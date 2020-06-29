Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on June 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT
(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)
MONEY MARKETS@
Volume
(One Leg)
Weighted
Average Rate
Range
A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
0.00
-
-
I. Call Money
0.00
-
-
II. Triparty Repo
0.00
-
-
III. Market Repo
0.00
-
-
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
0.00
-
-
B. Term Segment
I. Notice Money**
0.00
-
-
II. Term Money@@
0.00
-
-
III. Triparty Repo
0.00
-
-
IV. Market Repo
0.00
-
-
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
0.00
-
-
RBI OPERATIONS@
Auction Date
Tenor (Days)
Maturity Date
Amount
Current Rate /
Cut off Rate
C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
I. Today's Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
Sun, 28/06/2020
1
Mon, 29/06/2020
0.00
3.35
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
-
-
-
-
-
3. MSF
Sun, 28/06/2020
1
Mon, 29/06/2020
0.00
4.25
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
-
-
-
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
-
-
-
-
-
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0
-
-
-
-
-
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
0.00
II. Outstanding Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
Sat, 27/06/2020
2
Mon, 29/06/2020
909.00
3.35
Fri, 26/06/2020
3
Mon, 29/06/2020
634,893.00
3.35
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
3. MSF
Sat, 27/06/2020
2
Mon, 29/06/2020
0.00
4.25
Fri, 26/06/2020
3
Mon, 29/06/2020
65.00
4.25
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
Mon, 24/02/2020
365
Tue, 23/02/2021
25,021.00
5.15
Mon, 17/02/2020
1095
Thu, 16/02/2023
25,035.00
5.15
Mon, 02/03/2020
1094
Wed, 01/03/2023
25,028.00
5.15
Mon, 09/03/2020
1093
Tue, 07/03/2023
25,021.00
5.15
Wed, 18/03/2020
1094
Fri, 17/03/2023
25,012.00
5.15
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
Fri, 27/03/2020
1092
Fri, 24/03/2023
25,009.00
4.40
Fri, 03/04/2020
1095
Mon, 03/04/2023
25,016.00
4.40
Thu, 09/04/2020
1093
Fri, 07/04/2023
25,016.00
4.40
Fri, 17/04/2020
1091
Thu, 13/04/2023
25,009.00
4.40
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0
Thu, 23/04/2020
1093
Fri, 21/04/2023
12,850.00
4.40
D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$
29,234.74
E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$
2430.00#
F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
-366,055.26
G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
-366,055.26
RESERVE POSITION@
H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
28/06/2020
429,177.71
27/06/2020
429,220.42
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
03/07/2020
425,179.00
I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥
26/06/2020
0.00
J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
05/06/2020
413,373.00
@Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor
$Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo
#The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.
Ajit Prasad
Director
Press Release : 2019-2020/2559


Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aElvira Nabiullina's speech at State Duma's plenary session on Bank of Russia's 2019 Annual Report
PU
05:49aBOBST : expects first half year loss due to Covid-19 lock-down impact and announces change in the Group Executive Committee
PU
05:49aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
05:48aSEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC : General update
AQ
05:47aAMAZON COM : German Union Verdi Calls for Amazon Employees to Strike Over Coronavirus Infections
DJ
05:45aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:45aResult of sek credit operation
GL
05:44aISDN : Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Reminder of last day of the subscription period in t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group