Money Market Operations as on July 08, 2020

07/09/2020 | 03:48am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 09, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 08, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume (One Leg)

Weighted Average Rate

Range

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

280,232.11

3.17

1.80-4.10

I. Call Money

13,047.57

3.51

1.80-4.10

II. Triparty Repo

177,955.50

3.14

3.01-3.30

III. Market Repo

89,229.04

3.18

2.00-3.50

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

240.85

3.16

2.20-3.80

II. Term Money@@

248.80

-

3.20-4.05

III. Triparty Repo

100.00

3.20

3.20-3.20

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

250.00

5.25

5.25-5.25

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor (Days)

Maturity

Date

Amount

Current Rate/Cut off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Wed, 08/07/2020

1

Thu, 09/07/2020

660,605.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Wed, 08/07/2020

1

Thu, 09/07/2020

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

-

-

-

-

-

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

-

-

-

-

-

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-660,605.00

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

31,863.09

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

272,310.09

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-388,294.91

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

July 08, 2020

424,050.96

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

July 17, 2020

421,982.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

July 08, 2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

June 19, 2020

420,723.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020

# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 croreallotted on April 30, 2020.

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2020-2021/34

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 07:47:03 UTC
