Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Musts for College Graduates During the COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

National nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America explains how the Class of 2020 can gain a strong financial footing in an unpredictable future

From layoffs to halted hiring, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the labor market, leaving newly minted graduates feeling uncertain about their post-college plans.

“The sudden shift in economic outlook for this year’s graduates is staggering,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “Millions of jobs have vanished and it’s unclear when we might see normal again. That makes it critical for grads to get a strong grasp on their finances — not only to survive in the short term but to thrive in the future.”

Sullivan shares four money musts for college graduates:

  • (Really) budget: Consistent and realistic budgeting is the key to financial security. Use an app or spreadsheet to track all your expenses for 30 days to discover your true spending habits (as you might be surprised). Based on what you learn, identify opportunities to trim expenses or reallocate funds to other budget categories. Regularly reassessing your budget ensures you remain focused on your financial goals like paying off debt or saving for a car.
  • Consider gig work: With the pandemic, delivery services like Postmates or GrubHub are in high demand. You also might consider freelancing via digital platforms like Fiverr or TaskRabbit. Gig work not only can bring in much-needed cash, it also can help you stay busy and teach you new skills that can be leveraged for a full-time job.
  • Be cautious with credit: New grads often are inundated with pre-approved credit card offers. But don’t be tempted to open multiple cards — during the pandemic or otherwise. One credit card is enough to start building a positive credit history, which is important because good credit plays a role in nearly every life milestone from buying vehicles and homes to even landing some jobs. The best way to build credit is to have one card you use and pay off in full every month. Avoid overspending and carrying a balance, as fees and interest can quickly add up.
  • Don’t forget student loans: As a new grad, you have a six-month grace period before you must start paying back your federal student loans. Even with government action to assist federal loan borrowers during the pandemic, you still have to select a repayment plan. If you don’t, you’re automatically enrolled in the Standard Plan, which requires fixed payments over 10 years. That may not be the best option depending on your finances — especially during these difficult times. Plus, there’s no guarantee the government will take additional action by the time your grace period is over, so be proactive. If you’re overwhelmed by the options, contacting an experienced student loan counselor can help.

Consumers who are overwhelmed by debt or struggling to pay bills may find guidance with a free online credit counseling session.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pMachinists Appeal to President Trump for Help Saving Washington State Aluminum Plant
PU
03:09pBusiness Employment Dynamics in Utah – Third Quarter 2019
PU
03:09pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : 2020 D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Virtual Conference
PU
03:08pELEVATE CREDIT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pUWHARRIE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:05pEVANS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pKAPA CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - KAPA.P
AQ
03:03pMOBILE MINI INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pCHEMED CORPORATION : to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Health Care Conference
BU
03:03pHIGHCO : shareholding as 30/04/2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group