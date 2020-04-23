Latest news

Money supply in March 2020

Publication date: 23-04-2020

In March 2020, the M3 money supply increased by PLN 49.1bn. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in deposits and other claims of households and non-financial enterprises on banks.

According to data released by Narodowy Bank Polski on 23 April 2020, the M3 aggregate, reflecting the total supply of money, amounted to PLN 1,628.4bn at the end of March 2020, i.e. PLN 49.1bn more than at the end of February 2020.

In March 2020, the stock of household deposits and other claims on banks which are included in the M3 aggregate increased by PLN 13.1bn, i.e. 1.5%, and amounted to PLN 906.8bn. Deposits and other claims on other financial institutions rose by PLN 3.3bn, i.e. 5.8%, to PLN 60.5bn. Corporate deposits and other claims of corporates on banks increased by PLN 13.2bn, i.e. 4.3%, to PLN 321.7bn, and in the local government sector - by PLN 0.1bn, i.e. 0.2%, to PLN 42.1bn.

Household debt grew by PLN 8.3bn, i.e. 1.1%, to PLN 784.3bn. The stock of banks' claims on enterprises increased by PLN 11.0bn, i.e. 2.8%, to PLN 404.4bn, and the net debt of central government entities rose by PLN 23.7bn, i.e. 8.2%, to PLN 313.9bn.

