Money Market vs. Savings Account: What's the Difference?

'Save for a rainy day' is an expression you've likely heard a million times - and said by everyone from your dad to the CresCom Bank team. And it's a cliché expression for good reasons! Life can be expensive, and you'll never regret having extra cash stacked up for unexpected medical bills, a down payment for a home or a new set of tires for the car.

But with so many options available in the personal finance space, it can be hard to navigate all of the different account types and find the one that's right for you. To help clarify some of the distinctions between accounts, we're breaking down what's different between two common savings vehicles: money market accounts and savings accounts.

What is a savings account?

A general savings account is a place to safely store your money and earn a little bit of interest. As with any account that earns interest, you store your money with a bank or lender, they loan it out to other people (but that doesn't make it unavailable to you), and they 'pay you' in the form of interest for letting them borrow the money. Your interest earnings then boost your account balance, and then - thanks to the magic of compound interest - your balance gradually multiplies just by sitting in the bank.

CresCom Bank offers a range of savings account types for all ages and seasons of life - finding the right fit just depends on your needs.

What is a money market account?

A money market account is kind of a mix between a savings account and a checking account. Typically, money market accounts earn a higher amount of interest than basic savings accounts, making them a good place to store savings.

The beauty of a money market account is that, though you earn higher interest, you still have access to your funds. Usually, you get check-writing capabilities and an ATM card with a money market account - though you may be limited in how many times per month you can withdraw without a fee. In other words, your money is readily accessible, versus being tied up in a fund that is better left untouched for decades.

With a Platinum Money Market account from CresCom Bank, you can earn competitive interest rates (with higher rates for higher balances!) while still having access to your money!

What's the difference between a money market account and a savings account?

The main difference between a money market account and a regular savings account is the ease of accessibility to your funds.

Money market accounts typically offer you the ability to write checks, or to use an ATM and debit cards for withdrawals like a checking account - though the number of times you can do this monthly is much more limited than with a checking account.

With a savings account, it's not as easy to withdraw money. Typically, you will have ATM access, but you won't be able to write checks from your savings account directly. You'd have to withdraw the funds or electronically transfer them first.

The interest rates and minimum balance requirements for each type of account will likely also vary. Often, money market accounts require higher minimum balance thresholds in order to get the highest APY.

What do money market accounts and savings accounts share in common?

These two account types do share a lot of similar features.

Both are insured by the FDIC - meaning they're equally secure.

Both pay interest.

Both allow as many deposits as you want!

Both accounts limit you to six outgoing transactions per statement cycle (including transfers and withdrawals) - that's the federal law. After that, you may be hit with withdrawal fees.

Which account is better for me?

Which account you need really depends on your individual circumstances. And, there's no rule that says you can't have both! Many people find that having multiple accounts that serve different purposes works for them.

To loosely summarize, a savings account might be best when you want to put money away for an emergency fund (e.g. when you don't need to access your money regularly). A money market account might make sense for you if you want to earn higher interest rates and have the ability to write a limited number of checks from the account without having to transfer funds from another account.

Have more questions about which account is right for you? Visit your local CresCom Bank location to meet with a representative, talk through your options and easily open an account!