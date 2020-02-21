Log in
MongoDB, Inc. : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call

02/21/2020 | 08:46am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

MongoDB

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 888-317-6016 (domestic) or 412-317-6016 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) using conference ID 10139634. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,900 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 80 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
Mark Wheeler
MongoDB, North America
866-237-8815 x7186
communications@mongodb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2020-earnings-call-301009126.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
