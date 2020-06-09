Log in
Money Market Operations as on June 08, 2020

06/09/2020 | 03:43am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 09, 2020

Money Market Operations as on June 08, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average

Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

279,082.77

3.14

0.50-4.10

I. Call Money

10,719.30

3.54

1.80-4.10

II. Triparty Repo

166,978.60

3.14

3.00-4.00

III. Market Repo

99,794.87

3.08

0.50-3.35

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,590.00

3.65

3.42-3.75

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

313.55

3.23

2.20-4.25

II. Term Money@@

61.50

-

3.70-4.10

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

600.00

3.60

3.60-3.60

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Mon, 08/06/2020

1

Tue, 09/06/2020

611,775.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 08/06/2020

1

Tue, 09/06/2020

50.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-611,725.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

27,845.82

Availed from RBI$

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

268,292.82

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-343,432.18

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

June 08, 2020

421,959.98

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

June 19, 2020

421,121.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

June 08,

2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

May 22,

2020

394,050.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No.2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo

$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020

  • The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

Press Release: 2019-2020/2470

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 07:42:08 UTC
