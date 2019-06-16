Mongolia's Mongolsat Networks Optimizes Multi-Screen Video Delivery with Verimatrix and moTV.eu

Regulatory News:
BroadcastAsia 2019 -- Verimatrix
(Paris:INSD), the leader in redefining the standard for connected
devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data
analytics, and moTV.eu today announced that they are jointly securing
DVB-S delivery services offered by Mongolsat Networks. Leveraging the
moTV.eu OTT/IPTV/hybrid platform, the Verimatrix Video Content Authority
System (VCAS™)
DVB Hybrid deployment protects Mongolsat’s Freeview TV service to
set-top boxes (STBs). Additionally, the Verimatrix MultiRights®
OTT solution enables advanced TV Everywhere delivery by providing
digital rights management (DRM) for OTT content streamed to mobile
devices.
VCAS for DVB Hybrid enables Mongolsat Networks to deploy a modern
broadcast video system that extends subscriber reach by integrating
premium OTT delivery through HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and MPEG-DASH
protocols. It is also completely compliant with applicable DVB standards
and pre-integrated with a broad range of headend and major STB chipset
vendors.
“In order to respond to the rapidly rising demands for multi-screen
delivery in the Mongolian pay-TV space, we knew we needed to find a
flexible and scalable platform for multi-DRM support, but we were also
looking for a vendor that we could fully trust,” said Mr. Bumchin N,
general manager at Mongolsat Networks. “Verimatrix came to the forefront
due to its outstanding and reaffirmed reputation for providing a
modernized and adaptable approach to security. We are excited to be
among those who are able to quickly react to changing security models
with VCAS.”
The addition of MultiRights OTT enables Mongolsat Networks to solve
multi-DRM challenges by providing harmonized rights management across
networks and devices. The framework allows for the inclusion of any
third-party DRM scheme and client devices under the VCAS umbrella for
complete end-to-end management of revenue security.
“Maximizing the monetization of content across a multi-screen delivery
environment comes with several challenges, and Mongolsat Networks
selected Verimatrix as we are able to future-proof its services for
years to come with this comprehensive VCAS deployment,” said Steve
Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. “This single content authority approach
eliminates technical and commercial challenges of extending DVB Hybrid
services, so that Mongolsat can maintain its focus on expanding business
models and staying ahead of competition.”
moTV.eu, the systems integrator for this deployment, develops complete
end-to-end ecosystems for pay-TV operators from the source of the stream
through transcoding up to the end-user applications.
“moTV.eu is happy to support Mongolsat Networks in its expansion to
offer OTT services for second screen devices, working alongside
Verimatrix. Mongolsat’s subscribers will have options to view their
favorite channels not only on linear services, but also using catchup,
time-shift and VOD,” said Radim Benovsky, sales director, moTV.eu
To learn more, visit Verimatrix at BroadcastAsia 2019 booth #6L2-01 or
schedule a meeting at www.verimatrix.com/BCA2019.
About Mongolsat Networks
Mongolsat Networks is a
direct-to-home satellite TV service provider. Its Mongolsat FreeViewTV
service delivers more than 80 channels of local and foreign channels
using set-top box without any monthly fee. The service is delivered in
high quality to essentially anywhere in Mongolia. To learn more, visit www.mongolsat.mn.
About moTV.eu
moTV.eu is an OTT/IPTV/hybrid platform, which
includes the complete system of processing and distribution of streams
in unicast, multicast and broadcast users’ applications and
administration of customers. The entire system comes from one supplier,
ensuring its reliability and eliminating complicated and expensive
integration of multiple systems and new features from different
suppliers.
About Inside Secure/Verimatrix
Inside Secure/Verimatrix
(Euronext Paris – INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices
and services with an innovative combination of security and data
analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables
growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including
entertainment, mobile, computer networks and internet of things (IoT).
The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and
silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business
intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid
reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers’ most valuable
content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office
locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the
company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected
future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
and www.verimatrix.com.
