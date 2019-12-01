Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Curved, Gaming, Freesync, 4K, Samsung, Alienware, and Acer Screens Listed by Deal Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 05:31pm EST

Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to get a new monitor. Computer screens from Samsung, Alienware, Dell, and Acer are expected to be on sale for Cyber Monday. The best deals are listed below by Deal Answers:

Curved and Gaming Screens

Normal PC Screens

The price of curved and 4K monitors has fallen dramatically in the past few years. Curved screens bring more of the screen into a user’s field-of-view. Gamers enjoy this because it’s a more immersive experience. Office workers sometimes experience productivity gains from curved monitors. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Gamers look for monitors with fast response time. 144hz is a common standard for computer monitors. 4K is fast becoming the standard for screens, which is up from 1080p of the past. FreeSync and G-Sync provide a smoother and sharper gaming experience.

Some monitors have ports like DVI, HDMI, and Thunderbolt. Thunderbolt is fast becoming the standard and it will future-proof a monitor purchase. Additionally, some monitors can provide power over Thunderbolt so that laptops and other devices only need one plug to work.

Large screens are becoming popular. It’s no longer uncommon to find monitors that are larger than 30 inches. HDR monitors can display sharper images and improve the viewing experience. Many monitors come with screen splitting software that can offer uses a dual-screen setup on a single monitor.

The pricing and availability of offers varies during Cyber Monday. The best way to get a good deal is to compare offerings across stores. Overall, there are great deals available on monitors for Cyber Monday 2019. Big brands like Acer, Dell, and Samsung have all discounted their screens.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pGameStop Announces Cyber Monday Deals
GL
06:01pCYBER MONDAY VIZIO TV DEALS (2019) : Best 50”, 60”, 65” & 70” Vizio Smart TV Deals Shared by Consumer Walk
BU
06:01pSONOS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Sonos Beam, One, Playbar, Play:1 & Play:5 Speaker & Soundbar Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
06:01pGOPRO HERO8, HERO7 & HERO6 CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All the Best GoPro Action Camera & Accessory Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg
BU
05:53pFOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting to be held on thursday, 19 december 2019 (or any adjournment thereof)
PU
05:53pFOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:51pThe Best Cyber Monday Straight Talk Deals for 2019 Rounded Up by Spending Lab
BU
05:48pFOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : (1) proposed removal of directors; (2) proposed re-election of directors; and (3) notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:41pBEST BOSE CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Bose Wireless & Noise Cancelling Headphones & Speaker Savings Compared by Retail Egg
BU
05:41pCOMPARE APPLE TV CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Apple TV & Apple TV 4K Streaming Media Player Deals Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
2BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
3DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices
4TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : Retailers Revamp Staffing as Fewer Shoppers Visit Stores
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group