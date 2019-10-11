Money markets trim bets of a BOE rate cut next year

Bets of a breakthrough have grown after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said they saw "a pathway to a possible deal" on Thursday, fuelling a rally in the pound.

Any Brexit deal would reduce the pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates to boost a struggling economy which has been dogged by uncertainty since a Brexit referendum vote in June 2016.

Earlier this week, expectations of a rate cut by March 2020 was firmly baked into money markets. That has dwindled to about 60% currently.

