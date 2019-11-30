Log in
Monitor Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, G-Sync & LG Monitor Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

11/30/2019

Our experts round-up the best Cyber Monday monitor deals of 2019 including curved and ultrawide 4K monitors from top brands like Samsung, ASUS and G-Sync

Cyber Monday computer and gaming monitor deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best 4K, 144hz, gaming, curved and ultrawide monitor deals by clicking the links below.

Best Monitor deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Different monitors are available for specific uses. Be it for work, school or gaming, a monitor has a significant effect on computer user experience. A computer monitor that is made for gaming usually has a 4K display with 144Hz. Some even choose either a curved or an ultrawide monitor for immersive gaming. Curved monitors reduce eye strain and can provide a better field of view when also ultrawide.

Samsung, G Sync, Acer, ASUS, HP, and LG produce various designs of monitors from the basic to high-end displays. A 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is recommended for gamers and those who enjoy cinematic visuals on their computer. Samsung has a curved G Sync monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate for tear-free visuals. Acer and Asus have more pocket-friendly choices suitable for work use.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
