MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 9/28

09/28/2018 | 11:12am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / TV networks, CBD business, electronic cryptocurrency payments, WaterChain, bullet train budgeting; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) President Wil Ralston announced their National

TV campaign with Kevin Harrington has begun airing.

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) CEO Warren Wang discussed his goals for their CBD business in China.

PureSpectrum, Inc. (OTC PINK: PSRU) CEO Xavier Mitchell discussed their Opportunity Knocks TV Network (OKTV).

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry and WaterChain Strategic Advisor Tom Marchesello discussed the concept and importance of WaterChain.

A complete menu of TV listings is available at the MoneyTV web site, http://www.moneytv.net.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVIII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
info@moneytv.net
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Singlepoint, Inc., ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., PureSpectrum, Inc., and OriginClear, Inc.
ChangeLast1st jan.
PURESPECTRUM, INC. 0.00% 0.0004 Delayed Quote.33.33%
SINGLEPOINT INC 30.69% 0.0379 Delayed Quote.-71.00%

