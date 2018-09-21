Log in
MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 9/21

09/21/2018 | 05:03am EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Angel investing, insurance problems, solar power, water technology, cryptocurrency payments, Hollywood hypocrisy; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) President Wil Ralston announced their Singlecoin app was live and the TV campaign was imminent.

XsunX, Inc. (XSNX) CEO Tom Djokovich discussed financing options for commercial solar projects.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: DATI) CEO Ajene Watson discussed the company's ability to put angel investors and everyday investors on a level playing field with startup companies.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry and OriginClear Technologies President JL Kindler demonstrated their AOxPlus technology.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey said audits to become fully reporting were nearly completed.

The Advocacy Network Founder Karl Schilling discussed their latest program to assist with insurance problems.

A complete menu of TV listings is available at the MoneyTV web site, http://www.moneytv.net.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVIII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
info@moneytv.net
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Singlepoint, Inc., XsunX, Inc., Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc., OriginClear, Inc., and Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

https://www.accesswire.com/512332/MoneyTV-with-Donald-Baillargeon-921
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINGLEPOINT INC 7.81% 0.029 Delayed Quote.-73.10%

© Accesswire 2018
