Money Market Operations as on July 14, 2020

RBI OPERATIONS@
Auction Date
Tenor (Days)
Maturity Date
Amount
Current Rate /
Cut off Rate
C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
I. Today's Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
Tue, 14/07/2020
1
Wed, 15/07/2020
640,688.00
3.35
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
-
-
-
-
-
3. MSF
Tue, 14/07/2020
1
Wed, 15/07/2020
0.00
4.25
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
-
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
-
-
-
-
-
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0
-
-
-
-
-
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
-640,688.00
II. Outstanding Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
3. MSF
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
Mon, 24/02/2020
365
Tue, 23/02/2021
25,021.00
5.15
Mon, 17/02/2020
1095
Thu, 16/02/2023
25,035.00
5.15
Mon, 02/03/2020
1094
Wed, 01/03/2023
25,028.00
5.15
Mon, 09/03/2020
1093
Tue, 07/03/2023
25,021.00
5.15
Wed, 18/03/2020
1094
Fri, 17/03/2023
25,012.00
5.15
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
Fri, 27/03/2020
1092
Fri, 24/03/2023
25,009.00
4.40
Fri, 03/04/2020
1095
Mon, 03/04/2023
25,016.00
4.40
Thu, 09/04/2020
1093
Fri, 07/04/2023
25,016.00
4.40
Fri, 17/04/2020
1091
Thu, 13/04/2023
25,009.00
4.40
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0
Thu, 23/04/2020
1093
Fri, 21/04/2023
12,850.00
4.40
D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$
31,863.09
E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$
2430.00#
F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
272,310.09
G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
-368,377.91
RESERVE POSITION@
H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
14/07/2020
422,304.83
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
17/07/2020
421,982.00
I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥
14/07/2020
0.00
J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
19/06/2020
420,723.00
@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020
¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo
$$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020
# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.
Ajit Prasad
Director