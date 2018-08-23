Money TV Host Don Baillargeon to Interview Web-To-Door President Rod Santulan

Denver, CO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Supurva Group, Inc. (a.k.a Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc.) (OTC PINK: SPRV) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Money TV Host, Don Baillargeon, is scheduled to interview SPRV subsidiary Web-To-Door President, Rod Santulan on the Money TV Show the morning of August 23rd 2018. The show will air Friday morning and can be viewed on the Money TV website http://moneytv.net .

Mr. Santulan plans to discuss the growth of Web-To-Door as well as plans for expansion. He will be sharing the company’s growth from 5 employees to over 300 in less than two years.

Web To Door President, Rod Santulan stated, “I’m looking forward to the interview with Don. This interview will give us the opportunity to share our phenomenal growth in the last mile delivery and ECommerce industry with our community stakeholders. I’d also like to publicly thank our teammates and partners for our continued success. Web To Door has many exciting plans to help improve our company operations, efficiencies, and leverage our growing partnership to support our vision as the sought out logistics company globally.”

In 2017, On Courier 365 delivered a total of 10 million packages, and expects to deliver 10 million packages in 2018. In 2017, Web To Door Corp and On Courier 365 combined sales revenues were $15,736,687.93. 2017 operating margins were 8%. 2018 operating margins are expected to improve to 10% for the year. As a result, On Courier 365 now expects to reduce costs by approximately $480,000 annually. Web To Door Corp and On Courier 365 financials are currently unaudited.

On Courier 365 provides Last Mile Delivery solutions for customers. Web To Door Corp integrates logistics, staffing, and business management support to provide a one-stop customer solution. Web To Door is currently seeking new partners and contractors to develop customized services for each customer.

Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc. has begun the process of becoming an OTC Pink Fully Reporting company. We have already updated our Board of Directors information on the OTC Markets website. We will continue to utilize our social media platform to provide further operational updates. The company intends to bring its financials current over the next couple months. Supurva Healthcare Group plans to change its name to Web-To-Door with the State of Delaware upon approval and vote of its Board of Directors. This will further synergize the brand and name of the company with its current operations as well as its plans for acquisitional and organic growth.

Web To Door

About Money TV and Host Don Baillargeon

Don Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years, running corporate radio stations at age 27 and having personally owned and operated KCHT-FM in California. He was the co-founder of one of the largest Advertising Agencies in central California.

Don is the Founder, Executive Producer and Anchor of MoneyTV, an internationally-syndicated weekly business television program reaching more than 180 million TV households globally. MoneyTV debuted in 1996, recently began its 22nd year on television and produced and broadcasted its 1,000th original episode in 2017.

About Web To Door Corp.

Web To Door Corp’s wholly owned operating subsidiary, On Courier 365, provides “Last Mile Delivery” solutions to large E-Commerce customers in the San Francisco Bay area, Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, California markets. For more information please visit http://webtodoor.com/ and http://oncourier365.com/



About Supurva Group, Inc.

The Company is in the process of transitioning into the logistics and logistics service sector.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Supurva Group, Inc.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Corporate Communications Department

Phone: (914) 361-9877

Email: info@webtodoor.com

Website: www.webtodoor.com

