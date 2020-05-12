Log in
05/12/2020 | 04:50am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 12, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 11, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

297,951.53

3.22

1.90-4.50

I. Call Money

8,536.25

3.87

2.30-4.50

II. Triparty Repo

204,665.35

3.15

2.00-3.75

III. Market Repo

83,444.93

3.32

1.90-3.75

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,305.00

4.50

4.50-4.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

398.91

3.91

2.60-4.75

II. Term Money@@

1,142.70

-

3.00-6.75

III. Triparty Repo

676.00

3.02

3.00-3.03

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

200.00

4.65

4.65-4.65

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Mon, 11/05/2020

1

Tue, 12/05/2020

796,461.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 11/05/2020

1

Tue, 12/05/2020

0.00

4.65

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-796,461.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

16,104.97

Availed from RBI$

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

256,551.97

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-539,909.03

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 11, 2020

410,558.09

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 22, 2020

418,233.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 11,

2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 24,

2020

373,872.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No.2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo

$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020

  • The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

Press Release : 2019-2020/2347

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:49:05 UTC
