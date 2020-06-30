Log in
Money Market Operations as on June 29, 2020

06/30/2020 | 04:34am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 30, 2020

Money Market Operations as on June 29, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume (One Leg)

Weighted Average

Rate

Range

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

313,278.32

2.96

0.25-4.05

I. Call Money

11,858.04

3.55

1.80-4.05

II. Triparty Repo

197,195.40

2.95

2.62-3.39

III. Market Repo

102,749.88

2.90

0.25-3.15

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,475.00

3.56

3.25-3.75

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

411.25

3.39

2.25-4.10

II. Term Money@@

606.07

-

2.80-4.50

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

300.00

1.90

1.90-1.90

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor (Days)

Maturity

Date

Amount

Current Rate/Cut off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Mon, 29/06/2020

1

Tue, 30/06/2020

613,688.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 29/06/2020

1

Tue, 30/06/2020

78.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

-

-

-

-

-

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

-

-

-

-

-

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-613,610.00

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

29,234.74

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

269,681.74

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-343,928.26

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

June 29, 2020

425,259.55

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

July 03, 2020

425,179.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

June 29, 2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

June 05, 2020

413,373.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020

# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 croreallotted on April 30, 2020.

Ajit Prasad

Press Release: 2019-2020/2562

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:33:03 UTC
