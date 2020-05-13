Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on May 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:20am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 13, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 12, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

298,140.24

2.73

0.01-4.50

I. Call Money

7,932.70

3.79

2.30-4.30

II. Triparty Repo

204,599.05

2.60

0.50-3.35

III. Market Repo

84,303.49

2.91

0.01-4.40

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,305.00

4.50

4.50-4.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

72.60

3.55

2.60-4.20

II. Term Money@@

692.30

-

3.80-6.00

III. Triparty Repo

1,455.00

2.62

2.50-2.70

IV. Market Repo

1,600.00

4.31

4.25-4.40

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Tue, 12/05/2020

1

Wed, 13/05/2020

814,794.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Tue, 12/05/2020

1

Wed, 13/05/2020

0.00

4.65

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-814,794.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

16,442.66

Availed from RBI$

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

256,889.66

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-557,904.34

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 12, 2020

409,090.89

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 22, 2020

418,233.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 12,

2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 24,

2020

373,872.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No.2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo

$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020

  • The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

Press Release : 2019-2020/2352

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 09:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:43a1&1 DRILLISCH AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
10:42aCOMMERZBANK AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
10:40aTreasury Bill Auctions held on 13 May 2020
PU
10:40aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
10:40aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : PKN ORLEN makes travelling with electric cars easier
PU
10:40aEMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Financial Statements 03.31.2020
PU
10:40aEMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 1T 2020 - Presentación de la Teleconferencia
PU
10:38aUPDATE1 : Sony's FY 2019 net profit down 36% amid coronavirus outbreak
AQ
10:35aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 10 - 1. Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns 2. Islamic Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns
PU
10:35aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 09 of 2020 - 1. Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) 2. Islamic Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (ITERF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic sla..
5EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group