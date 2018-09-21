MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 9/21

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Angel investing, insurance problems, solar power, water technology, cryptocurrency payments, Hollywood hypocrisy; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) President Wil Ralston announced their Singlecoin app was live and the TV campaign was imminent.

XsunX, Inc. (XSNX) CEO Tom Djokovich discussed financing options for commercial solar projects.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: DATI) CEO Ajene Watson discussed the company's ability to put angel investors and everyday investors on a level playing field with startup companies.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry and OriginClear Technologies President JL Kindler demonstrated their AOxPlus technology.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey said audits to become fully reporting were nearly completed.

The Advocacy Network Founder Karl Schilling discussed their latest program to assist with insurance problems.

