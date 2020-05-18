Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Money markets raise bets that British interest rates will drop below zero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British pound note is seen in front of a stock graph in this picture illustration

By Saikat Chatterjee

Money markets ramped up expectations of negative interest rates in the United Kingdom for the first time ever as policymakers debated further steps to support the struggling British economy, yanking the pound to more than a three-week low.

Interest rate futures contracts from December 2020 dipped into negative territory on Monday as traders raised bets that British benchmark interest rates would fall below zero.

Unlike the United States where Federal Reserve officials have portrayed a more unified stance in dismissing negative interest rate talk, comments by Andy Haldane, the Bank of England's chief economist, over the weekend fuelled speculation that British officials are not averse going down that path.

"While we don't think that negative interest rates are a near term possibility as the central bank has a few more bullets left, Haldane's comments opens the door to that possibility," said Lee Hardman, an FX strategist at MUFG in London.

The central bank is looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the country's economy as it slides into a deep coronavirus-driven slump, Haldane was quoted as saying in the Telegraph newspaper over the weekend.

Top BoE officials have previously expressed objections to taking rates below zero - as the central banks of the euro zone and Japan have done - because it might hinder the ability of banks in Britain to lend and hurt rather than help the economy.

But with the BoE's benchmark at an all-time low of 0.1% and Britain facing potentially its sharpest economic downturn in 300 years, talk of cutting rates to below zero has resurfaced.

Futures contracts from December 2020 have dipped into negative territory while contracts maturing in June 2021 are pricing in as much as minus 0.03% in benchmark policy rates.

The possibility of negative interest rates would also hurt the pound more at a time when the stalemate between Britain and the EU on Brexit talks is keeping investor sentiment downbeat.

The latest round of Brexit negotiations has raised the prospect that there will be no deal struck on Britain's formal departure from the bloc after the end of the current transition period at the end of this year.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jessop and Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
EURO HOLDINGS -1.37% 0.72 End-of-day quote.0.70%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:28aMoney markets raise bets that British interest rates will drop below zero
RE
05/17China central bank should shun risky bond buying as economy improves - adviser
RE
05/15Financials Down Amid Fears Low Rates To Weigh On Profits -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/15As euro zone recession deepens, ECB to scale up bond buying next month
RE
05/15Bank of Ghana holds key rate, surprises with bonds purchase
RE
05/15Investors load up cash, bonds as COVID-19 worries come back
RE
05/15China's bond regulator warns Citic Securities, Industrial Bank over low fees
RE
05/15Swedish central bank to use Blackrock for corporate bond market analysis
RE
05/15Indonesia state miner Inalum plans around $1 billion bonds buyback - CEO
RE
05/14Negative rates unlikely tool for central banks combating pandemic - ex-BOJ official
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $30 as restrictions ease
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business
3GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
4Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group