Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on May 18, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:33am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 19, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 18, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

310,108.10

3.17

0.10-4.50

I. Call Money

11,623.17

3.84

2.30-4.45

II. Triparty Repo

206,378.20

3.16

2.90-3.49

III. Market Repo

91,326.73

3.09

0.10-3.60

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

780.00

4.50

4.50-4.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

435.11

3.90

2.60-4.75

II. Term Money@@

285.80

-

4.00-6.30

III. Triparty Repo

1,250.00

3.92

3.90-3.95

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Mon, 18/05/2020

1

Tue, 19/05/2020

760,861.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 18/05/2020

1

Tue, 19/05/2020

24.00

4.65

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-760,837.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

2

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

20,372.46

Availed from RBI$

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

260,819.46

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-500,017.54

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 18, 2020

419,200.70

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 22, 2020

418,233.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 18,

2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 24,

2020

373,872.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No.2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo

$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020

  • The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

Press Release : 2019-2020/2375

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:06aTOYOTA MOTOR : Family Bank, Toyota Kenya Partner to Offer Credit to SME's Offering Crucial Services
AQ
04:06aSAFARICOM : Despite COVID-19 Halt Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Still Looks to Impact Youth
AQ
04:05aBam Bam Completes First Hole at the Majuba Hill Property
NE
04:05aMODEX TECHNOLOGIES : partners with UiPath to offer log immutability for RPA robots
EQ
04:02aINTESA SANPAOLO : approves a coal sector policy
PU
04:02aMTU AERO ENGINES : Präsentation
PU
04:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Shareholders of Nornickel approved the final dividend for the FY 2019
PU
04:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Metals Market Review by Nornickel with financial market analysis by ICBC Standard Bank
PU
04:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel updates on the business impact COVID-19
PU
04:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1Q2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group