05:39aUPBEST : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 28th august, 2020
PU
05:39aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Keen to Resume Winning Ways as WRC Restarts
AQ
05:36aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : China's factory activity likely grew at slightly faster pace in Aug
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : CEO Virtual Roadshow, 28 August 2020
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's loss balloons, warns of further cash needs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group