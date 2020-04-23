Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money supply in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:28am EDT

Latest news

Money supply in March 2020

Publication date: 23-04-2020

In March 2020, the M3 money supply increased by PLN 49.1bn. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in deposits and other claims of households and non-financial enterprises on banks.

According to data released by Narodowy Bank Polski on 23 April 2020, the M3 aggregate, reflecting the total supply of money, amounted to PLN 1,628.4bn at the end of March 2020, i.e. PLN 49.1bn more than at the end of February 2020.

In March 2020, the stock of household deposits and other claims on banks which are included in the M3 aggregate increased by PLN 13.1bn, i.e. 1.5%, and amounted to PLN 906.8bn. Deposits and other claims on other financial institutions rose by PLN 3.3bn, i.e. 5.8%, to PLN 60.5bn. Corporate deposits and other claims of corporates on banks increased by PLN 13.2bn, i.e. 4.3%, to PLN 321.7bn, and in the local government sector - by PLN 0.1bn, i.e. 0.2%, to PLN 42.1bn.

Household debt grew by PLN 8.3bn, i.e. 1.1%, to PLN 784.3bn. The stock of banks' claims on enterprises increased by PLN 11.0bn, i.e. 2.8%, to PLN 404.4bn, and the net debt of central government entities rose by PLN 23.7bn, i.e. 8.2%, to PLN 313.9bn.

See full money supply data

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 12:27:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:39aGAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:39aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Announces U.S. FDA Recommendation to Proceed Directly Into A Phase 3 Confirmatory Clinical Trial
AQ
08:39aMAXLINEAR INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:39aAtlanta City Council President Felicia Moore Endorses Alex Wan in Georgia House District 57 Race
PR
08:39aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Submission of Documents
PR
08:39aStandard Solar's Wallingford, Vermont, 3.2 MW Brownfield Solar Project for Renewable Energy Program Complete
BU
08:39aVERASTEM : Oncology Appoints John H. Johnson to its Board of Directors
BU
08:38aTOTAL SA : Receives a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
08:38aSHELL A : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:38aSHELL B : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
3Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group