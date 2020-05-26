Log in
Money Market Operations as on May 22, 2020

05/26/2020 | 03:38am EDT
Money Market Operations as on May 22, 2020
(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)
MONEY MARKETS@
Volume
(One Leg) 		Weighted
Average Rate 		Range
A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 311,598.06 2.56 0.01-4.50
I. Call Money 11,495.92 3.71 2.15-4.50
II. Triparty Repo 210,104.85 2.53 1.75-3.25
III. Market Repo 89,472.29 2.46 0.01-3.50
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 525.00 4.50 4.50-4.50
B. Term Segment
I. Notice Money** 25.80 3.61 2.20-4.00
II. Term Money@@ 181.00 - 3.85-4.15
III. Triparty Repo 50.00 2.90 2.90-2.90
IV. Market Repo 0.00 - -
V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -
RBI OPERATIONS@
Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /
Cut off Rate
C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
I. Today's Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo## Fri, 22/05/2020 4 Tue, 26/05/2020 728,963.00 3.35
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo - - - - -
3. MSF Fri, 22/05/2020 4 Tue, 26/05/2020 1400.00 4.25
4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-727,563.00

II. Outstanding Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
3. MSF
4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15
Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15
Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15
Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15
Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40
Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40
Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40
Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40
D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 22,741.16
E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00#
F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 263,188.16
G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -464,374.84
RESERVE POSITION@
H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on 22/05/2020 433,987.24
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 22/05/2020 418,233.00
I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 22/05/2020 0.00
J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 08/05/2020 414,907.00
@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020
¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo
$$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020
## The amount includes an outstanding fixed rate reverse repo of ₹1,20,143 crore which was conducted at 3.75 per cent before the change in the reverse repo rate was announced in the Monetary Policy Statement dated May 22, 2020 and the subsequent RBI Notification RBI/2019-20/237.
# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.
Ajit Prasad
 Director
Press Release: 2019-2020/2398

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:37:01 UTC
