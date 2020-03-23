Latest news

Money supply in February 2020

Publication date: 23-03-2020

In February 2020, the M3 money supply increased by PLN 21.6bn. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in deposits and other claims of households on banks.

According to data released by Narodowy Bank Polski on 23 March 2020, the M3 aggregate, reflecting the total supply of money, amounted to PLN 1,579.4bn at the end of February 2020, i.e. PLN 21.6bn more than at the end of January 2020.

In February 2020, the stock of household deposits and other household claims on banks which are included in the M3 aggregate increased by PLN 9.6bn, i.e. 1.1%, and amounted to PLN 893.6bn. Deposits and other claims on other financial institutions rose by PLN 2.8bn, i.e. 5.1%, to PLN 57.1bn. Corporate deposits and other claims of corporates on banks increased by PLN 0.4bn, i.e. 0.1%, to PLN 308.5bn, and in the local government sector - by PLN 5.2bn, i.e. 14.1%, to PLN 42.0 billion.

Household debt grew by PLN 4.3bn, i.e. 0.6%, to PLN 776.0 billion. The stock of banks' claims on enterprises increased by PLN 0.2bn, i.e. 0.1%, to PLN 393.5bn, and the net debt of central government entities remained almost unchanged.

