Money Migrant Workers Send Home Is Set to Tumble During Coronavirus Crisis, Says World Bank

The money sent by migrant workers to their home countries -- a critical source of economic support for the developing world -- is projected to fall by about 20% this year because of the economic crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank says.

Global remittances are expected to fall to $572 billion in 2020, from $714 billion last year, according to the World Bank. Such a decline would reverse strong growth in remittances in recent years as a robust global economy became increasingly reliant on migrant labor.

Now, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic expected to cause a global recession, remittances are facing their sharpest fall in recent history, the World Bank says. Remittances serve as a lifeline to low- and middle-income countries, providing the biggest and most reliable source of external financing for many.

For nearly two decades, Sudheer Kurup, a 51-year-old migrant worker from India, has found steady work in a shipyard in Kuwait, enabling him to regularly send money home to support his parents and two daughters. This month, for the first time, he wasn't able to send anything to them after his work dried up recently.

"I got my salary for last month. But there is no work at the moment," he said. "To make matters worse, there is no assurance from my manager whether I will have the job next month, or the month after that."

The long-term impact of the current economic crisis on migrant workers and the remittances they send isn't yet clear. During the financial crisis, remittances fell by only 5% and recovered quickly.

"They are very vulnerable in the current situation," said Dilip Ratha, the World Bank's lead economist for migration and remittances. "They might have fallen through the cracks in the social-protection systems that are being offered by host countries," he said.

Globally, there are more jobs for migrant workers than ever before due to the rise of economic globalization. As a result, some countries are increasingly reliant on the money sent home from citizens working abroad.

In 2019, remittance flows to low and middle-income countries surpassed foreign-direct investment, according to the World Bank. And since the mid-1990s, they exceeded development aid. The money has played a key role in keeping many out of poverty, often acting as a source of relief in times of natural disasters and economic downturns.

"One important lifeline that migration offers is a way of sharing prosperity between nations through remittances," Mr. Ratha said.

Earlier this month, the development charity Oxfam warned that the coronavirus pandemic could plunge as many as half a billion people in the developing world into poverty.

India receives the largest amount of remittances in terms of U.S. dollars, with $83 billion in total sent home by workers like Mr. Kurup in 2019. That sum is projected to fall by 23% this year.

Many Indian migrant workers are employed in Arab states in the Persian Gulf, where hospitality and service industries have been largely shut down and oil and construction curtailed.

The drop in remittances is expected to be the sharpest in developing countries across Europe and Central Asia, with the World Bank projecting a 27.5% decline in those regions.

Russia, a major source of money transfers, is suffering a double blow from plummeting oil prices and the virus lockdown. Some 10 million labor migrants, mainly from Central Asia, work in Russia, mostly in industries that have laid off staff, from construction to hotels to beauty salons.

Money-transfer agencies in Russia are already seeing a huge decline in business. Golden Crown, one of the largest companies catering to migrant workers, said that transfers were down 50% in the first three weeks of April compared with a year ago. That follows a 30% decrease in March.

Also hard hit is Latin America and particularly Venezuela, the source of the region's biggest migrant exodus in recent memory. The estimated 5 million Venezuelans who fled their homes since 2015 work in neighboring countries and send money back to help prop up a downtrodden economy increasingly dependent on U.S. dollars from abroad to pay for food, fuel and running water.

With the pandemic shutting down economies in the region, Venezuelan migrants are expected to send only $2.4 billion in remittances this year, nearly half what was projected before the virus outbreak, according to the Caracas business consulting firm Ecoanalitica.

"The crisis is only beginning here," said Asdrúbal Oliveros, Ecoanalitica's director. "We're facing the worst possible scenario."

Foreign-born workers in the U.S. are a major source of remittances, with Mexico by far the biggest beneficiary of American remittance dollars, according to the Pew Research Center, with $30 billion sent home by workers in the U.S. in 2017, the most recent year for which data has been analyzed. China received $16.1 billion from U.S. workers that same year.

In Latin American and Caribbean countries, U.S. remittances represent an outsize share of their economies, compared with other big recipients.

In Guatemala, for example, remittances represent about 10% of gross domestic product, while in El Salvador, they account for 18.4% of GDP.

