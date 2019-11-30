Monitor Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, G-Sync & LG Monitor Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

Cyber Monday computer and gaming monitor deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best 4K, 144hz, gaming, curved and ultrawide monitor deals by clicking the links below.
Best Monitor deals:
-
Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
-
Save up to 52% on top-rated HP monitors - check live deals on top-rated HP curved monitors, Ultraslim Full-HD monitors, Ultrawide monitors and gaming monitors
-
Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
-
Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on 4K, 144hz & ultrawide monitors
-
Save up to $200 on gaming monitors & displays - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors at HP.com
-
Save up to 50% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
-
Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
-
Save up to $1,200 on top-rated 4K HP monitors - save on a wide range of Ultra HD 4K/5K displays at the HP online sale
-
Save up to $50 on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart
-
Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon
-
Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at Dell.com
-
Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Different monitors are available for specific uses. Be it for work, school or gaming, a monitor has a significant effect on computer user experience. A computer monitor that is made for gaming usually has a 4K display with 144Hz. Some even choose either a curved or an ultrawide monitor for immersive gaming. Curved monitors reduce eye strain and can provide a better field of view when also ultrawide.
Samsung, G Sync, Acer, ASUS, HP, and LG produce various designs of monitors from the basic to high-end displays. A 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is recommended for gamers and those who enjoy cinematic visuals on their computer. Samsung has a curved G Sync monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate for tear-free visuals. Acer and Asus have more pocket-friendly choices suitable for work use.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191130005036/en/