|
Money Market Operations as on July 30, 2020
08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2020
|
|
|
Money Market Operations as on July 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
Weighted
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(One Leg)
|
|
Average Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
|
|
|
268,453.21
|
|
|
3.19
|
|
1.15-4.10
|
|
|
I. Call Money
|
|
|
|
12,421.04
|
|
|
3.45
|
|
1.80-4.10
|
|
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
|
165,299.50
|
|
|
3.18
|
|
3.00-3.30
|
|
|
III. Market Repo
|
|
|
|
89,982.67
|
|
|
3.18
|
|
1.15-3.40
|
|
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
|
750.00
|
|
|
3.55
|
|
3.55-3.55
|
|
B.
|
Term Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Notice Money**
|
|
|
|
566.00
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
2.20-3.90
|
|
|
II. Term Money@@
|
|
|
|
394.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
3.50-4.10
|
|
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
|
550.00
|
|
|
3.20
|
|
3.20-3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Market Repo
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
|
Auction Date
|
Tenor
|
Maturity
|
Amount
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Days)
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Rate/Cut
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off Rate
|
|
C.
|
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
|
|
Today's Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Reverse Repo
|
|
Thu, 30/07/2020
|
1
|
Fri, 31/07/2020
|
610,294.00
|
3.35
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
Thu, 30/07/2020
|
1
|
Fri, 31/07/2020
|
0.00
|
4.25
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
-610,294.00
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
|
|
Outstanding Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
Mon, 24/02/2020
|
365
|
Tue, 23/02/2021
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
25,035.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
25,028.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
25,012.00
|
5.15
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
12,850.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D.
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)
|
|
|
|
34,596.09
|
|
|
Availed from RBI$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations
|
|
|
272,613.09
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
|
|
|
-337,680.91
|
|
|
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE POSITION@
|
G.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
July 30, 2020
|
439,458.75
|
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
July 31, 2020
|
427,407.00
|
H.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥
|
July 30, 2020
|
0.00
|
I.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
July 03, 2020
|
449,036.00
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
-
Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015
-
Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/120
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:17 UTC
|
|
|06:12a
|SOUND GLOBAL : (1) announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code monthly update on the possible proposal; (2) further delay in despatch of the interim report for the six months ended 30 june 2019; (3) delay in publication of annual results and despatch of the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019; and (4) update on suspension of trading
|
PU
|06:12a
|CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE : Announcement on estimated profit decrease for the interim results 2020
|
PU
|06:12a
|CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited - u.s.$700,000,000 floating rate notes due 2023 issued by china everbright bank co., ltd., hong kong branch under its u.s.$5,000,000,000 medium term note programme
|
PU
|06:12a
|SENSYS GATSO PUBL : receives contract from Saudi Arabia worth SEK 275 million
|
PU
|06:12a
|BANCO DO BRASIL : 08/03/2020 Notice to Shareholders - Dividends 1H20
|
PU
|06:12a
|JD COM : Counterfeit Seller Fined RMB 1m Yuan Penalty by Court
|
PU
|06:12a
|AIR BERLIN : Trouble In The Middle East, Or Europe, Or England & Wales?
|
AQ
|06:12a
|MARINE PRODUCTS : Class Action Was Improperly Removed To Federal Court Under CAFA
|
AQ
|06:12a
|GRAPEFRUIT USA, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|06:12a
|B RILEY FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
|
AQ
|
|
|